NBA: LeBron James puts on a show as LA Lakers see off Philadelphia 76ers

By Axel Clody | 08 Dec 2025 06:25 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 07:05

LeBron James delivered his best match of the season, being decisive at the end, to overcome the Philadelphia 76ers (108-112).

Luka Doncic and James were therefore back for the Los Angeles Lakers after missing the classic against the Boston Celtics. It is moreover the latter who stands out at the end of the quarter, putting rhythm in and finishing strong, to respond to a Philadelphia team who entered their encounter well, with baskets from Tyrese Maxey and Paul George (30-30). The Lakers' attack sometimes struggles, as shown by a four-minute sequence without a basket. It is moreover necessary to wait until this second quarter to see Austin Reaves finally open his account. Not surprising then to see the Sixers ahead at half-time (60-53).

LEBRON JAMES. 10 STRAIGHT POINTS.



LONG 2. TRIPLE. TRIPLE. LONG 2.



LAKERS GET THE WIN IN PHILLY ? pic.twitter.com/bWE9zBe5CV — NBA (@NBA) December 8, 2025

Ten straight points for LeBron!

After returning from the locker rooms, Doncic and James take care of everything, by scoring or making others score. The Californians move ahead, having raised their defence up a notch. Only Tyrese Maxey seemed capable of breaking this wall put in place (84-87). In the final act, Joel Embiid joins the party with two mid-range shots, but money time belongs to James. He scores 10 straight points for the Lakers and, despite a final three-pointer from Maxey, to maintain one last hope, Los Angeles head towards victory, 108-112.

LEBRON JAMES TOOK OVER IN THE 4Q AND SEALED THE LAKERS W!!! ?



? IS BACK. pic.twitter.com/wEkGVGMZAN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 8, 2025

Lakers vs. 76ers: What to take away

LeBron James has found his legs. His first-quarter dunk was a (good) sign. Rested, with two days without playing, "LBJ" was in the rhythm of the game. For once this season, he did not look his age. Especially in the final quarter, where he puts his team on his shoulders and scores 10 points in four minutes, the entirety of the Lakers' points. He even steals the Sixers' last ball, to conclude this trip with 29 points on 12/17 shooting including 4/6 from three-point range, seven rebounds and six assists. His best match of the season and a genuine James performance.

Joel Embiid struggling with his shot. The inverted mirror of "LBJ's" performance is that of the 2023 MVP. He attempted a lot, but missed everything or almost. His body language says a great deal. At the start of the final quarter, he finally scores at mid-range and raises his arms immediately afterwards when, at the end, whilst James makes the difference, he equalises at 105 apiece, still at mid-range and clenches his fists following his successful shot. The center struggled, with an awful 4/21 shooting, missing shots he usually makes by the wagonload. He finishes with 16 points and seven rebounds.

The excellent DeAndre Ayton-Luka Doncic connection. The Lakers' center (14 points, 12 rebounds) did not miss a shot in the game, with a perfect 7/7 shooting, and on four occasions, he was sent skywards by the Slovenian, and not always with obvious passes. Several offerings were far, very far from easy to catch, sometimes contested by the defence. But it worked.

This article was originally published on Basket USA.