NBA: Steve Kerr's final season at the helm of the Warriors?

By Axel Clody | 23 Jan 2026 08:52 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 13:10

Within Steve Kerr's staff at the Golden State Warriors, some believe the head coach will step down next summer. And are therefore trying to secure positions elsewhere.

In the wake of Jimmy Butler's injury, Kerr struck a positive tone. "We have enough depth in the roster to continue playing at a high level," he assured, notably mentioning the additions of De'Anthony Melton and Al Horford. "I think we have what it takes to be competitive," he insisted.

Kerr's future shrouded in uncertainty

However, behind the reassuring words, another question looms: what if this season is the coach's last on the Golden State bench? His contract is indeed expiring and no new agreement is in sight.

Publicly, Kerr remains silent on his future and, internally, the uncertainty is already weighing heavily on his staff. According to The Ringer, several assistants believe he will leave during the next offseason, with some already sounding out the league to secure a position for next season.

The movement has already begun. Last month, Chris DeMarco, a long-time member of the staff, jumped ship to take charge of the New York Liberty in the WNBA.

What does it mean for Curry?

At 60 years old, is Steve Kerr considering hanging it up at the end of the season, after 12 years and four titles at the helm of the Warriors?

And if so, what does that mean for his point guard, given that the coach recently stated he "would never leave Stephen Curry," in what sounded like a declaration of love?