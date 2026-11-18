San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers, Frost Bank Center, Friday 20 November, 1am GMT Quick summary Tip of the match Spurs -9.5 Game total Over 220.5 points Key player prop Victor Wembanyama Over 10.5 rebounds Injury alert Dylan Harper, Spurs, game-time decision

The San Antonio Spurs, whose 12-game winning streak ended against Detroit this week, host an LA Clippers side still searching for a first road win of the season at Frost Bank Center in the early hours of Friday UK time.

San Antonio sit second in the Western Conference standings at 12-3, while the Clippers are 13th at 4-9. The Spurs won all three meetings last season, although the Clippers have since traded Kawhi Leonard to Toronto and now lean on Darius Garland as their leading scorer.

San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers form and outlook

Form Guide (Last 5) LA Clippers 4-9 · 13th in the West W L W W L 116.4 PPG 121.0 Opp PPG -4.6 Diff 1 day Rest San Antonio Spurs 12-3 · 2nd in the West W W W W L 114.4 PPG 101.4 Opp PPG +13.0 Diff 1 day Rest

This week's 105-93 defeat at home to Detroit is the only blemish since opening week for San Antonio, who still average 114.4 points while conceding 101.4 over their last five games.

The cause was long-range shooting, as the Spurs made only nine of 40 attempts from three and Victor Wembanyama went one for eight from deep, though he still finished with 25 points and 18 rebounds.

The shooting alone does not explain the home form, since all three of San Antonio's defeats have come at Frost Bank Center, where they are 5-3 compared with seven wins from seven on the road.

Tale of the Tape (Season) LA Clippers San Antonio Spurs Spurs +6.7 111.4 118.1 Off. rating Spurs -10.0 117.0 107.0 Def. rating Spurs +8.7 39.5 48.2 RPG Spurs -4.7 17.2 12.5 TOV Spurs -5.3% 52.1% 46.8% Opp. FG%

The Clippers arrive off a 132-107 home defeat to Utah in which they were outscored 44-21 in the fourth quarter, with Brice Sensabaugh scoring 40 for the Jazz, and they now begin a four-game road trip.

Their last five games have produced 116.4 points scored against 121.0 conceded, a differential of minus 4.6, so the Clippers can still score but have not been getting enough stops.

San Antonio hold a clear edge on the glass, taking 48.2 rebounds per game to 39.5, and they turn the ball over only 12.5 times to the Clippers' 17.2.

Defensively the Spurs concede 107.0 points per 100 possessions to the Clippers' 117.0, and opponents shoot 46.8% against San Antonio compared with 52.1% against Los Angeles, which fits with the 123.4 points the Clippers have allowed per game on the road.

Where the Clippers can hurt the Spurs is through Garland and Brook Lopez, who both scored 20 or more against Utah and have averaged 21.6 and 16.8 points respectively over the last five games.

Team news and rotations ahead of Spurs vs. Clippers

Injury Report LA Clippers Brandon Ingram right Achilles Yet to feature this season Out Bradley Beal right knee inflammation Out Yanic Konan Niederhauser right foot Out Jordan Miller left shoulder, rotator cuff Out San Antonio Spurs Dylan Harper undisclosed Game-Time Decision Tobias Harris left calf Out Jayden Quaintance right knee Out

Dylan Harper is a game-time decision for San Antonio after he slipped and went down in the final minute against Detroit, which leaves the Spurs' second-leading scorer unconfirmed for this game.

Tobias Harris and Jayden Quaintance remain out, while De'Aaron Fox is available after sitting out the win at Utah, so the probable Spurs starting five is Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Harper and Wembanyama, with Harper's place depending on his status.

The Clippers are without Brandon Ingram, Bradley Beal, Yanic Konan Niederhauser and Jordan Miller, none of whom has played for the club this season.

Tyronn Lue is likely to stick with the group that started against Utah, namely Garland, Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr., Rui Hachimura and Lopez, and neither side has a rest advantage, as both come in with one day off on the NBA schedule.

The matchups that could decide Spurs vs. Clippers

Key Matchups Centre duel Victor Wembanyama SAS VS Brook Lopez LAC 28.4 Wembanyama PPG 30.1% Wembanyama 3PT% 14.8 Lopez PPG 41.2% Lopez 3PT% Lopez is the Clippers big who can drag Wembanyama away from the basket, which makes his shooting the swing factor in this duel. Backcourt creators Darius Garland LAC VS De'Aaron Fox SAS 21.2 Garland PPG 6.9 Garland APG 13.1 Fox PPG 5.5 Fox APG Garland carries the Clippers on the ball, while Fox sets the tempo for a Spurs side that takes far better care of the ball than the Clippers.

Wembanyama is the centre of everything San Antonio do, while Lopez is a Clippers big who shoots 41.2% from three, which asks whether Wembanyama will follow him away from the rim and give up some of his rim protection to do so.

In the backcourt Garland remains the Clippers' main creator, although he missed all five of his second-half shots against Utah, and Fox and Castle give San Antonio two ball handlers who share the playmaking load, which is where the Clippers' turnover problem is most likely to be tested.

Which player props stand out in Spurs vs. Clippers?

Player Props to Watch Victor Wembanyama SAS Rebounds Over 10.5 12.0 Season avg 12.0 Last 5 15 GP He has averaged above this mark all season and the Clippers rebound far less than San Antonio, so the volume should be there even if his shot is off. Darius Garland LAC Assists Over 5.5 6.9 Season avg 7.4 Last 5 13 GP As the Clippers' primary creator he has averaged above this line both across the season and over the last five games. Brook Lopez LAC Points Over 13.5 14.8 Season avg 16.8 Last 5 13 GP He has scored above this mark on average over the last five games and shoots 53.6% overall, so a mid-teens return from the starting centre looks sustainable.

What does the Spurs vs. Clippers head-to-head say?

Season Series · 2025-26 meetings 3 Apr 2026 LA Clippers 99-118 San Antonio Spurs Los Angeles 17 Mar 2026 LA Clippers 115-119 San Antonio Spurs Los Angeles 7 Mar 2026 San Antonio Spurs 116-112 LA Clippers San Antonio

San Antonio won all three meetings in 2025-26, by four points at home and by four and 19 in Los Angeles.

The Clippers' roster has changed considerably since then, so those scorelines carry limited weight, although the Spurs did win both visits to Los Angeles.

The wider context favours San Antonio as well, since they finished 62-20 last season and reached the NBA Finals, while the Clippers ended 42-40 and lost in the play-in.

Our San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers prediction and tips

Spread San Antonio Spurs -9.5 The Spurs hold the better net rating and last-five differential by a wide margin, and the Clippers have conceded 123.4 points a game on the road. Total Over 220.5 points Four of the Clippers' five road games have topped 220 combined points, and San Antonio score 114.0 a game at home. Prop Darius Garland Over 5.5 assists Garland is the Clippers' main source of playmaking and has gone past this figure over the last five games. Prop Brook Lopez Over 13.5 points Lopez has outscored this line on average across the last five games from the starting centre spot. Parlay Victor Wembanyama Over 10.5 rebounds and Darius Garland Over 5.5 assists The two legs rest on separate evidence, a Clippers rebounding gap on one side and Garland's playmaking role on the other.

Score Prediction Spurs 118-106 Clippers Predicted margin of 12 points and a total of 224

San Antonio's edge on the glass, in turnovers and in both efficiency ratings points toward a home win by double figures, and a Clippers side with a 0-5 road record gives little reason to expect that to change. The pace of the Clippers' road games supports the total, since four of their five away games have topped 220 combined points, and the player picks follow the clearest roles on each side.

Our prediction is a comfortable San Antonio win, with the Spurs' home record the only real concern against a Clippers side that has not yet found a way to win on the road.