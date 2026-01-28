NBA: LeBron James set to come full circle with Cleveland return?

By Axel Clody | 28 Jan 2026 16:56 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 17:33

With free agency looming at the end of this campaign, the Cavaliers would reportedly be delighted to see LeBron James return to Ohio. Could he come full circle on his NBA career?

What if James were to embark on a third stint in Cleveland? His Los Angeles adventure appears to be coming to an end and the "King" will become a free agent at the conclusion of this campaign.

Cavaliers open door to LeBron return

© Iconsport / SUSA

Perhaps he will then call time on his career but, according to ESPN, the Cavaliers would be delighted to welcome him for a third spell. The Akron native wore the franchise's colours between 2003 and 2010 and again between 2014 and 2018, of course delivering the first (and only) title in the club's history in 2016.

It would be a fitting way to come full circle. Provided, of course, that LeBron James, who has just celebrated his 41st birthday, plays a 24th season in the league. Something nobody has ever done before.

But the NBA's all-time leading scorer remains highly motivated, having missed the first 14 games due to sciatica. He stopped drinking alcohol during his rehabilitation and has lost considerable weight in the hope of easing the strain on his back and joints and "keeping up with the young guys," he explained.