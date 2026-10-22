Preview: LA Clippers vs. Lakers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in the early hours of Saturday, with a 03:00 BST tip-off and both teams unbeaten and both rebuilt since last season.
The Clippers beat Sacramento by 25 points without Kawhi Leonard, who now plays for Toronto, while the Lakers beat Golden State by 22 in their first game without LeBron James.
Both clubs also carry off-court baggage into the game, since the NBA fined the Clippers $30m and banned owner Steve Ballmer for a year over salary-cap breaches that the club is contesting, while the Lakers' reported sale to Josh Kushner and Bob Iger is still awaiting approval.
LA Clippers vs. Lakers form and outlook
Both teams are one game into the season, so every number in the Form Guide is a single-game sample, and the early Western Conference standings say more about tiebreakers than quality.
The Clippers led Sacramento from start to finish at the Intuit Dome, with Darius Garland leading the scoring and Brook Lopez contributing heavily in the second unit.
Rookie Keaton Wagler added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists, and the Clippers' bench outscored Sacramento's reserves 53-34.
The Lakers made an equally emphatic start, with Walker Kessler shooting 12-of-12 on his debut after arriving from Utah and Doncic's buzzer-beating three from around halfway making it 66-52 at the break.
The Tale of the Tape splits cleanly, with the Lakers ahead on scoring and shooting and the Clippers ahead on defence, assists and rebounding.
The defensive numbers need context, since Sacramento went 0-5 in the pre-season and shot 41.2% from the field across it, while Golden State won four of its six exhibitions.
The Lakers therefore have the stronger evidence from opening night, and the Clippers' defensive rating deserves less weight than it appears to carry.
Who is available for Clippers vs. Lakers?
The Clippers carry the longer list, with Max Strus, Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Brandon Ingram and Jordan Miller all out and Bradley Beal listed as a game-time decision with an estimated return date of 8 November.
Rui Hachimura, who played for the Lakers last season before signing with the Clippers in July, should start at forward alongside Garland, Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr. and Isaiah Jackson.
The Lakers have Collin Sexton, Adou Thiero and Cameron Carr listed as game-time decisions, and Jake LaRavia has no designation yet after leaving the Warriors game with an ankle problem in the fourth quarter.
Doncic, Austin Reaves, Ziaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle and Kessler are the probable starters for the Lakers, with any change more likely to come in the rotation than in the first five.
LaRavia scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in 18 minutes before he went down, so losing him would cost the Lakers an efficient forward, with Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes and Jaden Hardy the depth options listed as available.
Clippers vs. Lakers, the matchups that could decide it
Doncic against Garland is the main individual contest, since each is the first-choice creator for a team that has lost its former star and Garland has fewer scoring partners around him.
Kessler against Lopez is the frontcourt contrast, with the Lakers' new center looking for another clean night at the rim and the Clippers' veteran looking to make him work for every touch.
Hachimura's first game against his former club adds a third storyline, after he finished with 10 points and eight rebounds on his Clippers debut.
Player props for Clippers vs. Lakers
Clippers and Lakers head-to-head history
The 2025-26 series finished 2-2 with the home side winning all four meetings, which points the Lakers' way in the first of this season's four games.
Little of that history carries over, though, since Leonard's 31 points in the 125-122 Lakers win came for a team that no longer has him, and LeBron James and Deandre Ayton have also left the Lakers.
Our Clippers vs. Lakers prediction and tips
The Lakers are the pick to cover a number that looks large only until the Clippers' wing absences are counted, since Ingram and Strus are out and Beal is unlikely to return before November, while Doncic and Reaves are both fit.
The total looks safe because the Clippers will need to score in volume to stay in range, and that same script is why the Garland points pick sits comfortably beside a Lakers win.