Preview: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Portland Trail Blazers @ Los Angeles Lakers · Crypto.com Arena · Saturday 7 November, 3am GMT Tip of the match Portland Trail Blazers +3.5 Game total Over 238.5 points Key player prop Luka Doncic Over 34.5 points Injury alert Ja Morant (Portland) - Out

The Western Conference's top two sides collide when first-placed Portland Trail Blazers visit second-placed Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night, with Portland looking to repeat the 136-129 win that handed the Lakers their first defeat of the season.

Portland arrive at 6-1 and the Lakers at 7-2, but the game also carries NBA Cup weight, as it is Portland's opening group fixture and the Lakers' second after a 17-point loss at Golden State, and under the Cup's group-stage format only a group winner and the best runner-up progress.

What is the form for Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers?

Form Guide Portland Trail Blazers 6-1 · 1st in the West Last 5 (2026-27 regular season) W L W W W 121.9 PPG 110.7 Opp PPG 120.0 Off. rating 109.6 Def. rating Los Angeles Lakers 7-2 · 2nd in the West Last 5 (2026-27 regular season) W L W W W 122.5 PPG 115.3 Opp PPG 121.1 Off. rating 112.9 Def. rating

Portland's only defeat came at home to Memphis by 21 points, and they have answered it with three straight wins, the latest a 132-119 success at Phoenix on Wednesday.

That run has been built on road form, with a perfect 5-0 away record and 125.2 points scored per game in those five outings.

The Lakers have won three of their last four, including home wins over Toronto and Miami in which they scored 131 and 138 points, and the exception, at Golden State, is the only game in that stretch where they failed to reach 100 points.

At Crypto.com Arena the Lakers are 4-1 and scoring 130.0 points per game, which makes their home attack the sharpest contrast with Portland's travelling form.

Tale of the Tape Portland Trail Blazers Los Angeles Lakers 121.9 PPG 122.5 Lakers +0.6 110.7 Opp PPG 115.3 Trail Blazers -4.6 120.0 Off. rating 121.1 Lakers +1.1 109.6 Def. rating 112.9 Trail Blazers -3.3 27.1 APG 24.8 Trail Blazers +2.3 15.7 TOV 17.7 Trail Blazers -2.0 47.4 RPG 39.9 Trail Blazers +7.5 47.6% FG% 51.2% Lakers +3.6%

The Lakers' home scoring is front-loaded, with 69.6 first-half points per game against 60.4 after the break, while Portland are almost level at 63.2 and 62.0 on the road, so their second-half steadiness could matter if the contest stays close.

Portland hold the edge at the defensive end, conceding fewer points both per game and per 100 possessions than a Lakers side that has leaked more on each measure.

The glass is the widest gap, with Portland collecting 47.4 rebounds a game to the Lakers' 39.9, and they also share the ball more freely and turn it over less often.

The Lakers answer with efficiency, shooting 51.2% from the field to Portland's 47.6%, and a home side that has cleared 230 points in all five of its games is well placed to turn this into a shoot-out.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers team news and rotations

Injury Report Portland Trail Blazers Ja Morant Grade 2 left hamstring strain Out Vit Krejci Left leg fracture Out Shaedon Sharpe Torn meniscus Out Los Angeles Lakers Adou Thiero Knee, assigned to the G League Out

Portland will again be without Ja Morant, who is out with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, and Vit Krejci has joined him on the injury list with a left leg fracture suffered in the win at Phoenix.

Shaedon Sharpe also remains out with a torn meniscus, so the likely Portland five is Damian Lillard, Scoot Henderson, Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan, with Jrue Holiday the first guard off the bench.

For the Lakers only Adou Thiero is listed, with a knee problem and a G League assignment, so Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are expected to start alongside Walker Kessler, Jake LaRavia and Matisse Thybulle as they did at Sacramento.

Both teams played on Wednesday, so each has one day of rest, although the NBA schedule sends Portland home to face San Antonio on Saturday night, which may encourage careful minutes if the game is decided early.

The matchups that could decide Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Key Matchups Star duel Luka Doncic LAL VS Deni Avdija POR 38.5 Doncic PPG 8.0 Doncic APG 23.4 Avdija PPG 6.4 Avdija APG Doncic carries the Lakers' shot creation, while Avdija is Portland's leading scorer and a regular playmaker, so each forces the other to work at both ends. Battle of the boards Walker Kessler LAL VS Donovan Clingan POR 10.2 Kessler RPG 14.4 Kessler PPG 12.0 Clingan PPG 10.4 Clingan RPG Portland out-rebound opponents comfortably, so Kessler's work on the defensive glass is the Lakers' best route to limiting second chances. Backcourt scoring Austin Reaves LAL VS Damian Lillard POR 23.3 Reaves PPG 5.0 Reaves APG 20.1 Lillard PPG 2.7 Lillard 3PM Reaves is the Lakers' second scoring option and a regular creator, while Lillard supplies the higher-volume threat from deep, so the duel is between all-round output and range.

Doncic against Avdija is the headline duel, with the Lakers' scorer coming off 40 points at Sacramento and Portland's forward carrying both scoring and creating duties in Morant's absence.

Underneath, Kessler, who blocked four shots at Sacramento, and Clingan decide the rebounding battle, while Reaves and Lillard supply the backcourt scoring.

Player props for Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Player Props to Watch Luka Doncic Los Angeles Lakers Points Over 34.5 38.5 Season avg 41.0 Last 5 8 GP played He has averaged well above this line over the season and across his recent games, so the threshold leaves room for an ordinary night. Deni Avdija Portland Trail Blazers Points Over 22.5 23.4 Season avg 23.0 Last 5 7 GP played Avdija is relied on for shot volume with Morant sidelined, and the line sits just below both his season and recent averages. Walker Kessler Los Angeles Lakers Rebounds Over 9.5 10.2 Season avg 12.0 Last 5 9 GP played Kessler has averaged above this line all season and has trended higher recently, which leaves a cushion for a quieter night.

The three props sit below each player's current averages, which builds in room for an off night, and the Portland pick reflects how much of the scoring and creating now rests on Avdija with Morant sidelined.

Head-to-head: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Season Series 27 Oct 2026 Trail Blazers 136-129 Lakers Doncic 41 points; Morant and Avdija 23 each Crypto.com Arena · LA

The sides have met once this season, with Portland winning in Los Angeles on 27 October (US time) after missing only ten shots in the first half, and Damian Lillard sealed it with a three-pointer with 43 seconds left.

Doncic scored 41 in defeat, but flopping technicals on Morant, Camara and the Lakers' Ziaire Williams in the final six minutes turned the closing stretch into an argument about officiating.

Portland coach Micah Nori welcomed the emphasis on flopping and Lakers coach JJ Redick has kept criticising the officials since, so the whistle is likely to stay in focus on Friday.

Our Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers prediction

Spread Portland Trail Blazers +3.5 Portland are ahead on net rating and defensive rating, are unbeaten on the road and own the rebounding edge, so the cushion is worth taking. Total Over 238.5 points Lakers home games have averaged 250.0 combined points and the first meeting reached 265, so the line asks for less than recent norms. Prop Deni Avdija Over 22.5 points With Morant out, Avdija's scoring load stays high, and he averaged 23.0 across his last five. Prop Walker Kessler Over 9.5 rebounds Kessler averaged 12.0 across his last five, and the line sits below his season mark. Parlay Portland Trail Blazers spread and Walker Kessler Over rebounds The two legs rest on different strengths, with Portland's cover tied to team defence and Kessler's rebounds tied to his own floor time.

Score Prediction Trail Blazers 124-121 Lakers Predicted margin 3 points · predicted total 245 points

Portland's road record, defensive numbers and rebounding edge make them the more convincing side against the spread, while the scoring profile of both teams points towards a high total.

The prediction is a narrow away win, although Doncic's scoring volume means the Lakers cannot be discounted at any stage, particularly with Reaves and Kessler both coming off productive nights at Sacramento.