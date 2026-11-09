Preview: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks · State Farm Arena · 12am GMT, Tuesday 10 November Tip of the match Los Angeles Lakers -2.5 Game total Over 236.5 points Key player prop Nickeil Alexander-Walker Over 21.5 points Injury alert Luka Doncic (Lakers), back, awaiting Monday report

The Western Conference leaders Los Angeles Lakers travel to State Farm Arena to face Atlanta Hawks on Monday, with Luka Doncic's availability on the second night of a back-to-back the biggest question hanging over a meeting between two sides in strong early-season form.

The Lakers are 9-2 and unbeaten in five, while fourth-placed Atlanta are 7-4 and have won four in a row, with tip-off at 12am GMT on Tuesday for UK readers, who can check the full NBA schedule for the rest of the week.

What is the form like for the Lakers and Hawks?

Form Guide (Last 5) Los Angeles Lakers 9-2 · 1st in the West W W W W W 126.0 PPG 115.8 Opp PPG +10.2 Diff B2B Rest Atlanta Hawks 7-4 · 4th in the East L W W W W 118.0 PPG 116.6 Opp PPG +1.4 Diff 1 day Rest

The Lakers have scored 126.0 points per game and conceded 115.8 across their last five outings, a differential of 10.2 that explains how they have won all five, even with their star missing the latest of them.

That run includes a 121-116 victory at Detroit on Sunday without Doncic, in which Austin Reaves scored 43 points and the supporting cast held firm on the first night of a back-to-back.

Atlanta bounced back from a 99-121 loss at New Orleans on 31 October by winning four straight, and the Hawks sit fourth in the Eastern Conference standings after back-to-back home wins.

Three of those four wins came by seven points or fewer, and a last-five differential of only plus 1.4 suggests the Hawks have been edging games rather than controlling them, particularly in the 124-121 win over Brooklyn.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Los Angeles Lakers Atlanta Hawks Lakers +7.0 121.7 114.7 Off. rating Hawks -2.5 114.1 111.6 Def. rating Hawks +3.8 40.3 44.1 RPG Hawks -2.3 16.9 14.6 TOV Hawks +8.0 23.5 31.5 APG

Over the full season the Lakers rate better on offence, scoring 121.7 points per 100 possessions to Atlanta's 114.7, but the Hawks hold the defensive edge at 111.6 points allowed per 100 compared with 114.1.

Atlanta also tend to win the possession battle, averaging 44.1 rebounds to 40.3 while turning the ball over 14.6 times a game to the Lakers' 16.9, which gives them extra shots in a game where the Lakers have the more efficient attack.

The assists gap is wider still at 31.5 to 23.5, which fits a Hawks offence that moves the ball around Alexander-Walker, Jalen Johnson and CJ McCollum against a Lakers attack that leans on Doncic creating for himself.

Home form adds to that picture, as the Hawks have scored 121.6 and conceded 122.8 across five games in Atlanta, with every one of them passing 220 combined points, so the Lakers should expect a faster tempo than their road games have usually produced.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks team news and rotations

Injury Report Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic, lower-back tightness Missed the win at Detroit Awaiting report Quentin Grimes, finger X-rays negative Questionable Atlanta Hawks Jock Landale, left hip strain Missed the last four games Questionable Asa Newell, toe Out Keshon Gilbert, left knee Out Mouhamed Gueye, left foot Out Henri Veesaar, right ACL Out for the season Out

Doncic missed the win at Detroit with lower-back tightness and has no confirmed status for Monday, having also sat out one earlier game this season with the same complaint, so his designation is the biggest swing factor for both teams.

Quentin Grimes started in his place at Detroit before leaving in the fourth quarter with a finger problem, and although X-rays were negative he is listed as questionable, which would leave Collin Sexton and Reaves as the natural ball handlers if Doncic is also out.

Atlanta are without Asa Newell, Keshon Gilbert and Mouhamed Gueye, while Henri Veesaar is out for the season with a torn ACL and Jock Landale is questionable with a hip strain after missing the last four games.

Onyeka Okongwu is the starting centre on the depth chart, so Landale's return would mainly add depth behind him, while rookie Kingston Flemings leads the point guards and Johnson, who has featured in only two of the last five, carries no designation.

The matchups that could decide Lakers vs. Hawks

Key Matchups Scoring against disruption Luka Doncic LAL VS Dyson Daniels ATL 40.1 Doncic PPG 7.7 Doncic APG 2.9 Daniels SPG 7.2 Daniels RPG Luguentz Dort is the other Hawks wing who can take turns on Doncic. Doncic's availability decides whether this duel happens, and if it does the Hawks' most active ball thief meets the player who creates most of the Lakers' offence, so turnovers in this matchup shape the tempo. Backcourt scoring Austin Reaves LAL VS Nickeil Alexander-Walker ATL 25.3 Reaves PPG 41.3% Reaves 3P% 22.1 Alexander-Walker PPG 38.4% Alexander-Walker 3P% Reaves scored 43 points in the Lakers' last outing. Reaves has taken on extra creation with Doncic out, while Alexander-Walker is the Hawks' top scorer, so the guard who finds the cleaner looks is likely to swing the scoring balance. The interior Walker Kessler LAL VS Onyeka Okongwu ATL 10.9 Kessler RPG 69.4% Kessler FG% 8.0 Okongwu RPG 48.7% Okongwu FG% Kessler is the more efficient finisher, while Okongwu carries the load on the glass for a Hawks side that wins the rebounding battle with the Lakers on season numbers, and Landale's status decides how much help he gets.

If Doncic plays, his duel with Dyson Daniels is the headline, since the league's leading scorer meets a defender who leads the Hawks in steals, with Luguentz Dort also available to take turns on him.

Reaves and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are the form scorers on either side, while Walker Kessler and Onyeka Okongwu meet underneath, where Atlanta's rebounding edge is most likely to show.

Lakers vs. Hawks player props

Player Props to Watch Nickeil Alexander-Walker ATL Points Over 21.5 22.1 Season avg 24.0 Last 5 avg 11 Games Atlanta's leading scorer has been above this line over the last five games as well as across the season, and with injuries thinning the frontcourt the offence should keep running through the perimeter. Austin Reaves LAL Points Over 24.5 25.3 Season avg 27.0 Last 5 avg 11 Games Reaves has cleared this line across the season and the last five games, and any Doncic absence or restriction would push more shot creation his way. Walker Kessler LAL Rebounds Over 10.5 10.9 Season avg 13.2 Last 5 avg 11 Games Kessler has been comfortably clear of this line over the last five games, and a Hawks frontcourt missing several rotation players gives him room to keep collecting on the glass.

Lakers and Hawks head-to-head history

Season Series · recent meetings Jan 2026 Lakers 141-116 Hawks Los Angeles 8 Nov 2025 Hawks 122-102 Lakers Atlanta 3 Jan 2025 Lakers 119-102 Hawks Los Angeles 6 Dec 2024 Hawks 134-132 Lakers (OT) Atlanta

The Hawks won the most recent meeting in Atlanta by 20 points last November, while the Lakers answered with a 25-point home win when the teams met again in January.

Only that January game falls inside the last year, and it came days after Atlanta traded Trae Young to Washington, so the older results add colour rather than evidence.

The fixture also carries a longer thread, since the Hawks drafted Doncic third overall in 2018 and immediately traded him to Dallas for Young and a future first-round pick.

Our Lakers vs. Hawks prediction and tips

Spread Los Angeles Lakers -2.5 The Lakers carry a net rating of 7.5 to Atlanta's 3.1 and have won their last five by an average margin well into double figures, which should hold up even on the second night of a back-to-back. Total Over 236.5 points Atlanta's home games have averaged 244.4 combined points and the Hawks play at a higher pace than the Lakers, so a game in Atlanta tends to clear this number. Prop Nickeil Alexander-Walker Over 21.5 points He leads Atlanta in scoring, has been above this mark recently and plays a home game in which the Hawks' offence has been running freely. Prop Walker Kessler Over 10.5 rebounds Kessler averages 10.9 rebounds and has been well above this line lately, with Atlanta short of rotation bigs. Parlay Austin Reaves Over 24.5 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker Over 21.5 points Both guards are the main scoring options for their sides and both legs depend on the game staying open, so this is one view on tempo rather than two separate ones.

Score Prediction Los Angeles Lakers 122-117 Atlanta Hawks Predicted margin 5 points · predicted total 239 points

Atlanta's recent wins have been narrow and the Lakers have already beaten Detroit on the road without their star, which points to a side with enough depth to cope even if Doncic is restricted.

The back-to-back and a rested home side should keep the margin close, but the Lakers have more ways to win, and the free-flowing scoring in Atlanta points towards a total that clears the line.