Preview: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

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Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA
© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire / Javier Cardona
Quick summary
Trail Blazers @ Lakers · Crypto.com Arena · 3am GMT (Wednesday)
Tip of the match
Lakers -4.5
Game total
Over 228.5 points
Key player prop
Luka Doncic, over 29.5 points
Injury alert
Shaedon Sharpe (POR) — out
In this article

Portland Trail Blazers visit Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in the early hours of Wednesday morning, UK time, with the unbeaten Blazers trying to contain Luka Doncic after his 52-point night against Utah.

Portland arrive at 2-0 and sixth in the Western Conference, while the 3-0 Lakers sit second in the conference standings and play again at the Clippers the following night, local time.

What is the form like for the Trail Blazers and Lakers?

Form Guide
Portland Trail Blazers logo
Portland Trail Blazers
2-0 · 6th in the West
Last results (2026-27 regular season, two games played)
W W
126.0PPG
101.5Opp PPG
123.5Off. rating
100.5Def. rating
Los Angeles Lakers logo
Los Angeles Lakers
3-0 · 2nd in the West
Last results (2026-27 regular season, three games played)
W W W
128.0PPG
115.0Opp PPG
125.9Off. rating
112.4Def. rating

Portland opened with a 124-83 home win over Phoenix and followed it with a 128-120 victory at Sacramento, so their defensive numbers owe plenty to a Suns side held to 35.7% shooting.

The Kings finished the preseason without a win, so the Blazers have yet to face an offence like Los Angeles, and their two wins have come by an average of 24.5 points even though Sacramento stayed within eight.

The Lakers have beaten Golden State, the Clippers and Utah, the last of those 132-123 on Sunday, and have scored at least 125 points in all three games.

Tale of the Tape
Trail BlazersLakers
126.0PPG128.0
 
 
Lakers +2.0
101.5Opp PPG115.0
 
 
Trail Blazers -13.5
123.5Off. rating125.9
 
 
Lakers +2.4
100.5Def. rating112.4
 
 
Trail Blazers -11.9
31.0APG25.3
 
 
Trail Blazers +5.7
13.5TOV16.3
 
 
Trail Blazers -2.8
34.7%3P%42.1%
 
 
Lakers +7.4%
50.5RPG37.0
 
 
Trail Blazers +13.5
47.9%FG%54.5%
 
 
Lakers +6.6%

The numbers favour Portland on the glass and in the passing game, since the Blazers collect 50.5 rebounds a game against 37.0 for the Lakers.

Los Angeles answer with efficiency, shooting 54.5% from the field and 42.1% from three, which explains why their attack looks sturdier than their defence, and they also reach the line more often, with 30.0 free-throw attempts a game against 24.0 for Portland.

Portland's threes come through volume more than accuracy, as 47.5 attempts a game have returned 34.7%, so a cold night from deep would leave them short of the Lakers' output.

The Lakers also turn the ball over more than the visitors, which matters against a team winning the rebounding battle by this margin.

Pace should not decide the style of play either, since Portland average 101.5 possessions a game and Los Angeles 102.0, so neither side is likely to be dragged into a tempo it dislikes.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers team news and rotations

Injury Report
Portland Trail Blazers
Shaedon Sharpe — torn meniscusOut
Chris Youngblood — ankleGame-time decision
Branden Carlson — concussionGame-time decision
Los Angeles Lakers
Adou Thiero — kneeOut
Cameron Carr — obliqueOut

Shaedon Sharpe is out for Portland with a torn meniscus suffered in August, so Ja Morant and Damian Lillard are projected to start in the backcourt, with Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara at forward and Donovan Clingan at centre.

Chris Youngblood (ankle) and Branden Carlson (concussion) carry game-time designations, although neither features in Portland's projected starting five, so the rotation should hold if both sit.

Adou Thiero (knee) and Cameron Carr (oblique) are listed out for Los Angeles, which leaves Doncic, Austin Reaves, Ziaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle and Walker Kessler as the projected starters.

With the Clippers waiting in the NBA schedule the following night, Los Angeles may manage minutes late if the result is settled, while Portland have had three days to recover from the trip to Sacramento.

The matchups that could decide Trail Blazers vs. Lakers

Key Matchups
Scoring engine vs. lead defender
Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic
LAL
VS
Toumani Camara
Toumani Camara
POR
34.3Doncic PPG (3 GP)
18.5Camara PPG (2 GP)
8.0Doncic APG (3 GP)
4.5Camara 3PM (2 GP)
Camara is expected to draw the first assignment on Doncic, and his own shooting means the Lakers cannot leave him alone at the other end.
Backcourt scoring duel
Damian Lillard
Damian Lillard
POR
VS
Austin Reaves
Austin Reaves
LAL
22.0Lillard PPG (2 GP)
25.5Reaves PPG (2 GP)
4.0Lillard 3PM (2 GP)
7.5Reaves APG (2 GP)
Both guards carry their team's perimeter scoring, and Reaves' figures cover the Lakers' first two games only.

Toumani Camara is expected to take the first assignment on Doncic, with Sidy Cissoko, Lillard, Morant, Scoot Henderson and Deni Avdija also likely to share the job, so the Blazers' plan depends on varying the looks Doncic sees rather than trusting a single stopper, while Camara's own three-point shooting makes him a threat the Lakers must track at the other end.

At the other end, Lillard is shooting 40.0% from three and Reaves 50.0%, so whichever guard finds more space could swing the game, particularly if the paint stays crowded by Clingan and Kessler.

Best Trail Blazers vs. Lakers player props

Player Props to Watch
Luka Doncic
Luka DoncicLAL
PointsOver 29.5
34.3Season PTS
52Last game
3/3GP played
Doncic's three-game average sits well above this line, and Portland's defensive rating has been built against two weak offences.
Donovan Clingan
Donovan ClinganPOR
ReboundsOver 7.5
8.5Season REB
7.8Pre-season (4 GP)
2/2GP played
Clingan has cleared this line through two games and Portland out-rebound Los Angeles by a wide margin.
Damian Lillard
Damian LillardPOR
Three-pointers madeOver 2.5
4.0Season 3PM
2.7Pre-season (3 GP)
2/2GP played
Lillard has made more threes per game than this line asks, and Portland's shot diet gives him the volume to repeat it.

Head-to-head record for Trail Blazers vs. Lakers

Season Series
17 Jan 2026Blazers 132-116 LakersPortland
3 Nov 2025Lakers 123-115 BlazersPortland
27 Oct 2025Blazers 122-108 LakersLos Angeles

Portland won two of the three meetings from last season, 122-108 at Crypto.com Arena on 27 October and 132-116 at home on 17 January, while Los Angeles took the 123-115 game in Portland on 3 November.

Two of the three games were decided by 14 points or more and the most recent was a 16-point Blazers win, which gives Portland a recent edge in this fixture, although a sample from a different season says little about two teams barely into new campaigns.

Portland hosted two of the three meetings, so the sample holds only one game in Los Angeles, and the Blazers won that one as well.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers tips and prediction

SpreadLakers -4.5
All three Lakers wins have come by eight points or more, and Doncic gives them a scoring ceiling that Portland's untested defence has yet to face.
TotalOver 228.5 points
Both Lakers home games finished above 230 combined points, and Portland's last road game reached 248.
PropLuka Doncic over 29.5 points
His three-game average sits well above the line and the Blazers have no single defender who can take the assignment alone.
PropDonovan Clingan over 7.5 rebounds
He has cleared this mark through two games in a team that dominates the glass.
PropDamian Lillard over 2.5 threes
Lillard's early volume from deep is high and Portland launch plenty of attempts as a team.
ParlayDoncic over 29.5 points + Clingan over 7.5 rebounds
The two props rely on different players at opposite ends of the floor, so neither outcome leans on the other.
Score Prediction
Lakers 121-114 Trail Blazers
Margin of 7 points · Total of 235 points

The Lakers have outscored opponents by 15.0 points a game at home, which holds up better than their defensive numbers suggest, even allowing for Portland's rest advantage, and the total leans over because Portland's rating is built largely on the Phoenix game while Los Angeles conceded 117 and 123 points in their last two outings.

We expect Los Angeles to edge it as Doncic's volume and the Lakers' home shooting outweigh Portland's rest, with the visitors' three-point attempts keeping the margin below a double-digit gap, and the Lakers' turnovers are the clearest route to an upset, since each extra Portland possession from the glass raises the visitors' ceiling.

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