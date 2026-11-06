Preview: Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

A Golden State Warriors side on a six-game winning run, led by rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, hosts the 2-6 Orlando Magic at Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday night, with tip-off at 1.30am GMT on Sunday.
Orlando have lost three in a row under new head coach Sean Sweeney and sit 12th in the Eastern Conference standings, while Golden State have climbed to 6-3 after losing their first three games.
Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors form and outlook
Golden State have won their last five games, three of them by double figures, with only Minnesota and Phoenix running them close.
The run began after an 0-3 start, and the 124-112 win over the Clippers came with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green rested, which shows how much scoring Golden State now find beyond their veteran core.
Orlando have lost their last three games to Boston, Washington and Phoenix without reaching 105 points in any of them.
Orlando are 0-4 at home but 2-2 on the road, and the visit to San Francisco is the second stop of a four-game western trip on the NBA schedule that continues in Sacramento and Utah.
Golden State lead on all five lines of the comparison, which fits a home side that averages 116.0 points at Chase Center.
Orlando concede 115.5 points per road game, which is 9.3 more than Golden State allow at home, so the Magic's defence faces the bigger task.
Totals are less one-sided, since Orlando's road games average 224.3 combined points and Golden State's home games average 222.2, so both sides tend to produce scoring.
Golden State also score 60.8 points per home game in the second half against 55.2 in the first, whereas Orlando's road scoring is level at 54.0 and 54.8, so the Warriors have the stronger finish.
Magic vs. Warriors team news and rotations
Orlando are without Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs, who are both listed as out along with Jonathan Isaac, Noah Penda and Izaiyah Nelson, which thins their rotation badly.
Banchero played only twice before being sidelined and averaged 24.5 points in those games, so Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane have shouldered the scoring for most of the season.
The projected Orlando five is Jase Richardson, Anthony Black, Bane, Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr., the same group that started at Phoenix.
Black and Richardson, who average 28.5 and 21.8 minutes, are the young guards Orlando will lean on with Suggs sidelined.
Golden State are without Jimmy Butler III, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis, Gui Santos is day-to-day, and the projected five is Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Lendeborg, Green and Will Richard.
Green averages 7.0 assists, well ahead of Curry's 4.4, so Golden State's playmaking runs through a frontcourt player rather than a conventional point guard, which gives Orlando's rotation a different problem to solve.
Golden State's scoring also stretches beyond the starters, with Brandon Williams averaging 11.4 points and De'Anthony Melton 10.0 off the bench.
The matchups that could decide Magic vs. Warriors
Golden State make 16.1 threes per game to Orlando's 13.1, and Curry's 4.7 of those make him the player the Magic's perimeter defenders must locate on every possession.
Lendeborg scored 37 against the Clippers in his best night so far, while Wagner supplies most of Orlando's creating, so the two forwards will shape how their teams generate offence.
Which player props stand out in Magic vs. Warriors?
All three picks involve players whose season and last-five averages both clear the number, which matters in a season where every sample is still under 10 games and one hot or cold night can distort a short average.
Curry is the headline pick, but the Wagner assists prop carries the least game-script risk because Orlando's lack of creators keeps his passing load high whether the game stays close or not.
Lendeborg's points prop is the least dependent on Curry's minutes, since his last-five average already includes the 37 he scored against the Clippers when Curry rested.
Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors head-to-head history
Golden State have won four of the last five meetings, including a 120-97 victory at home in December.
Orlando's only win in that stretch was a 121-113 victory at home last November, and the teams have not met yet this season.
Orlando now have a new head coach and Golden State a rookie among their top two scorers, so those results offer context rather than a guide to how this game will play out.
Our Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors prediction
Orlando are without Banchero, their leading scorer, and face a Warriors defence that concedes just 106.2 points at home, which points to a Golden State win by around 11 points.
The main risk to that read is Orlando slowing the game under Sweeney's defence-first approach, but their pace of 98.6 is only two possessions below Golden State's 100.6, so there is little room to drag it down.