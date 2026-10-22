Preview: LA Clippers vs. Lakers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary LA Clippers @ Los Angeles Lakers · Crypto.com Arena · 03:00 BST (Saturday) Tip of the match Lakers -9.5 Game total Over 229.5 Key player prop Luka Doncic, over 25.5 points Injury alert Bradley Beal (LAC) — game-time decision

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in the early hours of Saturday, with a 03:00 BST tip-off and both teams unbeaten and both rebuilt since last season.

The Clippers beat Sacramento by 25 points without Kawhi Leonard, who now plays for Toronto, while the Lakers beat Golden State by 22 in their first game without LeBron James.

Both clubs also carry off-court baggage into the game, since the NBA fined the Clippers $30m and banned owner Steve Ballmer for a year over salary-cap breaches that the club is contesting, while the Lakers' reported sale to Josh Kushner and Bob Iger is still awaiting approval.

LA Clippers vs. Lakers form and outlook

Form Guide LA Clippers 1-0 · second in the West Last 5 (2025-26 finale, play-in and 2026-27 opener) L L W L W 121.0 PPG 96.0 Opp PPG 116.3 Off. rating 91.4 Def. rating Los Angeles Lakers 1-0 · fourth in the West Last 5 (2026 play-offs vs. Thunder and 2026-27 opener) L L L L W 127.0 PPG 105.0 Opp PPG 124.5 Off. rating 102.9 Def. rating

Both teams are one game into the season, so every number in the Form Guide is a single-game sample, and the early Western Conference standings say more about tiebreakers than quality.

The Clippers led Sacramento from start to finish at the Intuit Dome, with Darius Garland leading the scoring and Brook Lopez contributing heavily in the second unit.

Rookie Keaton Wagler added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists, and the Clippers' bench outscored Sacramento's reserves 53-34.

The Lakers made an equally emphatic start, with Walker Kessler shooting 12-of-12 on his debut after arriving from Utah and Doncic's buzzer-beating three from around halfway making it 66-52 at the break.

Tale of the Tape LA Clippers Los Angeles Lakers 121.0 PPG 127.0 Lakers +6.0 96.0 Opp PPG 105.0 Clippers -9.0 116.3 Off. rating 124.5 Lakers +8.2 91.4 Def. rating 102.9 Clippers -11.5 29.0 APG 28.0 Clippers +1.0 49.0 RPG 43.0 Clippers +6.0 52.4% FG% 56.8% Lakers +4.4%

The Tale of the Tape splits cleanly, with the Lakers ahead on scoring and shooting and the Clippers ahead on defence, assists and rebounding.

The defensive numbers need context, since Sacramento went 0-5 in the pre-season and shot 41.2% from the field across it, while Golden State won four of its six exhibitions.

The Lakers therefore have the stronger evidence from opening night, and the Clippers' defensive rating deserves less weight than it appears to carry.

Who is available for Clippers vs. Lakers?

Injury Report LA Clippers Bradley Beal — right knee (injury management) Game-time decision Max Strus — plantar fascia Out Yanic Konan Niederhauser — foot surgery Out Brandon Ingram — heel surgery Out Jordan Miller — shoulder surgery Out Los Angeles Lakers Collin Sexton — right soleus strain Game-time decision Adou Thiero — knee Game-time decision Cameron Carr — oblique Game-time decision Jake LaRavia — ankle No designation yet

The Clippers carry the longer list, with Max Strus, Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Brandon Ingram and Jordan Miller all out and Bradley Beal listed as a game-time decision with an estimated return date of 8 November.

Rui Hachimura, who played for the Lakers last season before signing with the Clippers in July, should start at forward alongside Garland, Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr. and Isaiah Jackson.

The Lakers have Collin Sexton, Adou Thiero and Cameron Carr listed as game-time decisions, and Jake LaRavia has no designation yet after leaving the Warriors game with an ankle problem in the fourth quarter.

Doncic, Austin Reaves, Ziaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle and Kessler are the probable starters for the Lakers, with any change more likely to come in the rotation than in the first five.

LaRavia scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in 18 minutes before he went down, so losing him would cost the Lakers an efficient forward, with Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes and Jaden Hardy the depth options listed as available.

Clippers vs. Lakers, the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Lead creators Luka Doncic LAL VS Darius Garland LAC 28 Doncic Oct 21 pts 30 Garland Oct 21 pts 19.7 Doncic pre-season PPG 13.3 Garland pre-season PPG Doncic got his points in 30 minutes while Garland carried a Clippers attack that is short of ball-handlers, so the first-half minutes each plays will shape the game. Frontcourt contrast Walker Kessler LAL VS Brook Lopez LAC 26 Kessler Oct 21 pts 17 Lopez Oct 21 pts 9 Kessler Oct 21 reb 11 Lopez Oct 21 reb Kessler finished everything at the rim on debut, while Lopez came off the bench for a double-double, which makes the interior the likelier tiebreaker than the perimeter.

Doncic against Garland is the main individual contest, since each is the first-choice creator for a team that has lost its former star and Garland has fewer scoring partners around him.

Kessler against Lopez is the frontcourt contrast, with the Lakers' new center looking for another clean night at the rim and the Clippers' veteran looking to make him work for every touch.

Hachimura's first game against his former club adds a third storyline, after he finished with 10 points and eight rebounds on his Clippers debut.

Player props for Clippers vs. Lakers

Player Props to Watch Luka Doncic LAL Points Over 25.5 19.7 Pre-season PPG (3 GP) 28 Oct 21 pts He reached 28 on only 18 shot attempts in 30 minutes, and with LeBron James gone the Lakers have no other scorer of his level to share the load. Darius Garland LAC Points Over 18.5 13.3 Pre-season PPG (3 GP) 30 Oct 21 pts Ingram and Strus are out and Beal is a game-time decision, so Garland is the Clippers' main shot creator and the pre-season average understates his role. Walker Kessler LAL Rebounds Over 7.5 7.5 Pre-season RPG (2 GP) 9 Oct 21 reb He started at center on opening night and matched this line over two pre-season games, so a repeat of his debut volume clears it.

Clippers and Lakers head-to-head history

Season Series · 2025-26 regular season Lakers 125-122 Clippers Kawhi Leonard scored 31 for the Clippers Crypto.com Arena Clippers 112-104 Lakers Intuit Dome Clippers 103-88 Lakers Intuit Dome Lakers 135-118 Clippers Crypto.com Arena

The 2025-26 series finished 2-2 with the home side winning all four meetings, which points the Lakers' way in the first of this season's four games.

Little of that history carries over, though, since Leonard's 31 points in the 125-122 Lakers win came for a team that no longer has him, and LeBron James and Deandre Ayton have also left the Lakers.

Our Clippers vs. Lakers prediction and tips

Spread Lakers -9.5 Los Angeles beat a Golden State side that won four of six in the pre-season, while the Clippers are missing Ingram and Strus and probably Beal from their wing rotation. Total Over 229.5 points Both teams scored freely on opening night, and the Clippers' defensive numbers came against a side that lost all five of its pre-season games. Prop Luka Doncic over 25.5 points He opened the season with a big scoring night in limited minutes, and the Lakers have no second scorer at his level. Prop Darius Garland over 18.5 points The Clippers' injuries leave him as the main creator, and a team chasing the game takes more shots through its lead guard. Prop Walker Kessler over 7.5 rebounds He was productive on the glass in his debut and has matched this line across his pre-season games. Parlay Garland over 18.5 points + Kessler over 7.5 rebounds The two picks come from opposite teams and rest on separate roles, so neither depends on the other's night.

Score Prediction Lakers 123-110 Clippers Predicted margin: 13 points · Predicted total: 233

The Lakers are the pick to cover a number that looks large only until the Clippers' wing absences are counted, since Ingram and Strus are out and Beal is unlikely to return before November, while Doncic and Reaves are both fit.

The total looks safe because the Clippers will need to score in volume to stay in range, and that same script is why the Garland points pick sits comfortably beside a Lakers win.