Best bets and predictions for every game | 10 November 2026

Six games make up Tuesday's NBA schedule, with tip-offs running from 12:30am to 4am GMT on Wednesday 11 November. The standout is Boston at Philadelphia, first against second in the East, with Jaylen Brown facing his old club in the regular season for the first time.

Our NBA predictions today include three unders and two underdogs getting the points, with the Thunder the only favourite we are backing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks prediction

Our pick Under 219.5 points Tip-off 12:30am (GMT) Venue Madison Square Garden, New York Bucks record 1-9 Knicks record 5-4

Milwaukee are 1-9 and winless in their four road games, while New York are 5-4. Tyler Herro (contusion) is questionable for the Bucks and Josh Hart (ankle) is questionable for the Knicks, so both rotations could shift before tip-off.

New York's home games average a combined 212.0 points, and only one of five has gone over 220. Milwaukee score 108.4 a game and New York 109.9, which together sit just below the line and back the Under 219.5 points.

Our full breakdown of Bucks vs Knicks covers the player props and the full injury report.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

Our pick Under 215.5 points Tip-off 1am (GMT) Venue Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia Celtics record 8-2 76ers record 9-2

Philadelphia (9-2) lead the East and Boston (8-2) sit second, so the result shapes the race at the top of the conference. Adem Bona (back) is out for the 76ers.

Philadelphia's games have gone over the total in only three of 10 this season, and in one of five at home. Boston concede 104.3 points a game, which backs the Under 215.5 points.

Our full breakdown of Celtics vs 76ers covers the player props and the Brown reunion in more detail.

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns prediction

Our pick Clippers +3 Tip-off 2am (GMT) Venue Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix Clippers record 2-7 Suns record 3-6

Phoenix (3-6) are 12th in the West and the Clippers (2-7) are 13th. The Suns lost 96-122 at home to San Antonio on Monday night, while Los Angeles beat New Orleans 139-123 in their previous game.

Phoenix are on the second night of a back-to-back, whereas the Clippers have had a day to recover. The Suns have also covered the spread in only two of nine games this season, which backs the Clippers +3.

Brandon Ingram (Achilles) is out for Los Angeles, who are 0-4 on the road, so this is not a pick built on away form. It rests on the schedule and on a Suns side coming off a 26-point defeat.

The season numbers point the same way, with Los Angeles on a net rating of -3.7 against -8.1 for Phoenix. That gap makes the Clippers the sharper side with points on offer.

Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz prediction

Our pick Under 228.5 points Tip-off 2am (GMT) Venue Delta Center, Salt Lake City Heat record 4-6 Jazz record 1-9

Utah (1-9) have lost eight in a row, most recently 115-100 at Minnesota on Sunday. Miami (4-6) are eighth in the East, and Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) is probable for the Heat.

Utah's games have gone over the total in only two of 10 this season, and Keyonte George (ankle) is out. That backs the Under 228.5 points against a Jazz side short of scoring.

Lauri Markkanen (wrist) is questionable after making eight three-pointers in Friday's loss at Dallas, so the Jazz's offence rests on whether he plays.

Miami's road games average a combined 233.5 points, which explains why the total sits high. But George (21.1 points a game) and Markkanen (18.0) are two of Utah's top scorers, and with one out and one in doubt the Jazz's share of that total shrinks.

Orlando Magic vs Sacramento Kings prediction

Our pick Kings +5.5 Tip-off 3am (GMT) Venue Golden 1 Center, Sacramento Magic record 2-7 Kings record 1-9

Orlando (2-7) are 12th in the East and Sacramento (1-9) are 14th in the West. The Magic have lost four in a row and the Kings three, so one side will extend a losing run.

Orlando have been favourites in three games this season and lost all three. Taking the Kings +5.5 needs Sacramento only to stay within the margin against a team that has not yet won as the favourite.

Sacramento are 0-5 at home, so the case is about the margin rather than a win. Domantas Sabonis (knee) and Keegan Murray (wrist) are both questionable, which is worth rechecking before tip-off.

Orlando's net rating of -8.5 is only 4.1 points ahead of Sacramento's -12.6, a gap smaller than the spread. That leaves the Kings with value even at home form this poor.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

Our pick Thunder -1.5 Tip-off 4am (GMT) Venue Moda Center, Portland Thunder record 8-2 Trail Blazers record 6-3

Oklahoma City (8-2) have won four straight and start a two-game stay in Portland, where the Trail Blazers (6-3) are 1-2 this season. Jaylin Williams (back) is out for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City are 6-2 against the spread when favoured by 1.5 points or more, and Portland have lost their last two without Ja Morant (hamstring). Their net rating of +8.0 also sits ahead of Portland's +5.5, which backs the Thunder -1.5.

Our full breakdown of Thunder vs Trail Blazers looks at the player props and the injury report in more detail.