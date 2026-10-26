Preview: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Trail Blazers @ Lakers · Crypto.com Arena · 3am GMT (Wednesday) Tip of the match Lakers -4.5 Game total Over 228.5 points Key player prop Luka Doncic, over 29.5 points Injury alert Shaedon Sharpe (POR) — out

Portland Trail Blazers visit Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in the early hours of Wednesday morning, UK time, with the unbeaten Blazers trying to contain Luka Doncic after his 52-point night against Utah.

Portland arrive at 2-0 and sixth in the Western Conference, while the 3-0 Lakers sit second in the conference standings and play again at the Clippers the following night, local time.

What is the form like for the Trail Blazers and Lakers?

Form Guide Portland Trail Blazers 2-0 · 6th in the West Last results (2026-27 regular season, two games played) W W 126.0 PPG 101.5 Opp PPG 123.5 Off. rating 100.5 Def. rating Los Angeles Lakers 3-0 · 2nd in the West Last results (2026-27 regular season, three games played) W W W 128.0 PPG 115.0 Opp PPG 125.9 Off. rating 112.4 Def. rating

Portland opened with a 124-83 home win over Phoenix and followed it with a 128-120 victory at Sacramento, so their defensive numbers owe plenty to a Suns side held to 35.7% shooting.

The Kings finished the preseason without a win, so the Blazers have yet to face an offence like Los Angeles, and their two wins have come by an average of 24.5 points even though Sacramento stayed within eight.

The Lakers have beaten Golden State, the Clippers and Utah, the last of those 132-123 on Sunday, and have scored at least 125 points in all three games.

Tale of the Tape Trail Blazers Lakers 126.0 PPG 128.0 Lakers +2.0 101.5 Opp PPG 115.0 Trail Blazers -13.5 123.5 Off. rating 125.9 Lakers +2.4 100.5 Def. rating 112.4 Trail Blazers -11.9 31.0 APG 25.3 Trail Blazers +5.7 13.5 TOV 16.3 Trail Blazers -2.8 34.7% 3P% 42.1% Lakers +7.4% 50.5 RPG 37.0 Trail Blazers +13.5 47.9% FG% 54.5% Lakers +6.6%

The numbers favour Portland on the glass and in the passing game, since the Blazers collect 50.5 rebounds a game against 37.0 for the Lakers.

Los Angeles answer with efficiency, shooting 54.5% from the field and 42.1% from three, which explains why their attack looks sturdier than their defence, and they also reach the line more often, with 30.0 free-throw attempts a game against 24.0 for Portland.

Portland's threes come through volume more than accuracy, as 47.5 attempts a game have returned 34.7%, so a cold night from deep would leave them short of the Lakers' output.

The Lakers also turn the ball over more than the visitors, which matters against a team winning the rebounding battle by this margin.

Pace should not decide the style of play either, since Portland average 101.5 possessions a game and Los Angeles 102.0, so neither side is likely to be dragged into a tempo it dislikes.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers team news and rotations

Injury Report Portland Trail Blazers Shaedon Sharpe — torn meniscus Out Chris Youngblood — ankle Game-time decision Branden Carlson — concussion Game-time decision Los Angeles Lakers Adou Thiero — knee Out Cameron Carr — oblique Out

Shaedon Sharpe is out for Portland with a torn meniscus suffered in August, so Ja Morant and Damian Lillard are projected to start in the backcourt, with Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara at forward and Donovan Clingan at centre.

Chris Youngblood (ankle) and Branden Carlson (concussion) carry game-time designations, although neither features in Portland's projected starting five, so the rotation should hold if both sit.

Adou Thiero (knee) and Cameron Carr (oblique) are listed out for Los Angeles, which leaves Doncic, Austin Reaves, Ziaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle and Walker Kessler as the projected starters.

With the Clippers waiting in the NBA schedule the following night, Los Angeles may manage minutes late if the result is settled, while Portland have had three days to recover from the trip to Sacramento.

The matchups that could decide Trail Blazers vs. Lakers

Key Matchups Scoring engine vs. lead defender Luka Doncic LAL VS Toumani Camara POR 34.3 Doncic PPG (3 GP) 18.5 Camara PPG (2 GP) 8.0 Doncic APG (3 GP) 4.5 Camara 3PM (2 GP) Camara is expected to draw the first assignment on Doncic, and his own shooting means the Lakers cannot leave him alone at the other end. Backcourt scoring duel Damian Lillard POR VS Austin Reaves LAL 22.0 Lillard PPG (2 GP) 25.5 Reaves PPG (2 GP) 4.0 Lillard 3PM (2 GP) 7.5 Reaves APG (2 GP) Both guards carry their team's perimeter scoring, and Reaves' figures cover the Lakers' first two games only.

Toumani Camara is expected to take the first assignment on Doncic, with Sidy Cissoko, Lillard, Morant, Scoot Henderson and Deni Avdija also likely to share the job, so the Blazers' plan depends on varying the looks Doncic sees rather than trusting a single stopper, while Camara's own three-point shooting makes him a threat the Lakers must track at the other end.

At the other end, Lillard is shooting 40.0% from three and Reaves 50.0%, so whichever guard finds more space could swing the game, particularly if the paint stays crowded by Clingan and Kessler.

Best Trail Blazers vs. Lakers player props

Player Props to Watch Luka Doncic LAL Points Over 29.5 34.3 Season PTS 52 Last game 3/3 GP played Doncic's three-game average sits well above this line, and Portland's defensive rating has been built against two weak offences. Donovan Clingan POR Rebounds Over 7.5 8.5 Season REB 7.8 Pre-season (4 GP) 2/2 GP played Clingan has cleared this line through two games and Portland out-rebound Los Angeles by a wide margin. Damian Lillard POR Three-pointers made Over 2.5 4.0 Season 3PM 2.7 Pre-season (3 GP) 2/2 GP played Lillard has made more threes per game than this line asks, and Portland's shot diet gives him the volume to repeat it.

Head-to-head record for Trail Blazers vs. Lakers

Season Series Blazers 132-116 Lakers Portland Lakers 123-115 Blazers Portland Blazers 122-108 Lakers Los Angeles

Portland won two of the three meetings from last season, 122-108 at Crypto.com Arena on 27 October and 132-116 at home on 17 January, while Los Angeles took the 123-115 game in Portland on 3 November.

Two of the three games were decided by 14 points or more and the most recent was a 16-point Blazers win, which gives Portland a recent edge in this fixture, although a sample from a different season says little about two teams barely into new campaigns.

Portland hosted two of the three meetings, so the sample holds only one game in Los Angeles, and the Blazers won that one as well.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers tips and prediction

Spread Lakers -4.5 All three Lakers wins have come by eight points or more, and Doncic gives them a scoring ceiling that Portland's untested defence has yet to face. Total Over 228.5 points Both Lakers home games finished above 230 combined points, and Portland's last road game reached 248. Prop Luka Doncic over 29.5 points His three-game average sits well above the line and the Blazers have no single defender who can take the assignment alone. Prop Donovan Clingan over 7.5 rebounds He has cleared this mark through two games in a team that dominates the glass. Prop Damian Lillard over 2.5 threes Lillard's early volume from deep is high and Portland launch plenty of attempts as a team. Parlay Doncic over 29.5 points + Clingan over 7.5 rebounds The two props rely on different players at opposite ends of the floor, so neither outcome leans on the other.

Score Prediction Lakers 121-114 Trail Blazers Margin of 7 points · Total of 235 points

The Lakers have outscored opponents by 15.0 points a game at home, which holds up better than their defensive numbers suggest, even allowing for Portland's rest advantage, and the total leans over because Portland's rating is built largely on the Phoenix game while Los Angeles conceded 117 and 123 points in their last two outings.

We expect Los Angeles to edge it as Doncic's volume and the Lakers' home shooting outweigh Portland's rest, with the visitors' three-point attempts keeping the margin below a double-digit gap, and the Lakers' turnovers are the clearest route to an upset, since each extra Portland possession from the glass raises the visitors' ceiling.