NBA news: LeBron delivers record-breaking triple-double as Lakers crush Dallas

By Axel Clody | 13 Feb 2026 07:01

The Los Angeles Lakers concluded the first half of their season with a convincing 124-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, powered by a historic performance from LeBron James. The King became the oldest player to record a triple-double with 28 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

No Luka Doncic for the Lakers, and no Cooper Flagg for Dallas, yet the first quarter was all about offence. Both teams were sharp, but the Lakers quickly went on a 10-0 run, with LeBron James already dominant. He scored 14 points in the first quarter, while Rui Hachimura added nine. Dallas responded with a 12-0 run sparked by Naji Marshall, but Los Angeles ended the quarter with a five-point lead (36-31).

LeBron James goes coast-to-coast for the AND-1!



10 PTS in 7 MIN





In the second quarter, Dallas briefly drew level. The Lakers struggled from beyond the arc, but still built a 12-point lead thanks to a big run (13-2). Austin Reaves energised the offence off the bench. However, another Mavericks run cut the gap to just one point at half-time (64-63).

LeBron secures his triple-double

The turning point came after half-time. Dallas took the lead early in the third quarter, but the Lakers significantly raised their level on both ends. Jarred Vanderbilt and Maxi Kleber hit important three-pointers, while LeBron orchestrated the play. The Lakers had taken control, and they extended their lead to 14 points by the end of the third quarter.

In the final quarter, the Lakers managed their advantage. Despite numerous fouls and a succession of free throws on both sides, the lead remained comfortable. Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura delivered from three-point range, while Jaxson Hayes warmed up for the All-Star Game dunk contest. With two minutes remaining, LeBron James grabbed his tenth rebound, securing his first triple-double of the season (28 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds). He then left the court to a standing ovation, and the Lakers won by 20 points (124-104).

A triple-double for LeBron James



... and a standing ovation as he checks out of the game!



28 PTS I 10 REB I 12 AST I LAL W

Key takeaways

LeBron makes history. At 41 years and 44 days old, LeBron James becomes the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, surpassing Karl Malone. His last triple-double dated back to February 1, 2025.

The streak continues. When the Lakers lead at the end of the third quarter, they never lose. That was confirmed again tonight, taking their record to 23 wins and zero defeats in such situations.