The San Antonio Spurs, whose 12-game winning streak ended against Detroit this week, host an LA Clippers side still searching for a first road win of the season at Frost Bank Center in the early hours of Friday UK time.
San Antonio sit second in the Western Conference standings at 12-3, while the Clippers are 13th at 4-9. The Spurs won all three meetings last season, although the Clippers have since traded Kawhi Leonard to Toronto and now lean on Darius Garland as their leading scorer.
San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers form and outlook
This week's 105-93 defeat at home to Detroit is the only blemish since opening week for San Antonio, who still average 114.4 points while conceding 101.4 over their last five games.
The cause was long-range shooting, as the Spurs made only nine of 40 attempts from three and Victor Wembanyama went one for eight from deep, though he still finished with 25 points and 18 rebounds.
The shooting alone does not explain the home form, since all three of San Antonio's defeats have come at Frost Bank Center, where they are 5-3 compared with seven wins from seven on the road.
The Clippers arrive off a 132-107 home defeat to Utah in which they were outscored 44-21 in the fourth quarter, with Brice Sensabaugh scoring 40 for the Jazz, and they now begin a four-game road trip.
Their last five games have produced 116.4 points scored against 121.0 conceded, a differential of minus 4.6, so the Clippers can still score but have not been getting enough stops.
San Antonio hold a clear edge on the glass, taking 48.2 rebounds per game to 39.5, and they turn the ball over only 12.5 times to the Clippers' 17.2.
Defensively the Spurs concede 107.0 points per 100 possessions to the Clippers' 117.0, and opponents shoot 46.8% against San Antonio compared with 52.1% against Los Angeles, which fits with the 123.4 points the Clippers have allowed per game on the road.
Where the Clippers can hurt the Spurs is through Garland and Brook Lopez, who both scored 20 or more against Utah and have averaged 21.6 and 16.8 points respectively over the last five games.
Team news and rotations ahead of Spurs vs. Clippers
Dylan Harper is a game-time decision for San Antonio after he slipped and went down in the final minute against Detroit, which leaves the Spurs' second-leading scorer unconfirmed for this game.
Tobias Harris and Jayden Quaintance remain out, while De'Aaron Fox is available after sitting out the win at Utah, so the probable Spurs starting five is Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Harper and Wembanyama, with Harper's place depending on his status.
The Clippers are without Brandon Ingram, Bradley Beal, Yanic Konan Niederhauser and Jordan Miller, none of whom has played for the club this season.
Tyronn Lue is likely to stick with the group that started against Utah, namely Garland, Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr., Rui Hachimura and Lopez, and neither side has a rest advantage, as both come in with one day off on the NBA schedule.
The matchups that could decide Spurs vs. Clippers
Wembanyama is the centre of everything San Antonio do, while Lopez is a Clippers big who shoots 41.2% from three, which asks whether Wembanyama will follow him away from the rim and give up some of his rim protection to do so.
In the backcourt Garland remains the Clippers' main creator, although he missed all five of his second-half shots against Utah, and Fox and Castle give San Antonio two ball handlers who share the playmaking load, which is where the Clippers' turnover problem is most likely to be tested.
Which player props stand out in Spurs vs. Clippers?
What does the Spurs vs. Clippers head-to-head say?
San Antonio won all three meetings in 2025-26, by four points at home and by four and 19 in Los Angeles.
The Clippers' roster has changed considerably since then, so those scorelines carry limited weight, although the Spurs did win both visits to Los Angeles.
The wider context favours San Antonio as well, since they finished 62-20 last season and reached the NBA Finals, while the Clippers ended 42-40 and lost in the play-in.
Our San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers prediction and tips
San Antonio's edge on the glass, in turnovers and in both efficiency ratings points toward a home win by double figures, and a Clippers side with a 0-5 road record gives little reason to expect that to change. The pace of the Clippers' road games supports the total, since four of their five away games have topped 220 combined points, and the player picks follow the clearest roles on each side.
Our prediction is a comfortable San Antonio win, with the Spurs' home record the only real concern against a Clippers side that has not yet found a way to win on the road.