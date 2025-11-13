Thunder crush Lakers in one half

After demolishing Golden State the previous day, the Thunder dismantled Los Angeles (121-92). The match was already won at half-time.

After a few timid opening moments, the Thunder set the machine in motion with an 11-0 run. Luka Doncic attempted to respond but he was more inspired when passing than when shooting. The Slovenian forced things, which did not give good results for the Lakers. In addition, the defending champions found the target from distance and did not lose any turnovers, unlike Los Angeles. After 12 minutes, a gap was created (30-18).

What followed was a real ordeal for JJ Redick's troops. Unable to find the way to the basket for almost eight minutes, with a 0/9 shooting, they relied on scraps, free throws, to score a few points. Except that opposite, they rolled and the distance between the two teams became enormous. So much so that at half-time, the match already seemed wrapped up (70-38).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander enters cruise control

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his teammates could then enter a management phase. The intensity dropped, but not the gap in the score. Luka Doncic was inaccurate, became frustrated and picked up a technical foul whilst the Thunder players were smiling. SGA scored his 30 points before joining the bench at the end of the third quarter (100-64).

The minutes would then be even longer and without interest, except for the bench players, the victory having been secured since the break for the Thunder. This success (121-92) is the fourth consecutive for Mark Daigneault's men, well installed at the top of the Western Conference and the league, and who still have not lost at home.

Key takeaways

Clash that delivered disappointment. The victory against the Warriors was already wide and impressive and the very next day, the Thunder repeated the feat. Whilst we could have hoped for a big match, a quality encounter, the game quickly revealed its truth. The defending champions were several levels above and after just a few minutes, the Lakers were left behind, overwhelmed, dominated. Unfortunate for the suspense.

Lakers' terrible second quarter. The first quarter was not a walk in the park for JJ Redick's players but everything was still open. Twelve minutes later, this was no longer the case. It must be said that by starting this second quarter with a 0/9 shooting and defence that was not really solid, the Californians did not offer themselves options to exist. They lost it 40-20, thus abandoning all hope of victory.

Ajay Mitchell's confidence. It is obviously SGA who shone brightest with his 30 points and nine assists but the Belgian continues to display his confidence, taking his chance whenever possible. In 26 minutes, he shot 13 times, for six successes. It was not his best match (1/5 from three-point range), but he confirms, with his 14 points, that he is biting fully into the opportunities offered by Jalen Williams' absence.

This article was originally published on Basket USA.