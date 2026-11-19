Quick summary Pelicans vs. Thunder, Paycom Center, 1am GMT Saturday (8pm ET Friday) Tip of the match Thunder to win by 10 or more Game total Over 220 points Key player prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 30.5 points Injury alert Alex Caruso (Thunder) questionable

The Oklahoma City Thunder (9-6 overall, 1-1 in the NBA Cup) host the New Orleans Pelicans (5-11 overall, 0-2 in the Cup) at Paycom Center on Friday in West Group B, with the Thunder having lost four of their last five games.

Oklahoma City won all three meetings last season and swept New Orleans 4-0 in the 2024 play-offs, although the Pelicans did take a preseason meeting in Tulsa in October after trailing by 24 points.

What is the form like for the Pelicans and Thunder?

Form Guide (Last 5) New Orleans Pelicans 5-11 · 12th in the West L L L W L 110.8 PPG 123.8 Opp PPG -13.0 Diff 1 day Rest Oklahoma City Thunder 9-6 · 8th in the West L L L W L 112.0 PPG 114.8 Opp PPG -2.8 Diff 1 day Rest

Oklahoma City sit eighth in the West but arrive on a rough run, having lost 117-112 at home to Atlanta on Wednesday after the Hawks made 20 threes.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 on 14-of-29 shooting in that defeat, his fourth consecutive game above 30 points, so the slump owes little to his output.

Ajay Mitchell added 13 points and Isaiah Hartenstein pulled down 17 rebounds, but the injuries to Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace have left the Thunder thinner than the side that won the 2025 title.

New Orleans are 12th in the West after ending a six-game losing streak with a 115-94 win over Golden State on 16 November, in which Fears recorded a first career triple-double, before losing 122-109 to Detroit, who made 17 of 32 from three.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Pelicans Thunder Thunder +1.3 111.7 113.0 Off. rating Thunder -10.2 118.9 108.7 Def. rating Thunder +4.1 41.8 45.9 RPG Thunder -2.4 15.8 13.4 TOV Thunder -6.9% 53.1% 46.2% Opp. FG%

Both clubs enter game three of four in the Cup group, where the Pelicans are bottom at 0-2 with a points difference of -37 and the Thunder are 1-1 at +30, so the NBA format leaves New Orleans needing results quickly.

The defensive numbers explain why Oklahoma City are favoured, as the Thunder hold opponents to the lowest shooting percentage in the league while the Pelicans rank 29th and are punished most away from home, where opponents shoot 57.1%.

That gap shows up in the splits, with New Orleans conceding 134.4 points a game on the road and the Thunder allowing 101.2 at Paycom Center, where they are 5-1 and outscore opponents by 12 points on average.

Rebounding and ball security also lean towards Oklahoma City, which matters for a Pelicans side that plays at San Antonio on Saturday, the second night of a back-to-back.

Pelicans vs. Thunder team news and rotations

Injury Report New Orleans Pelicans Bennedict Mathurin Left foot plantar fasciitis Out Bryce McGowens Left elbow infection Out Trendon Watford Right ankle sprain Out Trey Murphy III Knee tendinitis Out Dejounte Murray Ankle Out Oklahoma City Thunder Jalen Williams Fractured left fibula and ankle ligament surgery Out Cason Wallace Torn left labrum Out Chet Holmgren Small patellar tendon tear Out Thomas Sorber Right knee arthroscopic procedure Out Alex Caruso Right hip soreness Questionable Nikola Topic Left hip soreness, left the Atlanta game Unconfirmed

Oklahoma City will again be without Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, Chet Holmgren and Thomas Sorber, all listed as out, with Holmgren expected to miss at least eight to ten weeks, Sorber six to eight and Williams and Wallace not due to be re-evaluated until before the end of the regular season.

Alex Caruso is questionable with right hip soreness after leaving the Atlanta game, and Nikola Topic also exited that game with left hip soreness, though no designation has been confirmed for him, while Jaylin Williams is available after a seven-game absence.

New Orleans have Bennedict Mathurin, Bryce McGowens, Trendon Watford, Trey Murphy III and Dejounte Murray all out, with Murphy and Murray together accounting for about 29 points a game before their absences.

Wednesday's starting fives point to Jeremiah Fears, Herbert Jones, Saddiq Bey, Zion Williamson and Yves Missi for New Orleans, and Gilgeous-Alexander, Jared McCain, Mitchell, Hartenstein and Aday Mara for Oklahoma City.

Pelicans vs. Thunder: the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Perimeter duel Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC VS Herbert Jones NOP 33.2 SGA MIN 47.6% SGA FG% 24.4 Jones MIN 36.6% Jones FG% Jones is the obvious candidate to take the Gilgeous-Alexander assignment, and how well he holds that line decides how much pressure falls on a short-handed Pelicans backcourt. Frontcourt battle Zion Williamson NOP VS Isaiah Hartenstein OKC 21.7 Zion PPG 59.6% Zion FG% 11.0 Hartenstein RPG 54.5% Hartenstein FG% Williamson is New Orleans' most efficient scorer, while Hartenstein anchors Oklahoma City on the glass and as an interior defender.

Gilgeous-Alexander against Herbert Jones is the individual duel to watch, since Jones draws the toughest perimeter assignment on a Pelicans side that is short of wings with Murphy, Mathurin and McGowens out.

Williamson scored 24 on 9-of-14 shooting against Detroit, and his power at the rim meets Hartenstein's rebounding and interior defence, so whichever big controls that battle will shape the Pelicans' chances of keeping pace.

Pelicans vs. Thunder player props to watch

Player Props to Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC Points Over 30.5 31.1 Season avg 33.6 Last 5 avg 15 GP played He has cleared 30 points in four straight games and faces a defence that has allowed opponents the second-highest shooting percentage in the league. Zion Williamson NOP Points Over 20.5 21.7 Season avg 23.0 Last 5 avg 15 GP played Williamson shoots efficiently inside and carries more of the scoring load with Trey Murphy III and Dejounte Murray out. Jeremiah Fears NOP Assists Over 5.5 5.4 Season avg 6.6 Last 5 avg 16 GP played The Pelicans' lead guard is running the offence without Murray and recorded his first career triple-double on 16 November. Isaiah Hartenstein OKC Rebounds Over 10.5 11.0 Season avg 12.8 Last 5 avg 15 GP played Hartenstein sits above this mark on both measures and Oklahoma City hold a rebounding edge over New Orleans.

How have the Pelicans and Thunder fared head-to-head?

Season Series · regular season and playoffs April 2024 Thunder 97-89 Pelicans WEST R1 GM 4 · SERIES 4-0 27 Jan 2026 Thunder 104-95 Pelicans OKC 17 Nov 2025 Thunder 126-109 Pelicans NOP 2 Nov 2025 Thunder 137-106 Pelicans OKC

Oklahoma City swept the 2025-26 series by 31, 17 and nine points, an average margin of 19, and have now won seven straight regular-season meetings, having also held New Orleans to 92 points or fewer in every game of the 2024 play-off sweep.

The preseason defeat in Tulsa on 6 October carries little weight, since the Thunder rested Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and Holmgren and New Orleans needed a 24-point comeback to win 116-110.

The teams are due to meet twice more according to the NBA schedule, in New Orleans on 20 January and in Oklahoma City on 3 April.

Pelicans vs. Thunder tips and prediction

Spread Thunder to win by 10 or more Oklahoma City outscore home opponents by 12.0 a game while the Pelicans are being outscored by 14.6 on the road. Total Over 220 points All five of New Orleans' road games have cleared 220 combined points, and they allow 134.4 a game away from home. Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 30.5 points He has scored 30 or more in four straight games against a Pelicans defence that ranks 29th for opponent shooting. Prop Jeremiah Fears over 5.5 assists Fears averages 6.6 assists over his last five games and has the ball in his hands with Murray out. Parlay Zion Williamson over 20.5 points and Isaiah Hartenstein over 10.5 rebounds Two players on opposite teams in different categories, both averaging above these marks across their last five games.

Score Prediction Thunder 119-107 Pelicans Predicted margin 12 points, total 226 points

Oklahoma City's home defence against a Pelicans team conceding heavily on the road points to a comfortable margin, even allowing for the Thunder's slide and a Pelicans offence that has scored 119.8 away from home.

Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring and Hartenstein's rebounding offer the clearest individual routes since both are tied to their roles, and overall that suggests Oklahoma City reach the 110s while the Pelicans stay competitive for a half, with a Thunder win by around 12 the most likely outcome.