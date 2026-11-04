NBA picks today: Best bets and predictions for every game | November 4

Wednesday, November 5 brings 14 games on the NBA schedule, headlined by the top two in the Eastern Conference standings as the 7-1 Philadelphia 76ers visit the 6-1 Detroit Pistons.

Six teams, including the Lakers, Raptors and Clippers, are playing a third game in four nights, and that shapes several of the picks below.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons prediction

Our pick Detroit Pistons -2.5 Tip-off 12.00am (GMT) Venue Little Caesars Arena, Detroit Philadelphia 76ers record 7-1 Detroit Pistons record 6-1

Detroit beat Philadelphia 106-93 on October 26, the only defeat on the 76ers' record, and the rematch at Little Caesars Arena pits the East's two best records against each other.

Detroit's net scoring margin of +11.4 per game compares with +5.5 for Philadelphia, and the home side concede 101.8 points per game to the 76ers' 105.1, which supports Detroit Pistons -2.5.

Cade Cunningham scored 33 points on 13-of-20 shooting in Monday's 124-91 win at Charlotte, and Duncan Robinson added 24 with six three-pointers, so the Pistons arrive in rhythm.

Jalen Duren is out with a hamstring injury, but Philadelphia's route to a win runs through Tyrese Maxey, who averages 29.1 points and is the one scorer the Detroit defence must contain.

Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards prediction

Our pick Under 232.5 points Tip-off 12.00am (GMT) Venue Capital One Arena, Washington Atlanta Hawks record 4-4 Washington Wizards record 4-3

Trae Young lines up against the club that traded him to Washington for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, and the series moves to Atlanta on Friday.

Atlanta beat Indiana 108-104 on Monday and Washington beat Orlando 103-94, scores that combined for 212 and 197 points and sit well below the line, which supports Under 232.5 points.

Jalen Johnson is questionable with an ankle problem after sitting out Monday's game, and Jock Landale is out, which leaves Atlanta thinner in the rotation than their season scoring suggests.

Atlanta score 116.3 points per game and concede 115.4, a combined 231.7, so the line already sits above their season average before any absences are factored in.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks prediction

Our pick Karl-Anthony Towns over 10.5 rebounds Tip-off 12.30am (GMT) Venue Madison Square Garden, New York Chicago Bulls record 1-6 New York Knicks record 3-4

Chicago arrive on a five-game losing run with Nic Claxton listed as a game-time decision with a hamstring problem, while New York have no injury designations and have won two of their last three.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 13.9 rebounds and took 16 against Brooklyn on Monday, so a line of 10.5 asks for far less than he has been delivering against a Bulls frontcourt that remains unsettled. That makes Karl-Anthony Towns over 10.5 rebounds our pick.

Full breakdown of Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction

Our pick Oklahoma City Thunder -2.5 Tip-off 1.00am (GMT) Venue Paycom Center, Oklahoma City Cleveland Cavaliers record 4-3 Oklahoma City Thunder record 5-2

Oklahoma City beat Cleveland 117-112 on Monday behind 43 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the same teams meet again two days later in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 3-0 at home and Chet Holmgren is out with a patellar tendon injury, but Gilgeous-Alexander's 28.4 points per game give them the best scorer on the floor, which supports Oklahoma City Thunder -2.5.

Indiana Pacers vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

Our pick Memphis Grizzlies -6.5 Tip-off 1.00am (GMT) Venue FedExForum, Memphis Indiana Pacers record 2-6 Memphis Grizzlies record 6-1

Memphis lost 135-134 in overtime to New Orleans on Monday, ending a 6-0 start, despite 40 points from Ty Jerome, who averages 28.2 for the season.

Indiana are without Tyrese Haliburton and are playing a third game in four nights after losing at Brooklyn on Sunday and to Atlanta on Monday, which supports Memphis Grizzlies -6.5.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets prediction

Our pick Over 220.5 points Tip-off 1.30am (GMT) Venue Toyota Center, Houston Minnesota Timberwolves record 5-3 Houston Rockets record 7-1

Houston have won seven of their eight games, including Monday's 109-93 win over Boston, while Minnesota beat Milwaukee 112-100 the same night with Anthony Edwards still out after knee surgery.

The total sits below what both teams usually produce, since Houston's games average 229.0 combined points and Minnesota's 226.6 once scored and conceded are added together, which supports Over 220.5 points.

Houston score 120.7 points per game, led by Alperen Sengun on 23.3 and Kevin Durant on 20.8, while Minnesota's 119.0 includes 121.5 on the road, so neither side relies on a low-scoring grind.

Edwards's absence lowers Minnesota's ceiling and Steven Adams is also out for Houston, but the Rockets have enough scoring to carry the Over even if the Timberwolves fall short of their average.

Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets prediction

Our pick Denver Nuggets -4.5 Tip-off 2.00am (GMT) Venue Ball Arena, Denver Toronto Raptors record 4-3 Denver Nuggets record 3-3

Toronto are playing a third game in four nights after losing 131-125 at the Lakers on Sunday and beating the Clippers 125-118 on Monday, and now travel to Denver.

Denver's only game since Sunday was Monday's 118-110 home loss to Portland, so the Nuggets play just a second game in four nights, which supports Denver Nuggets -4.5.

Leonard is out for Toronto and Jakob Poeltl is questionable, which thins the visitors up front against Nikola Jokic, who averages 22.0 points, and Jamal Murray, who averages 27.3.

Toronto's season numbers are better, with a net margin of +7.8 against Denver's -2.9, which explains why the line is only 4.5, but a third game in four nights carries a cost that averages do not show.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns prediction

Our pick Portland Trail Blazers -3.5 Tip-off 2.00am (GMT) Venue Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix Portland Trail Blazers record 5-1 Phoenix Suns record 1-4

Phoenix have one win this season, over Golden State on October 24, and blew a 17-point lead in Monday's 116-113 defeat at the Warriors.

Portland beat Denver 118-110 on Monday and own a net margin of +10.0 despite Ja Morant being out, which supports Portland Trail Blazers -3.5 against a side that has lost four of its five games.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

Our pick Victor Wembanyama over 24.5 points Tip-off 2.30am (GMT) Venue Frost Bank Center, San Antonio Dallas Mavericks record 4-3 San Antonio Spurs record 5-2

San Antonio have won five straight and beat Dallas 122-106 on October 24, while Kyrie Irving and Max Christie are game-time decisions for the Mavericks after a 100-115 home loss to Sacramento.

Victor Wembanyama averaged 31.2 points over the five games before Monday's win over Utah and faces a Dallas interior without Dereck Lively II, so Victor Wembanyama over 24.5 points looks beatable.

Full breakdown of Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings prediction

Our pick Luka Doncic over 36.5 points Tip-off 3.00am (GMT) Venue Golden 1 Center, Sacramento Los Angeles Lakers record 6-2 Sacramento Kings record 1-6

Los Angeles arrive 6-2 after beating Toronto and Miami, and Luka Doncic scored 42 points against the Heat on Monday on his way to 38.3 per game this season.

Sacramento are 1-6, concede 124.3 points per game and are without Keegan Murray, so Luka Doncic over 36.5 points sits below Doncic's 41.3 average over his last five games.

The Lakers are playing a third game in four nights, which is the main risk, but few defences are leakier than the one Doncic faces here.

Full breakdown of Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings

Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction

Our pick Miami Heat -5.5 Tip-off 3.30am (GMT) Venue Intuit Dome, Inglewood Miami Heat record 2-5 Los Angeles Clippers record 1-6

Los Angeles are playing a third game in four nights after losing 124-112 at Golden State on Sunday and 125-118 to Toronto on Monday, with four players on the injury report listed as out.

Miami lost 138-117 at the Lakers on Monday, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable with a wrist sprain and the Heat are on only their second game in four nights, which supports Miami Heat -5.5.

Also on tonight's slate

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics (12.30am GMT). Milwaukee are 1-6 and concede 126.2 points per game, which makes their games average 239.2 combined points, while Boston play a third game in four nights after Monday's 109-93 loss at Houston. Jayson Tatum is questionable for rest, and the pick is Over 225.5 points .

. Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets (12.30am GMT). Charlotte score 98.3 points per game and lost 124-91 to Detroit on Monday, while Brooklyn, on a third game in four nights, scored 98 and 90 in their last two. The pick is Under 213.5 points .

. Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans (1.00am GMT). New Orleans have won three in a row, including the 135-134 overtime win at Memphis, while Utah are 1-6 with Jaren Jackson Jr. out with a torn MCL. The pick is New Orleans Pelicans -5.5 .