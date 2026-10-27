Best bets and predictions for every game | 27 October 2026

Four games make up the NBA schedule on 27 October 2026, topped by the night's only unbeaten-versus-unbeaten meeting as Portland travel to face the Lakers. Detroit's perfect start also gets a stiff test in New York, where the market still favours the winless home side. Below are our picks for every fixture, in tip-off order.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics

Our pick Under 222.5 points Tip-off 11.30pm GMT Venue TD Garden, Boston Nets record 0-3 Celtics record 2-1

Boston sit fifth in the East at 2-1 and come off a 134-99 demolition of Chicago on Monday, but tonight is the second night of a back-to-back for them. Brooklyn, winless through three games and fourteenth in the East, get an extra day's rest after their own back-to-back defeat in Indiana.

That workload edge usually favours the Nets, except Boston's defence has been the best on the board tonight, conceding just 101.0 points per game at home. Combined with a net rating gap of plus 11.5 to minus 11.8, the gulf in quality should outweigh tired legs, which points us toward under 222.5 points rather than a shootout.

Brooklyn's own offence has not punished anyone yet this season, and a Celtics side missing guard Devin Carter to illness have still found enough execution to blow out their last opponent by 35. A low-event, defence-first finish is the more likely shape of this one, even with Boston running on fumes by the fourth quarter.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks

Our pick Pistons -7.5 Tip-off 11.30pm GMT Venue Madison Square Garden, New York Pistons record 3-0 Knicks record 0-3

Detroit arrive top of the East at 3-0, yet it is the winless Knicks who are favoured at home, with Jose Alvarado (ankle) out for New York. That gap between the market and the standings is the real story here.

Detroit's underlying numbers go well beyond a narrow cover. They average 118.3 points a game to New York's 101.7, and shoot 42.0% from three against the Knicks' 32.4%. Jalen Brunson is shooting just 39.1% through three games, and Mikal Bridges has yet to make a three-pointer. We're backing Pistons -7.5 on that gap. Full breakdown: Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks.

Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs

Our pick Spurs to win Tip-off 12.00am GMT Venue Frost Bank Center, San Antonio Kings record 0-3 Spurs record 1-2

Sacramento have lost all three of their games to open the season and sit fifteenth in the West, already without Keegan Murray (ankle) and Ben Simmons (Achilles) among others. San Antonio, eighth in the West, get two days' rest and aren't on the second night of a back-to-back.

San Antonio's defensive rating of 109.9 against Sacramento's 122.5 tells the story, and the Spurs have won the last three meetings between these two by a combined 68 points. We're backing Spurs to win outright. Full breakdown: Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs.

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers

Our pick Lakers -4.5 Tip-off 2.00am GMT Venue Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Trail Blazers record 2-0 Lakers record 3-0

The only unbeaten-versus-unbeaten clash on tonight's slate pits Portland, two from two, against a Lakers side on their second back-to-back of the week but still 3-0. Shaedon Sharpe (meniscus) is out for Portland, with Scoot Henderson a game-time call.

Luka Doncic scored 52 points in his last outing and is averaging 34.3 through three games, and the Lakers are shooting 42.1% from three against Portland's 34.7%. Portland's rebounding edge (50.5 to 37.0 per game) keeps this close, but we're backing Lakers -4.5 on that scoring gap. Full breakdown: Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers.