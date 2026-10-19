Preview: Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Golden State Warriors open their 2026-27 campaign away to Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in the early hours of Thursday morning, UK time, just over a week after beating the same opponents in a pre-season meeting in Las Vegas.
That pre-season result does not count towards the pair's regular-season series, which restarts at 0-0, and Golden State have to do it again without Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis and Moses Moody, three of last season's most used frontcourt pieces, while also waiting on a fitness update on Stephen Curry.
How do Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers shape up for the opener?
Golden State finished last season 37-45 and tenth in the Western Conference, missing the play-offs, while Los Angeles went 53-29 for the fourth seed before their play-off run ended against Oklahoma City.
Both sides warmed up with contrasting pre-season form, Golden State going 4-2 and Los Angeles 2-3, a run that included 124-98 and 101-89 wins for the Warriors.
Steve Kerr was unimpressed with his own team's turnovers after the second of those pre-season wins over the Lakers, calling the offence scattered.
Golden State's pre-season also produced a rotation surprise, with rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg and center Charles Bassey both starting ahead of veteran Al Horford.
The gap in the shooting marks above is pointed, Los Angeles having shot 50.2% from the field last season against Golden State's 46.1%, a difference that will matter more if Stephen Curry is unable to go.
Golden State's one clear statistical edge sits in ball movement, averaging 28.9 assists per game last season to Los Angeles' 25.9, the identity Kerr has leaned on since the Warriors' title years.
That trait will be tested without Butler and Porzingis to space the floor, which is why Brandin Podziemski could play a bigger role here than his career numbers suggest.
Who's missing for Warriors vs. Lakers in the season opener?
Golden State's injury list is the more damaging of the two, with Jimmy Butler still out following last season's torn right ACL, Kristaps Porzingis also sidelined for an undisclosed issue, and Moses Moody not expected back until December or January at the earliest.
Stephen Curry is a game-time decision after turning his right ankle in practice on Sunday, and Golden State's depth without him and the other three absentees is suddenly shallow, leaving Podziemski and Draymond Green to carry a heavier share of the offence and playmaking.
Los Angeles enter in far better health, with Jarred Vanderbilt and fringe rotation names Collin Sexton, Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero the only players carrying game-time-decision tags, none of them regular starters.
Walker Kessler steps in at center after his summer move to Los Angeles, giving head coach JJ Redick a rim-running, rebounding presence that last season's group did not have.
The individual battles that could decide Warriors vs. Lakers
Luka Doncic's usage and playmaking numbers from last season dwarf anything Golden State can match individually, and with Curry's ankle a question mark the Warriors may have no clean answer at either end of that particular contest.
The battle behind the two lead guards carries just as much weight, since Reaves gives Los Angeles a true second scoring option that Golden State currently lack, leaving Podziemski to try to close that gap largely alone.
Player props to watch for Warriors vs. Lakers
How recent Warriors vs. Lakers meetings have gone
Los Angeles have won three of the sides' last four regular-season meetings, including a 129-101 result in March and a 119-103 win in April that doubled as Golden State's final home game of last season.
Golden State's only win across that stretch came back in October 2025, a 119-109 result on the road.
Our prediction for Warriors vs. Lakers
Los Angeles' extra scoring punch and home advantage make them deserving favourites, and the size of that gap could come down to whether Curry is passed fit to play.
Expect a high-possession game that leans towards the hosts, with Golden State's shorthanded frontcourt giving Doncic and Reaves a path to a comfortable, if not dominant, opening win.
The NBA's full 2026-27 schedule and UK broadcast times shows both teams' itinerary for the season.
For newer fans still getting to grips with how the regular season and playoff format works, an opener against a rival carries no extra weight in the standings, however it looks on the scoreboard.