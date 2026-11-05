Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs · Golden 1 Center · 3am GMT, Saturday Tip of the match Spurs -9.5 Game total Over 225.5 points Key player prop Victor Wembanyama over 27.5 points Injury alert Keegan Murray (Kings), Out

Victor Wembanyama, fresh from a 52-point night of his own, leads a San Antonio Spurs side on a six-game winning run into an NBA Cup group game at Golden 1 Center on Friday night, where the Sacramento Kings are still searching for a home win.

San Antonio are 6-2 and fifth in the Western Conference, while Sacramento are 1-7 and 14th after losing all three home games, and the Spurs have already beaten the Kings by 27 points this season.

Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs form and outlook

Form Guide Sacramento Kings 1-7 · 14th in the West Last 5 (2026-27 regular season) L L L W L 109.3 PPG 123.3 Opp PPG 106.5 Off. rating 119.4 Def. rating San Antonio Spurs 6-2 · 5th in the West Last 5 (2026-27 regular season) W W W W W 116.9 PPG 108.6 Opp PPG 115.4 Off. rating 107.4 Def. rating

San Antonio have won six in a row since opening the season with defeats to Oklahoma City and Houston, and the latest win over Dallas was the closest, a 17-point half-time lead shrinking to a single point by the final buzzer.

Wembanyama supplied 52 points, 24 rebounds and eight blocks in that game, and the Spurs held on despite making only five of 36 three-pointers, so the offence can survive a cold night from the perimeter while he dominates the paint.

Sacramento's only win came at Dallas, and the Kings followed it by losing at home to the Lakers by 13 points, a game in which the bench scored only 23 points and Los Angeles made 34 free throws.

Tale of the Tape Kings Spurs 109.3 PPG 116.9 Spurs +7.6 123.3 Opp PPG 108.6 Spurs -14.7 106.5 Off. rating 115.4 Spurs +8.9 119.4 Def. rating 107.4 Spurs -12.0 24.4 APG 26.5 Spurs +2.1 17.3 TOV 13.0 Spurs -4.3 40.9 RPG 48.5 Spurs +7.6 45.2% FG% 45.5% Spurs +0.3%

The efficiency numbers explain the gulf, with the Spurs at +8.0 in net rating and the Kings at -12.9, a gap built mostly on the defensive end, and although both teams shoot almost identically from the field, San Antonio turn the ball over far less often, which leaves them with more possessions that end in a shot.

Outside Wembanyama, Dylan Harper's 21 points and Stephon Castle's 17 points and 10 rebounds against Dallas show a young backcourt that can share the scoring load.

Sacramento's problems start at the rim, since the Kings were allowing 56.6 points in the paint per game going into Wednesday, the most in the league, and a Spurs side with a clear rebounding edge will test that weakness.

The Kings can score at home, with two of their three games at Golden 1 Center clearing 230 combined points, but they fade after the break, averaging 59.0 first-half points against 52.7 in the second half.

This is the first of seven straight home games for Sacramento on the NBA schedule, while San Antonio travel to Portland on Saturday for the second night of a back-to-back.

Kings vs. Spurs team news and rotations

Injury Report Sacramento Kings Keegan Murray Ankle Out Maxime Raynaud Knee Out Ben Simmons Achilles, out for the season Out Daeqwon Plowden Illness Out San Antonio Spurs Tobias Harris Left calf strain Out Jayden Quaintance Right knee surgery Out

Tobias Harris (calf) and Jayden Quaintance (knee) are both out for San Antonio, but neither featured against Dallas, so Mitch Johnson's rotation should look the same as it did on Wednesday.

Expect De'Aaron Fox, Castle, Harper, Devin Vassell and Wembanyama to start again, with Keldon Johnson, Julian Champagnie, Harrison Barnes and Luke Kornet the bench players who got minutes in a nine-man rotation that left Carter Bryant, Tarris Reed Jr. and Jordan McLaughlin out of the game against the Mavericks.

Sacramento are without Keegan Murray (ankle), Maxime Raynaud (knee) and Ben Simmons, who is out for the season with an Achilles injury, while Daeqwon Plowden missed Wednesday through illness.

Dylan Cardwell made his season debut off the bench against the Lakers, and Doug Christie is likely to stick with Darius Acuff Jr., Zach LaVine, De'Andre Hunter, Precious Achiuwa and Domantas Sabonis, the five who started on Wednesday, with Malik Monk leading the bench with 13 points.

The Kings vs. Spurs matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Frontcourt battle Domantas Sabonis SAC VS Victor Wembanyama SAS 29.0 Wembanyama PPG 12.4 Wembanyama RPG 14.9 Sabonis RPG 6.2 Sabonis APG Wembanyama's rim protection meets Sabonis' rebounding and passing, and the paint battle sets the tone for both frontcourts. Backcourt battle Darius Acuff Jr. SAC VS De'Aaron Fox SAS 25.6 Acuff PPG 7.0 Acuff APG 15.2 Fox PPG 6.1 Fox APG A former Kings star meets the franchise's new lead guard, with Acuff's scoring volume against Fox's experience.

Sabonis posted 20 points and eight assists on 10-of-16 shooting in the first meeting, so how Wembanyama defends him in the paint will shape how the Kings' offence flows, especially as Wembanyama blocked five shots in only 27 minutes that night.

Fox, whom Sacramento drafted fifth overall in 2017 before trading him to San Antonio in February 2025, faces Acuff, who turns 20 on 16 November and became the first player since Shaquille O'Neal in 1992-93 to score 150 points in his first six NBA games, although he shot eight of 24 against the Lakers.

Kings vs. Spurs player props to watch

Player Props to Watch Victor Wembanyama SAS Points Over 27.5 29.0 Season avg 34.4 Last 5 avg 8 GP He cleared 27.5 in four of his last five games, and the one miss came in a blowout win over Utah when he played only 24 minutes. Domantas Sabonis SAC Rebounds Over 12.5 14.9 Season avg 13.4 Last 5 avg 8 GP He cleared 12.5 in four of his last five games, and the exception came in a win at Dallas when he played 31 minutes. Darius Acuff Jr. SAC Assists Over 6.5 7.0 Season avg 8.4 Last 5 avg 8 GP Acuff ran the offence with 12 assists against the Lakers, and his last-five average sits comfortably above this line.

Head-to-head record between the Kings and Spurs

Season Series 27 Oct 2026 Spurs 130-103 Kings Wembanyama 29 points and 10 rebounds; Sabonis 20 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists San Antonio 17 Mar 2026 Spurs 132-104 Kings Sacramento

San Antonio have won their last two regular-season meetings with Sacramento by 28 and 27 points, and the October game was effectively settled after Wembanyama dominated the first quarter.

The Spurs led 80-54 at half-time, and although the Kings matched them over the second half, the damage was done by then.

The Spurs also won the rebounding battle 46-38 that night, which fits the pattern both teams have shown since, with San Antonio's edge on the glass and Sacramento's trouble protecting the paint.

Our Kings vs. Spurs prediction and betting tips

Spread Spurs -9.5 San Antonio's road scoring margin is +11.0 per game while the Kings' home margin is -10.7, a gap that points to a double-digit win. Total Over 225.5 points Kings home games have averaged 234.0 combined points and Spurs road games 228.0, so both clear this line, and Sacramento play at the faster pace of the two. Prop Victor Wembanyama over 27.5 points San Antonio's offence runs through him, as 15-of-20 two-point shooting against Dallas showed, and the Kings are without their only 7-footer in Maxime Raynaud. Prop Domantas Sabonis over 12.5 rebounds He has collected 14 or more rebounds in each of the Kings' last four defeats, so a lopsided scoreline is unlikely to cut into his work on the glass. Parlay Spurs -9.5 and Domantas Sabonis over 12.5 rebounds A double-digit San Antonio win rarely removes Sabonis from the game, as his 17 rebounds in a 13-point loss to the Lakers showed.

Score Prediction Kings 108-123 Spurs Predicted margin of 15 points and a predicted total of 231 points

San Antonio's defence is the decisive edge, since a Kings team conceding 122.3 points per game at Golden 1 Center will struggle to keep pace with a Spurs attack built around Wembanyama in this form.

Sacramento's best chance of a competitive game is a strong first quarter, since they trailed by 12 after one period in October and never recovered, and their habit of fading after half-time leaves little room to chase the game late.