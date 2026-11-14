Preview: New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

The defending NBA champion New York Knicks, who have lost two in a row, visit Scotiabank Arena on Sunday to face a Toronto Raptors side without Kawhi Leonard that they beat in all five meetings last season.
New York sit sixth in the East at 6-6 after an 0-3 start, while Toronto are eighth at 5-7 with three straight defeats, and the teams meet again in Toronto on Tuesday in an NBA schedule that leaves neither side much time to regroup.
How are the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors shaping up?
The Knicks won three of their last five games by a combined 74 points, then lost at home to Cleveland and in an NBA Cup game at Indiana.
That 12.8-point average margin flatters a team that shoots 43.6% from the floor, with Mikal Bridges averaging only 6.9 points and OG Anunoby making 38.0% of his attempts.
Josh Hart was scoreless and sat out the fourth quarter of Friday's 106-104 defeat at Indiana, and has said he is "not in a good headspace", an unwelcome storyline for head coach Mike Brown while contract-extension talks with Hart, Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns remain tabled.
Cup group games count towards the regular-season record under the NBA format, so the Indiana loss is the reason the champions are a game behind fourth-placed Atlanta rather than level with them.
The season numbers favour New York at the defensive end, where their rating of 108.6 is 4.2 better than Toronto's and they out-rebound the Raptors by 6.7 a game, while the two sides rate identically on offence.
Toronto's slide is harder to dismiss, since the Raptors lost to Boston by five points and at Philadelphia by 11 on consecutive nights after Memphis had beaten them by 16, conceding 118 or more points in three of their last five games.
The Raptors are only 2-3 at home despite outscoring visitors by nine points a game there, because both wins were routs of 30 points or more while the three defeats came by seven, 16 and five.
Rest slightly favours Toronto, who have two days off against the Knicks' one, although Toronto played Thursday as the second night of a back-to-back and New York are playing a fourth game in six nights.
New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors team news and rotations
Kawhi Leonard remains out with a left knee problem and has played only twice this season, though Darko Rajakovic said on Wednesday that he is progressing well and doing individual on-court work.
Scottie Barnes is a game-time decision after missing Thursday's loss at Philadelphia with a groin problem, and Trayce Jackson-Davis carries the same designation because of illness, with neither status confirmed for Sunday, while centre Nate Bittle is also ruled out with a foot injury.
If Barnes plays, he would most likely take the place of Collin Murray-Boyles in a projected starting five that otherwise features Immanuel Quickley, Ja'Kobe Walter, RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl, and he is averaging 23.5 points in his eight games.
New York carry no designations, so Jalen Brunson, Hart, Bridges, Anunoby and Towns should all start, with Andre Drummond and James Wiseman sharing the backup centre minutes since Mitchell Robinson left for Boston.
The matchups that could decide New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors
Brunson against Quickley is the backcourt story, and Quickley returns to face the club that sent him to Toronto in December 2023, in the same trade that brought Anunoby to New York and Barrett to the Raptors.
Towns against Poeltl is the contest on the glass, with Towns having produced a double-double in each of his first 10 games of the season, a run that took his streak to 14 regular-season games on 10 November.
New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors player props
Knicks and Raptors head-to-head record
The Knicks won all five meetings last season, including the NBA Cup quarter-final in Toronto in December by 117-101.
Those wins came by an average of 19.6 points, none of the five games was closer than 16 points, and by our count the run over the Raptors now stands at 13 straight.
Sunday is the first of two meetings in three days at Scotiabank Arena, so the result will set the tone for Tuesday's rematch.
Our New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors prediction
New York have the better defensive rating and a clear rebounding edge, while Toronto are short-handed and on a three-game losing run, and opponents shoot 47.0% against New York, the fifth-lowest figure in the league, compared with 49.9% against Toronto, which makes the Knicks the more dependable side despite a poor week.
Hart's slump and a fourth game in six nights argue against a large margin, so a comfortable but not dominant Knicks win looks the most likely outcome in a game that should stay open for long stretches.