Our NBA picks today for Saturday 21 November cover five games on the NBA schedule, starting with the Bucks at the 76ers at 6pm GMT.

The other four tip off in the early hours of Sunday, between 12.30am and 3am GMT, and both the Pelicans and the Kings are playing the second night of a back-to-back.

Our pick 76ers to win Tip-off 6pm (GMT) Venue Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia Bucks record 1-15 76ers record 13-3

The 76ers lead the East at 13-3, while the Bucks are 1-15 and have lost 12 in a row. Jaylen Brown is out, and Tyrese Maxey is questionable.

Milwaukee are 0-7 on the road with an average margin of -12.7, so even a depleted Philadelphia side should have enough. We back the 76ers to win.

Our Bucks vs 76ers prediction and injury report covers the player props in more detail.

Our pick Knicks to win Tip-off 12.30am Sunday (GMT) Venue Madison Square Garden, New York Trail Blazers record 10-5 Knicks record 9-6

The defending champion Knicks are 9-6 and host a Trail Blazers side that is 10-5. Deni Avdija is questionable for Portland, and OG Anunoby is also questionable for New York.

New York concede 101.3 points per home game, against 112.5 per road game for Portland. That gap in defence is why we back the Knicks to win.

Our Trail Blazers vs Knicks prediction and injury report has the player props and team news.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

Our pick Mavericks to win Tip-off 1am Sunday (GMT) Venue American Airlines Center, Dallas Clippers record 4-10 Mavericks record 8-7

The Clippers are 4-10 and have lost all six of their road games. Dallas are 8-7, although P.J. Washington and Walter Clayton Jr. are both questionable.

Los Angeles concede 123.5 points per road game, while the Mavericks have won six of their eight home games. We back the Mavericks to win.

Our Clippers vs Mavericks prediction and injury report goes through the player props.

New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs

Our pick Over 227.5 points Tip-off 1am Sunday (GMT) Venue Frost Bank Center, San Antonio Pelicans record 5-12 Spurs record 13-3

The Spurs are second in the West at 13-3, and the Pelicans are 12th at 5-12. New Orleans also play the second night of a back-to-back, after a 126-120 defeat at Oklahoma City.

Our pick is Over 227.5 points, and it rests on the Pelicans' road form. They have gone over 220 combined points in all six of their away games.

Those six games average 252.8 combined points, well above this total, and New Orleans concede 133.0 points per road game. Scoring has rarely been the problem on either side of their trips.

Tired legs on the second night of a back-to-back make defending harder, and Dylan Harper is out, which leaves San Antonio without one of their regular guards.

Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings

Our pick Celtics to win Tip-off 3am Sunday (GMT) Venue Golden 1 Center, Sacramento Celtics record 11-4 Kings record 1-14

Boston are second in the East at 11-4, while the Kings are 1-14 and have lost all nine home games. Sacramento are also on the second night of a back-to-back, after a 106-104 loss at the Lakers.

We back the Celtics to win. Sacramento concede 120.6 points per home game, an average margin of -12.9, and Boston have had two days to rest.

Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable for rest, and Derrick White is questionable with a shoulder issue. Even with one or both missing, Paul George and Payton Pritchard give Boston plenty of scoring against a side with one win.