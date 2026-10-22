Preview: LA Clippers vs. Lakers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

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LA Clippers vs. Lakers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA
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Quick summary
LA Clippers @ Los Angeles Lakers · Crypto.com Arena · 03:00 BST (Saturday)
Tip of the match
Lakers -9.5
Game total
Over 229.5
Key player prop
Luka Doncic, over 25.5 points
Injury alert
Bradley Beal (LAC) — game-time decision
In this article

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in the early hours of Saturday, with a 03:00 BST tip-off and both teams unbeaten and both rebuilt since last season.

The Clippers beat Sacramento by 25 points without Kawhi Leonard, who now plays for Toronto, while the Lakers beat Golden State by 22 in their first game without LeBron James.

Both clubs also carry off-court baggage into the game, since the NBA fined the Clippers $30m and banned owner Steve Ballmer for a year over salary-cap breaches that the club is contesting, while the Lakers' reported sale to Josh Kushner and Bob Iger is still awaiting approval.

LA Clippers vs. Lakers form and outlook

Form Guide
LA Clippers logo
LA Clippers
1-0 · second in the West
Last 5 (2025-26 finale, play-in and 2026-27 opener)
L L W L W
121.0PPG
96.0Opp PPG
116.3Off. rating
91.4Def. rating
Los Angeles Lakers logo
Los Angeles Lakers
1-0 · fourth in the West
Last 5 (2026 play-offs vs. Thunder and 2026-27 opener)
L L L L W
127.0PPG
105.0Opp PPG
124.5Off. rating
102.9Def. rating

Both teams are one game into the season, so every number in the Form Guide is a single-game sample, and the early Western Conference standings say more about tiebreakers than quality.

The Clippers led Sacramento from start to finish at the Intuit Dome, with Darius Garland leading the scoring and Brook Lopez contributing heavily in the second unit.

Rookie Keaton Wagler added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists, and the Clippers' bench outscored Sacramento's reserves 53-34.

The Lakers made an equally emphatic start, with Walker Kessler shooting 12-of-12 on his debut after arriving from Utah and Doncic's buzzer-beating three from around halfway making it 66-52 at the break.

Tale of the Tape
LA ClippersLos Angeles Lakers
121.0PPG127.0
 
 
Lakers +6.0
96.0Opp PPG105.0
 
 
Clippers -9.0
116.3Off. rating124.5
 
 
Lakers +8.2
91.4Def. rating102.9
 
 
Clippers -11.5
29.0APG28.0
 
 
Clippers +1.0
49.0RPG43.0
 
 
Clippers +6.0
52.4%FG%56.8%
 
 
Lakers +4.4%

The Tale of the Tape splits cleanly, with the Lakers ahead on scoring and shooting and the Clippers ahead on defence, assists and rebounding.

The defensive numbers need context, since Sacramento went 0-5 in the pre-season and shot 41.2% from the field across it, while Golden State won four of its six exhibitions.

The Lakers therefore have the stronger evidence from opening night, and the Clippers' defensive rating deserves less weight than it appears to carry.

Who is available for Clippers vs. Lakers?

Injury Report
LA Clippers
Bradley Beal — right knee (injury management)Game-time decision
Max Strus — plantar fasciaOut
Yanic Konan Niederhauser — foot surgeryOut
Brandon Ingram — heel surgeryOut
Jordan Miller — shoulder surgeryOut
Los Angeles Lakers
Collin Sexton — right soleus strainGame-time decision
Adou Thiero — kneeGame-time decision
Cameron Carr — obliqueGame-time decision
Jake LaRavia — ankleNo designation yet

The Clippers carry the longer list, with Max Strus, Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Brandon Ingram and Jordan Miller all out and Bradley Beal listed as a game-time decision with an estimated return date of 8 November.

Rui Hachimura, who played for the Lakers last season before signing with the Clippers in July, should start at forward alongside Garland, Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr. and Isaiah Jackson.

The Lakers have Collin Sexton, Adou Thiero and Cameron Carr listed as game-time decisions, and Jake LaRavia has no designation yet after leaving the Warriors game with an ankle problem in the fourth quarter.

Doncic, Austin Reaves, Ziaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle and Kessler are the probable starters for the Lakers, with any change more likely to come in the rotation than in the first five.

LaRavia scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in 18 minutes before he went down, so losing him would cost the Lakers an efficient forward, with Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes and Jaden Hardy the depth options listed as available.

Clippers vs. Lakers, the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups
Lead creators
Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic
LAL
VS
Darius Garland
Darius Garland
LAC
28Doncic Oct 21 pts
30Garland Oct 21 pts
19.7Doncic pre-season PPG
13.3Garland pre-season PPG
Doncic got his points in 30 minutes while Garland carried a Clippers attack that is short of ball-handlers, so the first-half minutes each plays will shape the game.
Frontcourt contrast
Walker Kessler
Walker Kessler
LAL
VS
Brook Lopez
Brook Lopez
LAC
26Kessler Oct 21 pts
17Lopez Oct 21 pts
9Kessler Oct 21 reb
11Lopez Oct 21 reb
Kessler finished everything at the rim on debut, while Lopez came off the bench for a double-double, which makes the interior the likelier tiebreaker than the perimeter.

Doncic against Garland is the main individual contest, since each is the first-choice creator for a team that has lost its former star and Garland has fewer scoring partners around him.

Kessler against Lopez is the frontcourt contrast, with the Lakers' new center looking for another clean night at the rim and the Clippers' veteran looking to make him work for every touch.

Hachimura's first game against his former club adds a third storyline, after he finished with 10 points and eight rebounds on his Clippers debut.

Player props for Clippers vs. Lakers

Player Props to Watch
Luka Doncic
Luka DoncicLAL
PointsOver 25.5
19.7Pre-season PPG (3 GP)
28Oct 21 pts
He reached 28 on only 18 shot attempts in 30 minutes, and with LeBron James gone the Lakers have no other scorer of his level to share the load.
Darius Garland
Darius GarlandLAC
PointsOver 18.5
13.3Pre-season PPG (3 GP)
30Oct 21 pts
Ingram and Strus are out and Beal is a game-time decision, so Garland is the Clippers' main shot creator and the pre-season average understates his role.
Walker Kessler
Walker KesslerLAL
ReboundsOver 7.5
7.5Pre-season RPG (2 GP)
9Oct 21 reb
He started at center on opening night and matched this line over two pre-season games, so a repeat of his debut volume clears it.

Clippers and Lakers head-to-head history

Season Series · 2025-26 regular season
20 Feb 2026Lakers 125-122 ClippersKawhi Leonard scored 31 for the ClippersCrypto.com Arena
22 Jan 2026Clippers 112-104 LakersIntuit Dome
20 Dec 2025Clippers 103-88 LakersIntuit Dome
25 Nov 2025Lakers 135-118 ClippersCrypto.com Arena

The 2025-26 series finished 2-2 with the home side winning all four meetings, which points the Lakers' way in the first of this season's four games.

Little of that history carries over, though, since Leonard's 31 points in the 125-122 Lakers win came for a team that no longer has him, and LeBron James and Deandre Ayton have also left the Lakers.

Our Clippers vs. Lakers prediction and tips

SpreadLakers -9.5
Los Angeles beat a Golden State side that won four of six in the pre-season, while the Clippers are missing Ingram and Strus and probably Beal from their wing rotation.
TotalOver 229.5 points
Both teams scored freely on opening night, and the Clippers' defensive numbers came against a side that lost all five of its pre-season games.
PropLuka Doncic over 25.5 points
He opened the season with a big scoring night in limited minutes, and the Lakers have no second scorer at his level.
PropDarius Garland over 18.5 points
The Clippers' injuries leave him as the main creator, and a team chasing the game takes more shots through its lead guard.
PropWalker Kessler over 7.5 rebounds
He was productive on the glass in his debut and has matched this line across his pre-season games.
ParlayGarland over 18.5 points + Kessler over 7.5 rebounds
The two picks come from opposite teams and rest on separate roles, so neither depends on the other's night.
Score Prediction
Lakers 123-110 Clippers
Predicted margin: 13 points · Predicted total: 233

The Lakers are the pick to cover a number that looks large only until the Clippers' wing absences are counted, since Ingram and Strus are out and Beal is unlikely to return before November, while Doncic and Reaves are both fit.

The total looks safe because the Clippers will need to score in volume to stay in range, and that same script is why the Garland points pick sits comfortably beside a Lakers win.

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