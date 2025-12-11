NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder equal best start in history record

By Axel Clody | 11 Dec 2025 06:44 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 07:37

There was no contest between Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns, crushed 138-89 for the Thunder's 24th victory in 25 encounters this season, the same start as the Golden State Warriors in 2015-16.

Simply irresistible. The Thunder made light work of the Suns on Wednesday (138-89) to secure their place in the NBA Cup final four. This demonstration earns Mark Daigneault's players one more place in the NBA annals, with a record of 24-1 after 25 encounters.

To achieve this, the reigning champions did not hang about against the Suns. Absent during the last match against the Utah Jazz, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in uniform, but it is his backcourt partner, Cason Wallace, who sets the tone by intercepting the ball from Collin Gillespie's hands and racing to the lay-up after 12 seconds of play.

Mark Williams responds with a pick-and-roll dunk, and for 23 seconds the two teams are level. Phoenix do not know it yet, but this will be the last time of the evening.

Wallace's defensive intensity, "SGA" and Jalen Williams' aggression, then Chet Holmgren's outside shooting: the Thunder already seem at full throttle (17-7). The Suns try hard to resist, but they simply are not up to it in all sectors. And substitutes Ajay Mitchell and Alex Caruso add a layer to offer Oklahoma City a 20-point lead after only 10 minutes of play (36-16).

Thunder chasing history through 25 games:



'25-26 Thunder: 24-1

'15-16 Warriors: 24-1

'95-96 Bulls: 23-2 pic.twitter.com/XfTBtrgZXO — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) December 11, 2025

Thunder vs. Suns: 12 minutes and the outcome was decided

The solution briefly passes through the bench for Phoenix, with good spells from Jordan Goodwin and Jamaree Bouyea, who bring the gap back to 11 points (45-34, 16'). But this Thunder side punish the slightest little let-up. And they do not do things by halves, with a three-point festival to finish the second quarter.

OKC hit the mark seven times from beyond the arc during the final six minutes of the first half! Already faltering despite Dillon Brooks's efforts, the visitors are on one knee at half-time with 26 points behind (74-48).

And the Suns are not at the end of their troubles. Holmgren delights from the restart, then Oklahoma City resume their good habits: huge defence, transition and steamroller in motion.

Gilgeous-Alexander (28 points, eight assists in 27 minutes) records two consecutive interceptions to go for a dunk, then send Holmgren (24 points, eight rebounds, three blocks in 25 minutes) skywards, the gap swells to 36 points.

Phoenix no longer know how to stop the haemorrhaging and let themselves be overcome by frustration in the image of Grayson Allen, sent off for a bad gesture towards Holmgren.

The second half is nothing more than a dreary procession towards humiliation for Phoenix, and a walk in the park for the Thunder. Ousmane Dieng takes advantage to show himself with 11 points in a fourth quarter without stakes. Branden Carlson does the same, and the gap rises to 53 points, before dropping back below 50 units, "for honour".

Thunder vs. Suns: What to take away

There simply was no match. We mentioned in the match preview the necessity for the Suns not to let themselves be dropped from the start. Failed, with a Thunder solo ride from the first quarter. Oklahoma City feasted on the Suns' errors (34 points on turnovers) and were moreover having a great shooting night (22/40 from three-point range). One wonders what can be done against such a well-oiled machine...

24-1, OKC equal historic Warriors. And that is 16 consecutive victories for Oklahoma City, still unbeaten at the Paycom Center since the restart. This crazy record legitimises the debate a little more: what if the Thunder were going to break Golden State's 2015-16 record? When they play like this, the reigning champions can completely aspire to it.

OKC return to Las Vegas. Like last season, Oklahoma City will be at the NBA Cup final four appointment. The Thunder will remain as the first Western Conference team to achieve this two years running in this competition, after the Bucks managed it in 2023 and 2024 in the East. Objective now: win this event and forget last season's very difficult final.

This article was originally published on Basket USA.