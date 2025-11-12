Thunder sweep aside Golden State

Behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's double-double and an impenetrable defence, the Thunder led by as many as 36 points against the Golden State Warriors, before finishing on cruise control (126-102).

Behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's double-double (28 points, 12 assists) and an impenetrable defence, Oklahoma City Thunder led by as many as 36 points against the Golden State Warriors, before finishing on cruise control (126-102).

Thirteen points from the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-Chet Holmgren duo (23 points, 11 rebounds) launched the Thunder. Mark Daigneault's men took advantage of four Golden State turnovers to take control of the match (21-14). The Warriors, however, responded in the same manner. They intercepted three balls and Jimmy Butler (12 points) launched a 9-0 run that gave them the advantage (23-21). However, OKC finished the first quarter strongly and in the wake of Ajay Mitchell (17 points), they inflicted a 13-2 run on their opponent (34-25).

A three-pointer from Moses Moody (10 points) momentarily limited the damage but the Thunder steamroller resumed its work. A defensive stop transformed into a three-pointer in the corner for Alex Caruso. Two other stops gave two points to Chet Holmgren and a three-pointer for Ousmane Dieng, forcing Steve Kerr to take a timeout (44-28).

Thunder drive home advantage

Two three-pointers from Will Richard (9 points) did not change matters. Between Golden State's defensive errors and the Thunder's defensive pressure, the gap continued to widen. Like a muzzled Stephen Curry without rhythm, the entire Warriors attack struggled. Opposite, SGA's teammates did what they wanted and a Chet Holmgren dunk gave them a 23-point lead (63-40).

The second half started with Stephen Curry's (11 points, 4/13 shooting) fourth and fifth fouls and Draymond Green's fourth. Despite everything, a surge from Jimmy Butler allowed Golden State to come back to within 16 (72-56). However, the defending champions responded like bosses. Their defence raised intensity whilst Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Joe (18 points) went on a 22-6 run against the Warriors to take a 33-point lead (95-62).

Jaylin Williams (12 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists) and Ajay Mitchell followed suit and with a match in 24 hours against Wemby and the Spurs, Steve Kerr raised the white flag early and high. The Thunder remain unbeaten at home, the Warriors string together a sixth consecutive away defeat.

Key takeaways

League's best defence adds Warriors to trophy cabinet. Stephen Curry limited to 11 points and 4/13 shooting, Jimmy Butler to just three shots, Jonathan Kuminga with five turnovers. The Thunder's defence once again delivered a top-flight performance tonight. Mark Daigneault's men put the Warriors under a blanket, particularly during the second and third quarters, won 73-47. The Dubs never found their rhythm, took fewer three-point shots than usual, were dominated in the paint, and lost a total of 21 turnovers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on cruise control. In just 28 minutes of play, last season's MVP compiled 28 points and 12 assists to record his second double-double of the season. Whether it was Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody or Gary Payton II, no Warrior managed to slow down or even make SGA's life difficult. It is his 84th consecutive match with at least 20 points scored.

This article was originally published on Basket USA.