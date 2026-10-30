NBA picks today: Best bets and predictions for every game | 31 October 2026

Ten NBA Cup group games fill the schedule on 31 October, running from a 12am tip in Washington to a 3am double bill on the west coast. The headline story belongs to Golden State, who are already exploring trade routes for Kristaps Porzingis while hosting a red-hot Los Angeles Lakers side built around Luka Doncic.

Elsewhere, Houston's unbeaten start, fresh injury news out of Minnesota and Orlando, and a crowded NBA schedule shape most of tonight's best bets.

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics

Our pick Over 235.5 points Tip-off 12:30am (GMT) Venue TD Garden, Boston Bulls record 1-4 Celtics record 3-1

Boston have won three straight and are unbeaten at home, while Chicago have lost four of their first five games to open the season.

Boston are averaging 122.0 points a game at the Garden, and Chicago are conceding a league-worst 130.2 points on the road, a combination that points squarely to Over 235.5 points.

Full breakdown: Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets

Our pick Pistons -7.5 Tip-off 12:30am (GMT) Venue Barclays Center, Brooklyn Pistons record 4-1 Nets record 0-4

Detroit own the best record in basketball at 4-1, while Brooklyn remain one of only two teams yet to register a win this season.

Cade Cunningham is averaging 22.6 points and 7.8 assists to open his campaign, and with Brooklyn also missing Egor Demin and Tyler Bilodeau, Pistons -7.5 is the pick.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Our pick Knicks to win Tip-off 12:30am (GMT) Venue Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia Knicks record 2-3 76ers record 4-1

Philadelphia have started 4-1 but carry a lengthening injury list, while New York arrive missing only Jose Alvarado.

Karl-Anthony Towns (21.8 points, 13.8 rebounds) and Jalen Brunson (25.8 points) give New York the edge against a Sixers side down four rotation players, enough for Knicks to win.

Full breakdown: New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors

Our pick Raptors -5.5 Tip-off 12:30am (GMT) Venue Scotiabank Arena, Toronto Magic record 1-3 Raptors record 3-1

Toronto have won three of their last four to sit fourth in the East, while Orlando have lost three of four and will again be without Paolo Banchero.

Banchero suffered a low-grade high ankle sprain on 24 October and is expected to miss four to six weeks, a blow that leaves Franz Wagner (19.5 points) to shoulder most of Orlando's offence and makes Raptors -5.5 the pick.

The sides met only two nights ago, with Toronto winning 129-99, and Orlando are missing four further rotation players alongside Banchero, including Jonathan Isaac and Jalen Suggs.

RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes are both averaging at least 19.8 points for Toronto this season, giving the hosts more than enough firepower to cover a number that already looked generous after Thursday's 30-point margin.

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat

Our pick Heat -7.5 Tip-off 1:00am (GMT) Venue Kaseya Center, Miami Pacers record 2-3 Heat record 1-4

Indiana's backcourt crisis deepened this week with Tyrese Haliburton and T.J. McConnell both ruled out, while Miami snapped a four-game skid with a win in Atlanta on Thursday.

Pascal Siakam (24.0 points, 8.4 rebounds) is carrying most of Indiana's offence alone, and with Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith both questionable too, Heat -7.5 looks the more reliable side at home.

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks

Our pick Rockets to win Tip-off 1:00am (GMT) Venue American Airlines Center, Dallas Rockets record 5-0 Mavericks record 3-2

Houston are the only unbeaten team left in the league, sat top of the Western Conference after five straight wins, while Dallas have alternated results to start 3-2.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 24.5 points on this early-season run, with Kevin Durant adding 22.4, and that frontcourt depth is what makes Rockets to win the pick.

Dallas have their own in-form rookie in Cooper Flagg (25.3 points), but they are without four rotation pieces for this game, with Tarik Biberovic and Santi Aldama both doubtful and Dereck Lively II out long-term.

The sides already met nine days ago, Houston winning on the road, a result that fits the pattern of a deep, two-way roster taking care of business again tonight.

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Our pick Under 222.5 points Tip-off 1:00am (GMT) Venue Target Center, Minneapolis Clippers record 1-3 Timberwolves record 3-2

Minnesota's season took a turn on Thursday when Anthony Edwards, their leading scorer at 33.3 points a game, underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his right knee.

Edwards is expected to be out until around 21 December, and his absence removes a genuine go-to scorer for a Timberwolves side that now meets a Clippers team also missing five rotation players, pointing to Under 222.5 points.

LA Clippers are without Bradley Beal, Brandon Ingram, Jordan Miller, Yanic Konan Niederhauser and Max Strus, and are averaging just 106.5 points a game as a result.

With both teams suddenly short of proven scoring punch, a total that looked routine a week ago now carries real value on the under.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns

Our pick Nuggets -4.5 Tip-off 3:00am (GMT) Venue PHX Arena, Phoenix Nuggets record 2-2 Suns record 1-2

Denver have split their first four games, while Phoenix, at 1-2, arrive on three days' rest after their most recent defeat at Oklahoma City.

Nikola Jokic (22.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists) and Jamal Murray (22.5 points) have featured in every game so far, and Phoenix remain without starting center Mark Williams after shoulder surgery, enough for Nuggets -4.5.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors

Our pick Lakers to win Tip-off 3:00am (GMT) Venue Chase Center, San Francisco Lakers record 4-1 Warriors record 2-3

Golden State are already exploring trade routes for Kristaps Porzingis, who has not played or practised with the team all season amid a recurring health issue.

Luka Doncic is averaging 36.0 points through four games, and with the Warriors also missing Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, Lakers to win is the pick.

Full breakdown: Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors

Also on tonight's slate

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards (12:00am): Charlotte are missing both Coby White and Kon Knueppel, leaving Brandon Miller to carry the scoring load alone, so Wizards to win is the pick.