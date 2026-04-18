Who is the tallest NBA player? Does Victor Wembanyama make the 10 tallest NBA players ever?

By Adepoju Marvellous | 18 Apr 2026 13:38 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 13:54

In a sport where size can be the difference between victory and defeat, height continues to be one of the most valuable assets in basketball. The game has evolved over the decades, but the significance of towering players has never waned.

Whether it is blocking shots, dominating rebounds, or altering the course of a match with their mere presence, the tallest athletes have often shaped the way basketball is played at the highest level.

The NBA has long been home to some of the tallest and most physically imposing athletes on the planet. Over the years, franchises have built their strategies and roster decisions around these exceptional individuals, recognising the unique matchup problems their height can create for opponents. From legendary big men of the past to modern-day stars, these giants have left an indelible mark on the sport.

While the league has always featured players of remarkable size, only a select few have truly stood out for their extraordinary height. These athletes have not only captured the imagination of fans but have also redefined what is possible on the court. Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the tallest players in the league.

WHO IS THE TALLEST NBA PLAYER?

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey and San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama are currently the tallest player in the league, albeit not by much as Bol Bol is listed at 7 foot 3.

Having led the Purdue Boilermakers to the NCAA Division I men's basketball championship game, Edey was drafted into the NBA by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2024-25 draft.

He enjoyed a decent debut season in the league, helping the Grizzlies to an 8th-placed finish in the Western Conference table before their early exit from the playoffs at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Wembanyama was drafted a year before Edey and has gone for rookie to superstar for an organisation that has been blessed with several elite big men in the past like David Robinson and Tim Duncan.

ZACH EDEY HEIGHT

© Imago

Minnesota Timberwolves man Zach Edey stands at a remarkable 7 foot 4 and boasts a 7-foot-10 wingspan, making him one of the most dominant figures in the league.

The 23-year-old caught the eye at Prude, where he became a record career points holder (2,516) and record career rebounds holder (1,321) before leaving as a two-time Naismith College Player of the Year.

Edey became the first to win the college MVP award in successive years since Ralph Sampson in 1982 and 1983 before opting to sign for the Timberwolves as the ninth overall pick in the 2024 draft.

In his debut season, the Canadian made 66 appearances for Minnesota, averaging 9.2 points, 1.3 blocks and a rookie-leading 8.3 rebounds per game as the Timberwolves fell 4-0 against eventual champions Oklahoma Thunder in the playoff first round.

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA HEIGHT

© Imago

Victor Wembanyama, standing at a towering 7’4”, has quickly become one of the NBA’s most dominant forces. After averaging 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.5 blocks per game in the 2025-26 campaign, the San Antonio Spurs star is on track for All-NBA First Team honours.

The French center was selected as the number one overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs and wasted no time establishing himself as a superstar.

During his rookie season, Wembanyama became just the 10th player in NBA history to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, joining a prestigious list that includes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon and Shaquille O'Neal.

WHO IS THE TALLEST NBA PLAYER EVER?

© Imago

Gheorghe Muresan remains the tallest basketballer to ever feature in the NBA, playing for the Washington Nets (now Washington Wizards) and New Jersey Nets (now Brooklyn Nets) between 1993 and 2001.

Drafted by the Washington Bullets in 1993, the Romanian big man spent seven seasons in the league before signing for French franchise Elan Bearnais Pau-Lacq-Orthez.

Muresan finished with the best field-goal percentage in the 1995-96 season, where he shot 58.4% en route to picking up the NBA's Most Improved Player award while also leading the league in shooting percentage for the second consecutive year in the 1996-97 campaign (60.4%).

Alongside Muresan, the NBA has housed some of the most dominant athletes in the world, including Shawn Bradley who also stood at a staggering 7 foot 6, and 7-foot-5 Chuck Nevitt.

In the 1981 NBA draft, 7-foot-8 giant Yasutaka Okayama was picked by the Golden State Warriors, becoming the tallest player ever drafted, but failed to feature in the league after opting to stay in his home nation Japan.

Ten tallest players in NBA history

1. Gheorghe Muresan — 7'7"

2. Manute Bol — 7'6"

= Tacko Fall — 7'6"

= Shawn Bradley — 7'6"

= Yao Ming — 7'6"

6. Sim Bhullar — 7'5"

= Slavko Vranes — 7'5"

= Pavel Podkolzin — 7'5"

= Chuck Nevitt — 7'5"

10. Priest Lauderdale — 7'4"

= Mark Eaton — 7'4"

= Rik Smits — 7'4"

= Ralph Sampson — 7'4"

= Boban Marjanovic — 7'4"

= Zach Edey — 7'4"

= Victor Wembanyama — 7'4"