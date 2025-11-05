With another 20-point performance, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has now surpassed Oscar Robertson and is edging closer to Wilt Chamberlain's legendary records.

Only Wilt Chamberlain, on two occasions, has done better. Last night, against the Los Angeles Clippers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander compiled 30 points and 12 assists. It is his 80th consecutive regular season match with more than 20 points for the Oklahoma City leader, a record that places him alone on the third step of the podium.

In October 1964, Oscar Robertson had stopped at 79 consecutive encounters. Only Wilt Chamberlain has therefore done better: 126 matches between October 1961 and January 1963, then 92 between February 1963 and March 1964.

SGA's current streak began on 1st November of last season. The last time he failed to reach the 20-point mark was on 30th October 2024, against the San Antonio Spurs, when he settled for 18 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remarkable consistency since 2022-23

Since the start of the 2022-23 season, the reigning MVP has played 227 regular season matches with the Thunder, and scored at least 20 points in 216 of them. Impressive consistency, which the Canadian explains with simplicity: work, repetition and a perfectly mastered routine.

"I just do the necessary work. I take care of my body, I get enough rest and I start again. I repeat all that. I have simply found a formula that works for me and I repeat it every day."

This article was originally published on Basket USA.