NBA news: No All-NBA nod for LeBron James - a first since 2004

By Axel Clody | 11 Feb 2026 09:19

After 21 consecutive appearances in one of the three All-NBA Teams, LeBron James will miss out this year, having missed too many games.

Another unique (and therefore record) streak for LeBron James has come to an end. For the first time since the 2003-04 season – his very first in the NBA – he is now guaranteed not to finish in an All-NBA Team.

LeBron James is now ineligible to make an All-NBA team after being ruled out Tuesday.



His 21-season streak is over:



King misses 18th game of the season

On Tuesday night against the Spurs, the King missed his 18th game of the season due to his foot injury, while the limit is set at 17 in order not to be considered ineligible for end-of-season individual awards (minimum 65 games played).

Forced to deal with sciatica for several months, LeBron James first missed the Lakers' opening 14 games. He was then rested for four back-to-backs, bringing his total to 18 and making him ineligible for a 22nd consecutive appearance in one of the three All-NBA Teams.

Time catches up with the King

Two months after his streak of games with at least 10 points scored came to an end, and one month after his run of All-Star Game starting five selections, LBJ has seen another of his record streaks come to a close. Proof that at 41 years old, even the man of all records is eventually caught by time.

After Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis, he is yet another major player forced to say goodbye to the various end-of-season individual awards.