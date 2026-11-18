Quick summary New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves · Target Center · Friday 20 November, 1am GMT Tip of the match Timberwolves to win Game total Under 220 points Key player prop Karl-Anthony Towns over 12.5 rebounds Injury alert Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves (Out)

The defending NBA champions New York Knicks face the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in the early hours of Friday, with Karl-Anthony Towns returning to the arena of the club that traded him in September 2024.

Both sides arrive with one day of rest on a busy stretch of the NBA schedule, the Knicks sixth in the East at 8-6 and the Timberwolves third in the West at 11-4.

What is the form like for the Knicks and Timberwolves?

Form Guide (Last 5) New York Knicks 8-6 · 6th in the East W L L W W 110.2 PPG 103.2 Opp PPG +7.0 Diff 1 day Rest Minnesota Timberwolves 11-4 · 3rd in the West W W L W W 113.2 PPG 102.8 Opp PPG +10.4 Diff 1 day Rest

New York have won three of their last five, including two wins at Toronto in the space of three days, the first of which went to overtime after they trailed by 13 in the fourth quarter.

Their two defeats came against Cleveland by eight points and Indiana by two, while the 117-85 win over Milwaukee accounts for 32 of the 35 points in their +7.0 scoring margin across the five games.

Minnesota have won four of their last five, with the lone defeat a 106-117 home loss to Chicago, before they beat Portland on consecutive nights, the second time by a single point.

The 133-94 win over Dallas flatters a +10.4 scoring margin, yet across the other four games the Timberwolves still outscored their opponents by 13 points in total.

Tale of the Tape (Season) New York Knicks Minnesota Timberwolves Knicks +0.3 114.8 114.5 Off. rating Timberwolves -5.0 109.0 104.0 Def. rating Timberwolves +1.1 47.5 48.6 RPG Knicks -1.5 14.6 16.1 TOV Timberwolves +2.8% 44.2% 47.0% FG%

The splits favour Minnesota as well, since the Timberwolves are 7-2 at Target Center with a +12.0 point differential while the Knicks are 4-3 on the road at +2.9.

The ratings put the gap at the defensive end, where Minnesota concede 104.0 points per 100 possessions against New York's 109.0, while the two offences are almost level at 114.5 and 114.8.

Minnesota shoot 47.0% to New York's 44.2% but turn the ball over 16.1 times a game against 14.6, which is how two sides with such different shooting end up level on offensive rating.

Pace separates them as well, with Minnesota playing 101.2 possessions a game against 94.9 for New York, and only one of the Knicks' seven road games has gone past 220 combined points.

New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves team news and rotations

Injury Report New York Knicks No players carry an injury designation Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards right knee surgery Estimated return 21 December Out Jaylen Clark hamstring Estimated return 29 November Out Jonathan Kuminga right shoulder Out against Portland on 17 November, estimated return 19 November Awaiting report Zyon Pullin quadriceps Out against Portland on 17 November, estimated return 19 November Awaiting report Donte DiVincenzo Achilles Estimated return 2 April Out

Anthony Edwards had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on 29 October after scoring a franchise-record 133 points through the first four games, and he is not expected back until around 21 December.

Jonathan Kuminga left the first of the two Portland games with a right shoulder problem and, like Zyon Pullin with a quadriceps injury, sat out the second, with neither yet given a designation for this game.

Jaylen Clark is out with a hamstring injury until around 29 November and Donte DiVincenzo is out with an Achilles problem until around 2 April, so neither features.

New York list no players with an injury designation, although the official report has yet to be published, and Josh Hart is back after missing three games earlier this month with an ankle problem and then an illness.

The probable Knicks starters are Jalen Brunson, Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Towns, while the probable Timberwolves five is LaMelo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert with either Terrence Shannon Jr. or Trey Lyles.

The Knicks vs. Timberwolves matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Centre battle Karl-Anthony Towns NYK VS Rudy Gobert MIN 14.1 Towns RPG 15.0 Towns L5 11.1 Gobert RPG 10.0 Gobert L5 Towns has the edge on the glass in both the season and last-five samples. Guard battle Jalen Brunson NYK VS LaMelo Ball MIN 27.0 Brunson PPG 5.9 Brunson APG 17.7 Ball PPG 5.5 Ball APG Brunson is the highest scorer on either roster among available players, and Ball leads Minnesota in assists.

Towns out-rebounds Gobert in both samples and shoots 40.0% from three, which gives New York a way to pull Minnesota's rim protector away from the basket.

Ball makes 3.5 threes a game, more than any other available player on either side, and Minnesota need that range from their guard line now Edwards is out.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves player props

Player Props to Watch Karl-Anthony Towns NYK Rebounds Over 12.5 14.1 Season avg 15.0 Last 5 avg 14 GP His last-five rate sits above his season rate, and no other Knick averages more than 7.5 rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu MIN Points Over 16.5 18.6 Season avg 21.2 Last 5 avg 15 GP The best last-five scorer on the Timberwolves is the natural beneficiary of the shots Edwards leaves behind.

Towns matched Walt Bellamy's Knicks record for double-doubles to start a season after the overtime win at Toronto, which backs a rebounding prop built on his recent form.

Head-to-head between the Knicks and Timberwolves

Season Series 23 Dec 2025 Timberwolves 115-104 Knicks Minneapolis Anthony Edwards 38, Karl-Anthony Towns 40 5 Nov 2025 Knicks 137-114 Timberwolves New York 17 Jan 2025 Timberwolves 116-99 Knicks New York 19 Dec 2024 Knicks 133-107 Timberwolves Minneapolis

The sides split their 2025-26 meetings, with the Knicks winning 137-114 in New York on 5 November before the Timberwolves took the return game 115-104 at Target Center on 23 December.

Edwards scored 38 and Towns 40 in that second game, which Brunson sat out to rest, and it was Minnesota's first win over Towns since the trade.

Towns scored 32 points and took 20 rebounds on his first return to Target Center in December 2024, a 133-107 Knicks win, but he missed the January 2025 meeting that Minnesota won 116-99.

Minnesota also won the 12 October preseason meeting 122-104 at Madison Square Garden, but rotations in those games rarely match the regular season, so the result says little about Friday.

Our Knicks vs. Timberwolves prediction and tips

Moneyline Timberwolves to win They are 7-2 at home with a +12.0 point differential, and they concede five fewer points per 100 possessions than New York. Total Under 220 points New York's road games average 215.7 combined points and Minnesota's home games average 218.2, so both sides' venue-specific scoring sits below the mark. Prop Karl-Anthony Towns over 12.5 rebounds Gobert is the only Timberwolves player averaging more than seven rebounds, so Towns has one clear rival on the glass rather than several. Prop Ayo Dosunmu over 16.5 points He averages 21.2 over the last five games and his 46.4% from three is the best mark on the Timberwolves roster. Parlay Timberwolves to win and Towns to clear his rebounds line The two legs rest on separate evidence, Minnesota's home record and Towns' rebounding form.

Score Prediction Timberwolves 111-105 Knicks Predicted margin 6 · predicted total 216

Minnesota have the stronger defence and the better home record, and with five players averaging 13 or more points over the last five games they can absorb Edwards' absence and see off the champions at home.

The case for the Knicks rests on Brunson, who has scored 28.4 a game over the last five, and a side that won both games at Toronto, though Minnesota's defence and home form outweigh it.