Preview: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

The Western Conference's top two sides collide when first-placed Portland Trail Blazers visit second-placed Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night, with Portland looking to repeat the 136-129 win that handed the Lakers their first defeat of the season.
Portland arrive at 6-1 and the Lakers at 7-2, but the game also carries NBA Cup weight, as it is Portland's opening group fixture and the Lakers' second after a 17-point loss at Golden State, and under the Cup's group-stage format only a group winner and the best runner-up progress.
What is the form for Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers?
Portland's only defeat came at home to Memphis by 21 points, and they have answered it with three straight wins, the latest a 132-119 success at Phoenix on Wednesday.
That run has been built on road form, with a perfect 5-0 away record and 125.2 points scored per game in those five outings.
The Lakers have won three of their last four, including home wins over Toronto and Miami in which they scored 131 and 138 points, and the exception, at Golden State, is the only game in that stretch where they failed to reach 100 points.
At Crypto.com Arena the Lakers are 4-1 and scoring 130.0 points per game, which makes their home attack the sharpest contrast with Portland's travelling form.
The Lakers' home scoring is front-loaded, with 69.6 first-half points per game against 60.4 after the break, while Portland are almost level at 63.2 and 62.0 on the road, so their second-half steadiness could matter if the contest stays close.
Portland hold the edge at the defensive end, conceding fewer points both per game and per 100 possessions than a Lakers side that has leaked more on each measure.
The glass is the widest gap, with Portland collecting 47.4 rebounds a game to the Lakers' 39.9, and they also share the ball more freely and turn it over less often.
The Lakers answer with efficiency, shooting 51.2% from the field to Portland's 47.6%, and a home side that has cleared 230 points in all five of its games is well placed to turn this into a shoot-out.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers team news and rotations
Portland will again be without Ja Morant, who is out with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, and Vit Krejci has joined him on the injury list with a left leg fracture suffered in the win at Phoenix.
Shaedon Sharpe also remains out with a torn meniscus, so the likely Portland five is Damian Lillard, Scoot Henderson, Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan, with Jrue Holiday the first guard off the bench.
For the Lakers only Adou Thiero is listed, with a knee problem and a G League assignment, so Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are expected to start alongside Walker Kessler, Jake LaRavia and Matisse Thybulle as they did at Sacramento.
Both teams played on Wednesday, so each has one day of rest, although the NBA schedule sends Portland home to face San Antonio on Saturday night, which may encourage careful minutes if the game is decided early.
The matchups that could decide Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Doncic against Avdija is the headline duel, with the Lakers' scorer coming off 40 points at Sacramento and Portland's forward carrying both scoring and creating duties in Morant's absence.
Underneath, Kessler, who blocked four shots at Sacramento, and Clingan decide the rebounding battle, while Reaves and Lillard supply the backcourt scoring.
Player props for Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
The three props sit below each player's current averages, which builds in room for an off night, and the Portland pick reflects how much of the scoring and creating now rests on Avdija with Morant sidelined.
Head-to-head: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
The sides have met once this season, with Portland winning in Los Angeles on 27 October (US time) after missing only ten shots in the first half, and Damian Lillard sealed it with a three-pointer with 43 seconds left.
Doncic scored 41 in defeat, but flopping technicals on Morant, Camara and the Lakers' Ziaire Williams in the final six minutes turned the closing stretch into an argument about officiating.
Portland coach Micah Nori welcomed the emphasis on flopping and Lakers coach JJ Redick has kept criticising the officials since, so the whistle is likely to stay in focus on Friday.
Our Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers prediction
Portland's road record, defensive numbers and rebounding edge make them the more convincing side against the spread, while the scoring profile of both teams points towards a high total.
The prediction is a narrow away win, although Doncic's scoring volume means the Lakers cannot be discounted at any stage, particularly with Reaves and Kessler both coming off productive nights at Sacramento.