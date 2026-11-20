The Philadelphia 76ers sit top of the Eastern Conference standings and host bottom-placed Milwaukee Bucks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday, with the visitors chasing a first win since 26 October after 12 straight defeats.
Philadelphia (13-3) have built a star-heavy side around Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and LeBron James, while Milwaukee (1-15) are rebuilding after trading Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami in June, with their lone victory a 110-102 win over Indiana.
What is the form like for the Bucks and 76ers?
Philadelphia have won four in a row, the latest a 121-116 comeback at Orlando on Wednesday that came without three rotation players.
Their only defeat in the last five came at Boston, and Nick Nurse's side have scored 122.2 points per game over that run while conceding just under 120, a positive margin of 2.6.
Milwaukee have lost all five of their latest games, averaging 112.2 points but conceding 120.8, a deficit of 8.6 points per game.
Taylor Jenkins said “What we're doing right now is not working” after a 117-85 defeat at New York earlier this month, and the Bucks then let a 22-point lead slip against Atlanta on 15 November.
The season-long numbers explain why the gap is so wide, since Milwaukee's net rating of -12.8 sits more than 15 points below Philadelphia's +2.7.
The 76ers also look after the ball and shoot it better, turning it over 12.6 times per game compared with 16.9 for the Bucks and hitting 46.4% from the floor against 43.0%.
Milwaukee's one clear edge is on the glass, where 44.4 rebounds per game beat Philadelphia's 42.8, yet it has not been enough to stop a road record of 0-7, whereas Philadelphia are 6-2 at home.
Scoring depth also favours the hosts, since Maxey (26.5) and Brown (22.6) both average more than any Milwaukee player, although Kasparas Jakučionis has lifted his output to 16.8 points over his last five games compared with 9.5 across the season.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers team news and rotations
Philadelphia are without Brown, who is out with a left hamstring strain and is due to be re-evaluated over the weekend, while Maxey (right foot) and Dean Wade (left hamstring) are both day-to-day after missing the Orlando game.
Adem Bona and Dominick Barlow are out with back problems and Ariel Hukporti is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles, but Embiid and James are not on the injury list despite foot and sciatica management earlier this season, and the 76ers have still won four in a row while coping with those absences, which suggests the rotation can absorb more.
Milwaukee are without Ousmane Dieng, who has a fractured left finger and is not expected back until mid-December, and Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner are both day-to-day with shoulder contusions.
Herro, Kuzma, Turner, Jaquez and Brayden Burries are the projected Milwaukee starters, and Philadelphia are expected to use Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, James, Embiid and Wade if those two are fit. The Bucks also have only one day of rest after hosting Portland on Thursday following a trip to Miami on Wednesday, while the 76ers have had two days off, as the NBA schedule shows.
Bucks vs. 76ers and the matchups that could decide it
Embiid has the better of the paper contest with Turner, who has struggled with his shooting this season, and Kel'el Ware's 6.4 rebounds per game in limited minutes give Milwaukee their best second-unit answer on the glass.
In the backcourt, Maxey's scoring load rises with Brown out, while Herro will need to produce most of Milwaukee's offence against a Philadelphia defence that rates well above the Bucks' own, and Jaquez must add scoring support on the wing.
Bucks vs. 76ers player props to watch
How have the Bucks and 76ers fared head to head?
Philadelphia have won the last five meetings, starting with a sweep of all four games in 2025-26 and followed by a 127-116 victory on 24 October in which Embiid recorded a triple-double.
That sweep included a 123-114 overtime win in Milwaukee on 20 November 2025, when Maxey scored 54 points.
The sides meet again at Fiserv Forum on 1 January, and their last playoff series ended in a seven-game Philadelphia win in the 2001 Eastern Conference finals, so the recent regular-season record is the only meaningful guide.
Bucks vs. 76ers tips and score prediction
Philadelphia's superior ratings, home record and deeper rotation point to a comfortable win even without Brown and after recent wins over Brooklyn, Indiana and Toronto, and Embiid's scoring and Edgecombe's steady rebounding offer the most dependable individual angles.
Milwaukee's rebounding edge and the recent scoring of Jakučionis give them something to work with, but a 12-game losing run and a winless road record make an upset hard to back, so a Philadelphia win by a clear margin is the expected outcome.