NBA: Jokic pips Gilgeous-Alexander to Player of the Month award

By Axel Clody | 03 Dec 2025 06:26 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 06:39

Nikola Jokic has been named Western Conference Player of the Month for October/November, just ahead of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In the East, the NBA has honoured Cade Cunningham.

Like us, the NBA probably hesitated considerably but it is ultimately Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets who has just been named Western Conference Player of the Month for October/November, ahead of fierce competition dominated by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander...

The battle was fierce, with Deni Avdija, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Anthony Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, James Harden and Alperen Sengun also nominated. But the Serbian's consistency, his impressive triple-doubles and his shooting efficiency ultimately made the difference.

Your Western Conference @Kia NBA Player of the Month for October/November:



Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets!

Cunningham claims Eastern Conference honour

In the East, it is Cade Cunningham who claims the Player of the Month trophy to recognise the Detroit Pistons' first place (17 wins - 4 defeats), well helped by their point guard, more of a leader than ever on the court.

He was preferred to Scottie Barnes, Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Giddey, Jalen Johnson, Tyrese Maxey, Donovan Mitchell, Norman Powell and Franz Wagner. But Cade Cunningham's overall influence on the Pistons' play, combining creation, scoring and leadership, convinced the voters.

Your Eastern Conference @Kia NBA Player of the Month for October/November:



Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons!

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.