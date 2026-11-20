Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers , Xfinity Mobile Arena, 6pm GMT on Saturday Quick summary Tip of the match Philadelphia 76ers to cover the spread Game total Over the total points line Key player prop Joel Embiid over 21.5 points Injury alert Jaylen Brown, 76ers, Out (left hamstring)

The Philadelphia 76ers sit top of the Eastern Conference standings and host bottom-placed Milwaukee Bucks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday, with the visitors chasing a first win since 26 October after 12 straight defeats.

Philadelphia (13-3) have built a star-heavy side around Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and LeBron James, while Milwaukee (1-15) are rebuilding after trading Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami in June, with their lone victory a 110-102 win over Indiana.

What is the form like for the Bucks and 76ers?

Form Guide (Last 5) Milwaukee Bucks 1-15 · 15th in the East L L L L L 112.2 PPG 120.8 Opp PPG -8.6 Diff 1 day Rest Philadelphia 76ers 13-3 · 1st in the East L W W W W 122.2 PPG 119.6 Opp PPG +2.6 Diff 2 days Rest

Philadelphia have won four in a row, the latest a 121-116 comeback at Orlando on Wednesday that came without three rotation players.

Their only defeat in the last five came at Boston, and Nick Nurse's side have scored 122.2 points per game over that run while conceding just under 120, a positive margin of 2.6.

Milwaukee have lost all five of their latest games, averaging 112.2 points but conceding 120.8, a deficit of 8.6 points per game.

Taylor Jenkins said “What we're doing right now is not working” after a 117-85 defeat at New York earlier this month, and the Bucks then let a 22-point lead slip against Atlanta on 15 November.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Bucks 76ers 76ers +7.6 106.9 114.5 Off. rating 76ers -7.8 119.6 111.8 Def. rating Bucks +1.6 44.4 42.8 RPG 76ers -4.3 16.9 12.6 TOV 76ers +3.4% 43.0% 46.4% FG%

The season-long numbers explain why the gap is so wide, since Milwaukee's net rating of -12.8 sits more than 15 points below Philadelphia's +2.7.

The 76ers also look after the ball and shoot it better, turning it over 12.6 times per game compared with 16.9 for the Bucks and hitting 46.4% from the floor against 43.0%.

Milwaukee's one clear edge is on the glass, where 44.4 rebounds per game beat Philadelphia's 42.8, yet it has not been enough to stop a road record of 0-7, whereas Philadelphia are 6-2 at home.

Scoring depth also favours the hosts, since Maxey (26.5) and Brown (22.6) both average more than any Milwaukee player, although Kasparas Jakučionis has lifted his output to 16.8 points over his last five games compared with 9.5 across the season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers team news and rotations

Injury Report Milwaukee Bucks Ousmane Dieng (fractured left finger) Out Kyle Kuzma (right shoulder contusion) Day-to-day Myles Turner (left shoulder contusion) Day-to-day Philadelphia 76ers Jaylen Brown (left hamstring strain) Out Tyrese Maxey (right foot) Missed the win at Orlando Day-to-day Dean Wade (left hamstring) Missed the win at Orlando Day-to-day Adem Bona (back) Out Dominick Barlow (back) Out Ariel Hukporti (right Achilles, season) Out

Philadelphia are without Brown, who is out with a left hamstring strain and is due to be re-evaluated over the weekend, while Maxey (right foot) and Dean Wade (left hamstring) are both day-to-day after missing the Orlando game.

Adem Bona and Dominick Barlow are out with back problems and Ariel Hukporti is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles, but Embiid and James are not on the injury list despite foot and sciatica management earlier this season, and the 76ers have still won four in a row while coping with those absences, which suggests the rotation can absorb more.

Milwaukee are without Ousmane Dieng, who has a fractured left finger and is not expected back until mid-December, and Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner are both day-to-day with shoulder contusions.

Herro, Kuzma, Turner, Jaquez and Brayden Burries are the projected Milwaukee starters, and Philadelphia are expected to use Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, James, Embiid and Wade if those two are fit. The Bucks also have only one day of rest after hosting Portland on Thursday following a trip to Miami on Wednesday, while the 76ers have had two days off, as the NBA schedule shows.

Bucks vs. 76ers and the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups The paint Joel Embiid PHI VS Myles Turner MIL 20.0 Embiid PPG 8.3 Embiid RPG 7.1 Turner PPG 6.0 Turner RPG Embiid is the heavier scorer and rebounder, while Turner has shot 36.2% from the floor this season. The backcourt Tyrese Maxey PHI VS Tyler Herro MIL 26.5 Maxey PPG 5.8 Maxey APG 19.4 Herro PPG 4.1 Herro APG With Brown out, Maxey carries the bigger scoring load, and Herro is the Bucks' main source of points.

Embiid has the better of the paper contest with Turner, who has struggled with his shooting this season, and Kel'el Ware's 6.4 rebounds per game in limited minutes give Milwaukee their best second-unit answer on the glass.

In the backcourt, Maxey's scoring load rises with Brown out, while Herro will need to produce most of Milwaukee's offence against a Philadelphia defence that rates well above the Bucks' own, and Jaquez must add scoring support on the wing.

Bucks vs. 76ers player props to watch

Player Props to Watch Joel Embiid PHI Points Over 21.5 20.0 Season avg 24.8 Last 5 13 GP Brown's absence leaves shots to go around and Embiid has been scoring well above his season mark in his last five. VJ Edgecombe PHI Rebounds Over 5.5 6.5 Season avg 6.6 Last 5 15 GP A guard who rebounds at a steady rate, with his last-five figure matching his season mark. Tyler Herro MIL Points Under 21.5 19.4 Season avg 15.4 Last 5 15 GP Herro has dipped well below his season scoring figure lately and faces the better defensive side.

How have the Bucks and 76ers fared head to head?

Season Series · regular season and playoffs 2001 76ers 4-3 Bucks (series) East finals 24 Oct 2026 76ers 127-116 Bucks Philadelphia 20 Nov 2025 76ers 123-114 Bucks (OT) Tyrese Maxey 54 points Milwaukee

Philadelphia have won the last five meetings, starting with a sweep of all four games in 2025-26 and followed by a 127-116 victory on 24 October in which Embiid recorded a triple-double.

That sweep included a 123-114 overtime win in Milwaukee on 20 November 2025, when Maxey scored 54 points.

The sides meet again at Fiserv Forum on 1 January, and their last playoff series ended in a seven-game Philadelphia win in the 2001 Eastern Conference finals, so the recent regular-season record is the only meaningful guide.

Bucks vs. 76ers tips and score prediction

Spread Philadelphia 76ers to cover the spread The 76ers hold the better offensive and defensive ratings and the Bucks are winless on the road. Total Over the total points line Philadelphia have scored freely in their recent run and Milwaukee have conceded over 120 points per game across their last five. Prop Joel Embiid over 21.5 points His recent scoring is clearly above his season average and Brown's absence adds shot volume. Prop VJ Edgecombe over 5.5 rebounds He has rebounded at a steady rate across the season and his last five. Parlay Embiid over 21.5 points and Edgecombe over 5.5 rebounds The two picks come from different players and different statistical categories.

Score Prediction 76ers 124-108 Bucks Predicted margin 16 points, combined total 232 points

Philadelphia's superior ratings, home record and deeper rotation point to a comfortable win even without Brown and after recent wins over Brooklyn, Indiana and Toronto, and Embiid's scoring and Edgecombe's steady rebounding offer the most dependable individual angles.

Milwaukee's rebounding edge and the recent scoring of Jakučionis give them something to work with, but a 12-game losing run and a winless road record make an upset hard to back, so a Philadelphia win by a clear margin is the expected outcome.