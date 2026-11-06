Preview: Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors , Chase Center, San Francisco, Sunday 1.30am GMT Tip of the match Golden State Warriors to cover the spread Game total Over 220 combined points Key player prop Stephen Curry Over 27.5 points Injury alert Paolo Banchero, Magic, Out

A Golden State Warriors side on a six-game winning run, led by rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, hosts the 2-6 Orlando Magic at Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday night, with tip-off at 1.30am GMT on Sunday.

Orlando have lost three in a row under new head coach Sean Sweeney and sit 12th in the Eastern Conference standings, while Golden State have climbed to 6-3 after losing their first three games.

Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors form and outlook

Form Guide (Last 5) Orlando Magic 2-6 · 12th in the East L W L L L 103.0 PPG 114.2 Opp PPG -11.2 Diff 1 day Rest Golden State Warriors 6-3 · 7th in the West W W W W W 118.2 PPG 106.8 Opp PPG +11.4 Diff 1 day Rest

Golden State have won their last five games, three of them by double figures, with only Minnesota and Phoenix running them close.

The run began after an 0-3 start, and the 124-112 win over the Clippers came with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green rested, which shows how much scoring Golden State now find beyond their veteran core.

Orlando have lost their last three games to Boston, Washington and Phoenix without reaching 105 points in any of them.

Orlando are 0-4 at home but 2-2 on the road, and the visit to San Francisco is the second stop of a four-game western trip on the NBA schedule that continues in Sacramento and Utah.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Orlando Magic Golden State Warriors Warriors +9.6 107.4 117.0 Off. rating Warriors -3.8 116.3 112.5 Def. rating Warriors +3.9 40.0 43.9 RPG Warriors -1.5 18.3 16.8 TOV Warriors +1.7 26.1 27.8 APG

Golden State lead on all five lines of the comparison, which fits a home side that averages 116.0 points at Chase Center.

Orlando concede 115.5 points per road game, which is 9.3 more than Golden State allow at home, so the Magic's defence faces the bigger task.

Totals are less one-sided, since Orlando's road games average 224.3 combined points and Golden State's home games average 222.2, so both sides tend to produce scoring.

Golden State also score 60.8 points per home game in the second half against 55.2 in the first, whereas Orlando's road scoring is level at 54.0 and 54.8, so the Warriors have the stronger finish.

Magic vs. Warriors team news and rotations

Injury Report Orlando Magic Paolo Banchero Right high-ankle sprain Out Jalen Suggs Right knee bone bruise Out Jonathan Isaac Left knee Out Noah Penda Partially torn right hamstring Out Izaiyah Nelson Left ankle, post-surgery Out Golden State Warriors Jimmy Butler III Torn right ACL Out Moses Moody Left patellar tendon Out Kristaps Porzingis Illness, away from the team Out Gui Santos Knee tendinitis Day-to-day

Orlando are without Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs, who are both listed as out along with Jonathan Isaac, Noah Penda and Izaiyah Nelson, which thins their rotation badly.

Banchero played only twice before being sidelined and averaged 24.5 points in those games, so Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane have shouldered the scoring for most of the season.

The projected Orlando five is Jase Richardson, Anthony Black, Bane, Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr., the same group that started at Phoenix.

Black and Richardson, who average 28.5 and 21.8 minutes, are the young guards Orlando will lean on with Suggs sidelined.

Golden State are without Jimmy Butler III, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis, Gui Santos is day-to-day, and the projected five is Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Lendeborg, Green and Will Richard.

Green averages 7.0 assists, well ahead of Curry's 4.4, so Golden State's playmaking runs through a frontcourt player rather than a conventional point guard, which gives Orlando's rotation a different problem to solve.

Golden State's scoring also stretches beyond the starters, with Brandon Williams averaging 11.4 points and De'Anthony Melton 10.0 off the bench.

The matchups that could decide Magic vs. Warriors

Key Matchups Perimeter shooting Stephen Curry GSW VS Desmond Bane ORL 4.7 Curry threes made 3.5 Bane threes made 44.0% Curry three-point % 36.8% Bane three-point % Last-five points per game, Curry 34.5 and Bane 19.0 Curry's volume and accuracy give Golden State the clearest shooting edge, and Bane is the highest-volume three-point shooter Orlando have. Forwards carrying the load Yaxel Lendeborg GSW VS Franz Wagner ORL 21.0 Lendeborg points 19.6 Wagner points 7.1 Lendeborg rebounds 8.5 Wagner assists Minutes per game, Lendeborg 31.8 and Wagner 36.1 Lendeborg gives Golden State scoring and rebounding, while Wagner carries more of Orlando's playmaking, so the two forwards fill different roles.

Golden State make 16.1 threes per game to Orlando's 13.1, and Curry's 4.7 of those make him the player the Magic's perimeter defenders must locate on every possession.

Lendeborg scored 37 against the Clippers in his best night so far, while Wagner supplies most of Orlando's creating, so the two forwards will shape how their teams generate offence.

Which player props stand out in Magic vs. Warriors?

Player Props to Watch Stephen Curry GSW Points Over 27.5 29.9 Season avg 34.5 Last 5 avg 7 GP played Both averages sit well above this number, and Orlando's defensive rating is the weaker of the two sides. Yaxel Lendeborg GSW Points Over 18.5 21.0 Season avg 20.4 Last 5 avg 9 GP played Both averages clear the number, and he is a regular in a rotation that is missing Butler, Moody and Porzingis. Franz Wagner ORL Assists Over 7.5 8.5 Season avg 9.8 Last 5 avg 8 GP played Both averages clear the number, and Orlando have few other creators available.

All three picks involve players whose season and last-five averages both clear the number, which matters in a season where every sample is still under 10 games and one hot or cold night can distort a short average.

Curry is the headline pick, but the Wagner assists prop carries the least game-script risk because Orlando's lack of creators keeps his passing load high whether the game stays close or not.

Lendeborg's points prop is the least dependent on Curry's minutes, since his last-five average already includes the 37 he scored against the Clippers when Curry rested.

Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors head-to-head history

Season Series 23 Dec 2025 Warriors 120-97 Magic San Francisco 19 Nov 2025 Magic 121-113 Warriors Orlando 28 Feb 2025 Magic 115-121 Warriors Orlando 4 Feb 2025 Warriors 104-99 Magic San Francisco 28 Mar 2024 Magic 93-101 Warriors Orlando

Golden State have won four of the last five meetings, including a 120-97 victory at home in December.

Orlando's only win in that stretch was a 121-113 victory at home last November, and the teams have not met yet this season.

Orlando now have a new head coach and Golden State a rookie among their top two scorers, so those results offer context rather than a guide to how this game will play out.

Our Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors prediction

Spread Golden State Warriors to cover the spread Golden State's home differential of +9.8 sits against Orlando's road mark of -6.8, and the Magic are without Paolo Banchero. Total Over 220 combined points Three of Orlando's four road games and two of Golden State's five home games have cleared that mark, and the Warriors' late scoring gives the game room to open up. Prop Yaxel Lendeborg Over 18.5 points His season and last-five averages both clear the number, and Orlando concede 115.0 points per game overall. Prop Franz Wagner Over 7.5 assists A short Orlando guard rotation keeps the ball in his hands, and his last five games run above his season rate. Parlay Golden State Warriors spread plus Franz Wagner assists over The two legs rely on different drivers, Golden State's home form and Orlando's dependence on Wagner as a playmaker, rather than one game script.

Score Prediction Golden State Warriors 118-107 Orlando Magic Predicted margin of 11 points and a combined total of 225

Orlando are without Banchero, their leading scorer, and face a Warriors defence that concedes just 106.2 points at home, which points to a Golden State win by around 11 points.

The main risk to that read is Orlando slowing the game under Sweeney's defence-first approach, but their pace of 98.6 is only two possessions below Golden State's 100.6, so there is little room to drag it down.