In a crazy match, Stephen Curry scored 22 of his 42 points during the final eight minutes of the match to snatch victory in overtime (137-131) for the Golden State Warriors over the Denver Nuggets.

On their momentum from their victory in Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors start the match with a 10-0 run. Three consecutive turnovers later, it was six points from Jokic that return the favour to Golden State (10-10). The Denver Nuggets then take control of operations. A 3/3 from three-point range from Gordon and a physical defence allowed them to take a nine-point lead (27-18).

Aaron Gordon on cloud nine

The Nuggets' second five then do not release the pressure. In the wake of Murray and Jonas Valanciunas, Denver retook an eight-point lead. The Brandin Podziemski-Buddy Hield-Al Horford (13 points) trio nevertheless put up resistance (51-48). Gordon then resumes his festival. He scores 14 points in three minutes, including four new three-pointers still at 100%, and Denver move to +14 (68-54)! Only a surge from the Warriors' defence allows them to limit the damage before half-time (70-61).

Upon return from the dressing rooms, the Nuggets' accuracy disappears whilst Curry (four points, seven assists, six rebounds, three steals) finds his range. Golden State then rush into the breach to come back into the match. With Curry on the bench, Butler takes over well-supported by Hield and Horford. A three-pointer from the centre concludes a 7-0 run that gives the Warriors the advantage (89-85). It is Murray who stabilises the Nuggets and the two teams find themselves level before the final quarter (94-94).

Stephen Curry takes his responsibilities

The match's rhythm slows, and Golden State's attack breaks down. Opposite, Gordon regains his accuracy. He finishes a 12-1 run with eight consecutive points and Denver retake control of the match (109-100). Curry's return allows the Warriors to slowly but surely claw back their deficit. The greatest shooter in history however misses an open three-pointer and on the other side a three-pointer from Cam Johnson and a floater from Jokic keep the Nuggets at +7 with fewer than four minutes to play (116-109).

Golden State do not however throw in the towel. They chain four consecutive stops and 10 points from Curry bring them back to level with 90 seconds on the clock (117-117)! Curry almost gives his teammates the advantage by missing a lay-up, and Gordon takes advantage to score his tenth three-pointer of the match and put Denver in front. Chef Curry then makes amends by equalising from nine metres, and a Golden State stop sends the match to overtime (120-120).



The Warriors with forceps

Curry and Gordon continue on their momentum, followed closely by Jokic and Horford. A Denver turnover allows Jonathan Kuminga (14 points, five rebounds) to race to the lay-up to put Golden State at +3 with two minutes thirty to play (128-125). The Warriors then drive home the nail. Their defence takes the upper hand and the Curry-Butler duo finish a 12-2 run that gives them victory!



What to remember

– Stephen Curry, clutchissimo. Discreet in the first half (seven points), Curry caught fire after the break. He took the match on his account in the third quarter (13 points) to bring his team back. With Golden State down by seven points with fewer than four minutes remaining at the end of the match, he saved the furniture by scoring 15 consecutive points to send the match to overtime, and added seven in overtime to kill the match. At 37 years old, Curry shows no signs of decline. A good omen for the Warriors' season.

– A record start to the season for Aaron Gordon. The last time the Nuggets had played at Golden State, Gordon had finished the match with 38 points. Tonight for Denver's first match of the season he did even better. Fifty points and 10/11 from three-point range, his record for points and three-pointers scored in a match. Gordon was 7/7 from three-point range at half-time and his aggressiveness allowed the Nuggets to turn ahead. It is him who stood up to Curry at the end of the match. He shows that his accuracy from last season (43%) was not an anomaly.

– A duel that kept all its promises. Announced as the Thunder's main rival in the West before the season, the Nuggets showed why tonight. The Jokic-Murray-Gordon trio were fantastic and their summer recruits (Valanciunas, Hardaway Jr, Brown) did the job with Jokic on the bench. The potential is flagrant. The Warriors for their part confirm their fine performance against the Lakers, this time against a much more resilient opponent. Seven players finished the match with over ten points, and Steve Kerr finished the match with the Horford-Green pairing inside. In addition to being watertight defensively, the two interiors were decisive on the other side. If Horford, in particular, can be as effective off the bench (13 points, 3/4 from three-point range), these Warriors will have to be reckoned with.

