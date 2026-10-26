Best bets and predictions for every game | Monday, October 26, 2026

Nine games make up the NBA schedule on Monday, October 26, with the first tipping off at 11pm GMT and the last at 2am on Tuesday. Miami, Milwaukee and Golden State are all 0-3, and each of them plays tonight.

Oklahoma City host Phoenix less than 24 hours after Jalen Williams left the court on a stretcher, which hangs over a slate where several lines may still move before tip-off.

Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets

Our pick Wizards +2.5 Tip-off 11.00pm GMT (Monday) Venue Spectrum Center, Charlotte Wizards record 2-1 Hornets record 2-1

Both Southeast Division sides are 2-1, but Charlotte are in worse shape than that record suggests. Guards Kon Knueppel (hamstring) and Coby White (calf) are both out, and the Hornets lost 128-81 at home to Atlanta on Friday.

That makes Wizards +2.5 the sharper side. Washington's net rating of +1.9 sits well above Charlotte's -11.6, and the Wizards arrive after a 124-120 win at Chicago on Saturday.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Our pick Under 232.5 points Tip-off 11.00pm GMT (Monday) Venue Rocket Arena, Cleveland Timberwolves record 3-0 Cavaliers record 1-1

Minnesota are 3-0 after beating Miami, Orlando and Toronto by margins of 25, 22 and 23 points. Cleveland are 1-1, with a 125-121 win over Brooklyn on Saturday following a defeat at Philadelphia.

The twist is the schedule, as Minnesota play the second night of a back-to-back after beating Toronto at home on Sunday. Cleveland have had a day off between games.

That is why the Under 232.5 points appeals. Minnesota's three games finished on 237, 208 and 211 combined points, so only one would have cleared this number, and they concede 97.7 points a game.

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics

Our pick Celtics to win Tip-off 11.30pm GMT (Monday) Venue TD Garden, Boston Bulls record 1-2 Celtics record 1-1

Chicago are 1-2 after a 43-point loss at Toronto, a win at Milwaukee and a narrow defeat to Washington, and center Nic Claxton (hamstring) is out. Boston's two games were decided by eight points in a loss at Detroit and four in a win over New York.

Celtics to win is the pick. Boston shoot 45.7% from the field against Chicago's 40.9%, protect the ball far better, and our projection is a 118-107 home win.

Boston's tempo of 96.5 possessions a game points to the Under 232.5 points. Paul George over 22.5 points is the standout prop, as he scores 26.5 a game and Chicago concede 128.0.

Full breakdown of Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics, with player props and team news.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat

Our pick Over 236.5 points Tip-off 11.30pm GMT (Monday) Venue Kaseya Center, Miami Mavericks record 1-2 Heat record 0-3

Miami are 0-3 for the first time since 2007-08, even with Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 28.3 points. He fouled out of Saturday's 115-110 loss at Charlotte, and Erik Spoelstra said afterwards that his team needs inspiration.

Dallas are 1-2 after winning at Indiana on Friday and losing at home to San Antonio a night later. Cooper Flagg (left shoulder) is questionable after being hurt at Indiana, which leaves the Mavericks' scoring options unclear.

Both defences leak, which supports the Over 236.5 points. Miami's two home games finished on 237 and 239 combined points, and the Heat concede 124.7 a game.

Dallas shoot 50.8% from the field, so chances will come even if Flagg sits. The risk is a scrappy night if the Heat's shooting problems continue, with Antetokounmpo at 16.7% from three-point range.

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Our pick Over 239.5 points Tip-off 12.00am GMT (Tuesday) Venue Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee Pacers record 2-1 Bucks record 0-3

Milwaukee are 0-3 after losses to Washington, Chicago and Philadelphia, the first games since they traded Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami. The Bucks have yet to find a defensive identity, and they concede 129.0 points a game.

Indiana arrive 2-1 on the second night of a back-to-back, having won 136-109 at Brooklyn on Sunday. Center Ivica Zubac (left ankle) left that game in the first quarter and is unlikely to play, according to head coach Rick Carlisle.

A thinner Pacers frontcourt supports the Over 239.5 points. Indiana's two road games have averaged 244.0 combined points, and Milwaukee's only home game reached 257.

Fatigue is the obvious risk for Indiana, who average 30.0 assists a game. Even a slower night would still have to fall a long way short of the scoring both sides have posted so far.

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Our pick Under 218.5 points Tip-off 12.00am GMT (Tuesday) Venue Paycom Center, Oklahoma City Suns record 1-1 Thunder record 3-0

Jalen Williams was taken off on a stretcher late in Oklahoma City's 108-101 win over the Clippers on Sunday, and no diagnosis had been confirmed at the time of writing. Coach Mark Daigneault said afterwards, "We're not doing great."

Cason Wallace (shoulder) and Jaylin Williams (wrist) also left that game and are listed day-to-day. The Thunder play the second night of a back-to-back, with both games at home.

That points to the Under 218.5 points, with the caveat that it should be checked against the final injury report. Oklahoma City concede 96.3 points a game, and their three games have totalled 220, 180 and 209.

Phoenix are 1-1 after a 131-122 win over Golden State on Saturday, but they concede 123.0 points a game themselves, which is the risk to this pick. Oso Ighodaro (oblique) is doubtful for the visitors.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets

Our pick Over 229.5 points Tip-off 12.30am GMT (Tuesday) Venue Toyota Center, Houston Hawks record 2-1 Rockets record 3-0

Houston are 3-0 and beat Atlanta 121-114 in Atlanta on Saturday, so this is a rematch only two days later. That was the Hawks' only defeat, and neither side has a rest edge.

The first meeting finished on 235 combined points, which is why the Over 229.5 points gets the nod. Both teams have the firepower to clear it, and Marcus Smart (forearm) is questionable for Houston.

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

Our pick Nuggets to win Tip-off 2.00am GMT (Tuesday) Venue Ball Arena, Denver Warriors record 0-3 Nuggets record 1-1

Golden State are 0-3 for the first time since 2007-08. They rested Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski and Al Horford in Saturday's loss at Phoenix, and all four are off the injury report for Denver.

Denver are 1-1 after beating New Orleans 141-135 in overtime from 23 points down, with Nikola Jokic recording a triple-double and Jamal Murray scoring 42. Cameron Johnson (ankle) and Alpha Diallo (wrist) are doubtful for the Nuggets.

Nuggets to win is the pick, as they rebound at 52.0 a game against Golden State's 40.3. Nikola Jokic over 23.5 points suits a rookie-led Warriors center rotation, and our projection is a 124-112 home win.

The Over 230 points also stands, since Golden State's two road games finished on 232 and 253 combined points and Denver's only home game reached 276.

Full breakdown of Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets, with player props and injury news.

Also on tonight's slate

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz (1.00am GMT, Tuesday). Memphis are 3-0 and won 123-103 at home on October 21, with both sides playing the second night of a back-to-back. Their net rating of +10.8 against Utah's -9.5 backs Grizzlies to win , though the availability of Zach Edey (ankle) and Karim Lopez (knee) is unconfirmed after both were ruled out on Sunday.