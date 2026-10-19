Preview: Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Golden State Warriors @ Los Angeles Lakers · Crypto.com Arena · 3:00 AM BST (Thu) Tip of the match Lakers -7.5 Game total Over 230.5 Key player prop Luka Doncic, over 28.5 points Injury alert Jimmy Butler (GSW) — Out

Golden State Warriors open their 2026-27 campaign away to Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in the early hours of Thursday morning, UK time, just over a week after beating the same opponents in a pre-season meeting in Las Vegas.

That pre-season result does not count towards the pair's regular-season series, which restarts at 0-0, and Golden State have to do it again without Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis and Moses Moody, three of last season's most used frontcourt pieces, while also waiting on a fitness update on Stephen Curry.

How do Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers shape up for the opener?

Form Guide Golden State Warriors 37-45 · 10th West Last 5 (2025-26 regular season) L L L W L 114.5 PPG 115.2 Opp PPG 113.8 Off. rating 114.4 Def. rating Los Angeles Lakers 53-29 · 4th West Last 5 (2025-26 play-offs) W L L L L 116.3 PPG 114.6 Opp PPG 117.0 Off. rating 115.5 Def. rating

Golden State finished last season 37-45 and tenth in the Western Conference, missing the play-offs, while Los Angeles went 53-29 for the fourth seed before their play-off run ended against Oklahoma City.

Both sides warmed up with contrasting pre-season form, Golden State going 4-2 and Los Angeles 2-3, a run that included 124-98 and 101-89 wins for the Warriors.

Steve Kerr was unimpressed with his own team's turnovers after the second of those pre-season wins over the Lakers, calling the offence scattered.

Golden State's pre-season also produced a rotation surprise, with rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg and center Charles Bassey both starting ahead of veteran Al Horford.

Tale of the Tape (2025-26 season stats) Golden State LA Lakers 114.5 PPG 116.3 Lakers +1.8 115.2 Opp PPG 114.6 Lakers -0.6 113.8 Off. rating 117.0 Lakers +3.2 114.4 Def. rating 115.5 Warriors -1.1 28.9 APG 25.9 Warriors +3.0 15.7 TOV 14.5 Lakers -1.2 46.1% FG% 50.2% Lakers +4.1% 42.3 RPG 41.0 Warriors +1.3

The gap in the shooting marks above is pointed, Los Angeles having shot 50.2% from the field last season against Golden State's 46.1%, a difference that will matter more if Stephen Curry is unable to go.

Golden State's one clear statistical edge sits in ball movement, averaging 28.9 assists per game last season to Los Angeles' 25.9, the identity Kerr has leaned on since the Warriors' title years.

That trait will be tested without Butler and Porzingis to space the floor, which is why Brandin Podziemski could play a bigger role here than his career numbers suggest.

Who's missing for Warriors vs. Lakers in the season opener?

Injury Report Golden State Warriors Jimmy Butler — right knee (ACL) targeting a January/February return Out Kristaps Porzingis — undisclosed returned to practice facility 15 Oct Out Moses Moody — left patellar tendon rupture targeting a December/January return Out Stephen Curry — right ankle Game-time decision Los Angeles Lakers Jarred Vanderbilt — undisclosed Game-time decision Collin Sexton — lower leg Game-time decision Cameron Carr — undisclosed Game-time decision Adou Thiero — undisclosed Game-time decision

Golden State's injury list is the more damaging of the two, with Jimmy Butler still out following last season's torn right ACL, Kristaps Porzingis also sidelined for an undisclosed issue, and Moses Moody not expected back until December or January at the earliest.

Stephen Curry is a game-time decision after turning his right ankle in practice on Sunday, and Golden State's depth without him and the other three absentees is suddenly shallow, leaving Podziemski and Draymond Green to carry a heavier share of the offence and playmaking.

Los Angeles enter in far better health, with Jarred Vanderbilt and fringe rotation names Collin Sexton, Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero the only players carrying game-time-decision tags, none of them regular starters.

Walker Kessler steps in at center after his summer move to Los Angeles, giving head coach JJ Redick a rim-running, rebounding presence that last season's group did not have.

The individual battles that could decide Warriors vs. Lakers

Key Matchups (2025-26 season stats) Engine vs. engine Luka Doncic LAL VS Stephen Curry GSW 33.5 PPG 8.3 APG 4.7 APG 26.6 PPG Doncic's season-long usage dwarfs anything Golden State can match individually, and with Curry's ankle a question mark the Warriors may have no clean answer at either end of this contest. Second-scorer battle Austin Reaves LAL VS Brandin Podziemski GSW 23.3 PPG 49.0% FG% 45.5% FG% 13.8 PPG Reaves gives Los Angeles a genuine second scoring option that Golden State currently lack with Butler and Porzingis both out, leaving Podziemski to try to close that gap alone.

Luka Doncic's usage and playmaking numbers from last season dwarf anything Golden State can match individually, and with Curry's ankle a question mark the Warriors may have no clean answer at either end of that particular contest.

The battle behind the two lead guards carries just as much weight, since Reaves gives Los Angeles a true second scoring option that Golden State currently lack, leaving Podziemski to try to close that gap largely alone.

Player props to watch for Warriors vs. Lakers

Player Props to Watch Luka Doncic LAL Points Over 28.5 33.5 Season PPG 19.7 Pre-season A limited pre-season workload was about managing minutes, not talent, and a Golden State defence missing Butler and Porzingis has little size to trouble him at the rim. Austin Reaves LAL Points Over 20.5 23.3 Season PPG 18.3 Pre-season Reaves is the Lakers' clearest release valve alongside Doncic, and Golden State's perimeter rotation is thinner without Moody available to switch onto him. Brandin Podziemski GSW Points Over 13.5 13.8 Season PPG 14.2 Pre-season With Butler and Porzingis both out, Podziemski inherits a bigger share of Golden State's shot diet than at any point last season. Draymond Green GSW Assists Over 4.5 5.5 Season APG 3.8 Pre-season Green remains the hub of Golden State's offence at centre, and a thinner frontcourt around him should only increase how often the ball runs through his hands.

How recent Warriors vs. Lakers meetings have gone

Season Series Lakers 119-103 Warriors Los Angeles Lakers 129-101 Warriors Los Angeles Lakers 105-99 Warriors Los Angeles Warriors 119-109 Lakers San Francisco

Los Angeles have won three of the sides' last four regular-season meetings, including a 129-101 result in March and a 119-103 win in April that doubled as Golden State's final home game of last season.

Golden State's only win across that stretch came back in October 2025, a 119-109 result on the road.

Our prediction for Warriors vs. Lakers

Spread Lakers -7.5 Home advantage plus a clear scoring edge in Doncic and Reaves against a Golden State frontcourt missing two of its top three scorers from last season. Total Over 230.5 points Los Angeles averaged well over 230 combined points in their home games last season, and Golden State's depth players tend to play fast when leaned on. Prop Luka Doncic over 28.5 points A full return to regular-season minutes against a shorthanded Golden State defence favours a big scoring night. Prop Brandin Podziemski over 13.5 points Butler and Porzingis being out hands Podziemski a bigger offensive role than his season average alone suggests. Parlay Lakers -7.5 + Over 230.5 points A comfortable home win and a high-possession game tend to go together when one side is missing this much frontcourt scoring.

Score Prediction Lakers 120-112 Warriors Predicted margin: 8 points · Predicted total: 232

Los Angeles' extra scoring punch and home advantage make them deserving favourites, and the size of that gap could come down to whether Curry is passed fit to play.

Expect a high-possession game that leans towards the hosts, with Golden State's shorthanded frontcourt giving Doncic and Reaves a path to a comfortable, if not dominant, opening win.

The NBA's full 2026-27 schedule and UK broadcast times shows both teams' itinerary for the season.

For newer fans still getting to grips with how the regular season and playoff format works, an opener against a rival carries no extra weight in the standings, however it looks on the scoreboard.