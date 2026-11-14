Preview: New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors , Scotiabank Arena, Sunday 15 November, 11pm GMT Quick summary Tip of the match Knicks to win by four points or more Game total Over 215 points Key player prop Karl-Anthony Towns Over 11.5 rebounds Injury alert Scottie Barnes (Raptors), game-time decision

The defending NBA champion New York Knicks, who have lost two in a row, visit Scotiabank Arena on Sunday to face a Toronto Raptors side without Kawhi Leonard that they beat in all five meetings last season.

New York sit sixth in the East at 6-6 after an 0-3 start, while Toronto are eighth at 5-7 with three straight defeats, and the teams meet again in Toronto on Tuesday in an NBA schedule that leaves neither side much time to regroup.

How are the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors shaping up?

Form Guide (Last 5) New York Knicks 6-6 · 6th in the East W W W L L 114.4 PPG 101.6 Opp PPG +12.8 Diff 1 day Rest Toronto Raptors 5-7 · 8th in the East L W L L L 107.4 PPG 114.8 Opp PPG -7.4 Diff 2 days Rest

The Knicks won three of their last five games by a combined 74 points, then lost at home to Cleveland and in an NBA Cup game at Indiana.

That 12.8-point average margin flatters a team that shoots 43.6% from the floor, with Mikal Bridges averaging only 6.9 points and OG Anunoby making 38.0% of his attempts.

Josh Hart was scoreless and sat out the fourth quarter of Friday's 106-104 defeat at Indiana, and has said he is "not in a good headspace", an unwelcome storyline for head coach Mike Brown while contract-extension talks with Hart, Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns remain tabled.

Cup group games count towards the regular-season record under the NBA format, so the Indiana loss is the reason the champions are a game behind fourth-placed Atlanta rather than level with them.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Knicks Raptors Level 114.5 114.5 Off. rating Knicks -4.2 108.6 112.8 Def. rating Knicks +6.7 47.7 41.0 RPG Raptors -0.1 14.4 14.3 TOV Raptors +1.8% 43.6% 45.4% FG%

The season numbers favour New York at the defensive end, where their rating of 108.6 is 4.2 better than Toronto's and they out-rebound the Raptors by 6.7 a game, while the two sides rate identically on offence.

Toronto's slide is harder to dismiss, since the Raptors lost to Boston by five points and at Philadelphia by 11 on consecutive nights after Memphis had beaten them by 16, conceding 118 or more points in three of their last five games.

The Raptors are only 2-3 at home despite outscoring visitors by nine points a game there, because both wins were routs of 30 points or more while the three defeats came by seven, 16 and five.

Rest slightly favours Toronto, who have two days off against the Knicks' one, although Toronto played Thursday as the second night of a back-to-back and New York are playing a fourth game in six nights.

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors team news and rotations

Injury Report New York Knicks No players carry an injury designation. Toronto Raptors Kawhi Leonard Left knee Out Scottie Barnes Groin, missed Thursday at Philadelphia Game-Time Decision Trayce Jackson-Davis Illness Game-Time Decision Nate Bittle Foot Out

Kawhi Leonard remains out with a left knee problem and has played only twice this season, though Darko Rajakovic said on Wednesday that he is progressing well and doing individual on-court work.

Scottie Barnes is a game-time decision after missing Thursday's loss at Philadelphia with a groin problem, and Trayce Jackson-Davis carries the same designation because of illness, with neither status confirmed for Sunday, while centre Nate Bittle is also ruled out with a foot injury.

If Barnes plays, he would most likely take the place of Collin Murray-Boyles in a projected starting five that otherwise features Immanuel Quickley, Ja'Kobe Walter, RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl, and he is averaging 23.5 points in his eight games.

New York carry no designations, so Jalen Brunson, Hart, Bridges, Anunoby and Towns should all start, with Andre Drummond and James Wiseman sharing the backup centre minutes since Mitchell Robinson left for Boston.

The matchups that could decide New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors

Key Matchups Backcourt control Jalen Brunson NYK VS Immanuel Quickley TOR 5.7 Brunson APG 5.6 Quickley APG 37.5% Brunson 3P% 32.1% Quickley 3P% Both guards run their team's offence and sit within 0.1 assists of each other, so the edge comes from Brunson's better shooting from deep. The glass Karl-Anthony Towns NYK VS Jakob Poeltl TOR 13.7 Towns RPG 6.6 Poeltl RPG 54.2% Towns FG% 61.7% Poeltl FG% Towns collects more than double Poeltl's rebounds, although Poeltl is the more efficient shooter of the two.

Brunson against Quickley is the backcourt story, and Quickley returns to face the club that sent him to Toronto in December 2023, in the same trade that brought Anunoby to New York and Barrett to the Raptors.

Towns against Poeltl is the contest on the glass, with Towns having produced a double-double in each of his first 10 games of the season, a run that took his streak to 14 regular-season games on 10 November.

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors player props

Player Props to Watch Jalen Brunson NYK Points Over 24.5 26.6 Season avg 29.4 Last 5 12 GP His last-five scoring sits almost three points above his season average and well above the line. Karl-Anthony Towns NYK Rebounds Over 11.5 13.7 Season avg 13.4 Last 5 12 GP Towns has averaged more than 13 rebounds over both the season and his last five games, and Toronto's starting centre averages less than half that. RJ Barrett TOR Points Over 20.5 21.3 Season avg 22.2 Last 5 12 GP With Kawhi Leonard sidelined and Scottie Barnes unconfirmed, Barrett carries Toronto's scoring and has played in all 12 games.

Knicks and Raptors head-to-head record

Season Series April 2026 Knicks 112-95 Raptors New York 3 Mar 2026 Knicks 111-95 Raptors Toronto 28 Jan 2026 Knicks 119-92 Raptors Toronto 9 Dec 2025 Knicks 117-101 Raptors NBA Cup QF · Toronto 30 Nov 2025 Knicks 116-94 Raptors New York

The Knicks won all five meetings last season, including the NBA Cup quarter-final in Toronto in December by 117-101.

Those wins came by an average of 19.6 points, none of the five games was closer than 16 points, and by our count the run over the Raptors now stands at 13 straight.

Sunday is the first of two meetings in three days at Scotiabank Arena, so the result will set the tone for Tuesday's rematch.

Our New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors prediction

Spread Knicks to win by four points or more New York's defensive rating is clearly the better of the two and Toronto are without Kawhi Leonard, who has played only twice. Total Over 215 total points Toronto's last five games have averaged 222.2 combined points, and the Raptors have been the more open side at both ends. Prop Karl-Anthony Towns Over 11.5 rebounds Towns has averaged 13.4 rebounds over his last five games and Toronto have no player who matches that output. Prop Jalen Brunson Over 24.5 points Brunson remains the Knicks' first scoring option and has been scoring well above this mark recently. Parlay Jalen Brunson Over 24.5 points and RJ Barrett Over 20.5 points Brunson carries the Knicks' scoring and Barrett carries Toronto's with Leonard out, so both legs rely on a competitive, open game.

Score Prediction Knicks 113-107 Raptors Predicted margin of six points, total of 220 points

New York have the better defensive rating and a clear rebounding edge, while Toronto are short-handed and on a three-game losing run, and opponents shoot 47.0% against New York, the fifth-lowest figure in the league, compared with 49.9% against Toronto, which makes the Knicks the more dependable side despite a poor week.

Hart's slump and a fourth game in six nights argue against a large margin, so a comfortable but not dominant Knicks win looks the most likely outcome in a game that should stay open for long stretches.