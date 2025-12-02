Nba: Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves on track for historic season with Lakers

By Axel Clody | 02 Dec 2025 06:27 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 07:43

Between them, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are currently averaging 63.9 points (!) and this is unprecedented for a duo since 1976.

Since the start of the season, no duo of teammates are scoring more points than Doncic (35.1) and Reaves (28.8), averaging 63.9 points (!) for the Los Angeles Lakers. Behind them, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard thus "only" combine for 53.1 points per game, whilst Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray settle for 52.9 points per game.

With LeBron James now taking much more of a back seat for the Lakers, a new two-headed monster has therefore taken command in Los Angeles, and they are not doing things by halves.

Because, when one looks at the most prolific duos over a season (since 1976, the year of the ABA/NBA merger), one notes that Doncic and Reaves are currently well on course to beat the best mark, set at 61.5 points and established by James Harden and Russell Westbrook in 2019-20.

"I think we're just good basketball players. I don't know what makes our duo special, but we're just good basketball players," Doncic stated soberly after the Lakers' latest victory against the Pelicans. With 67 points from their major duo.

Tonight, Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves became the 4th duo in 50 years to each record 30+ PTS in 3 straight games!



They join:



Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard (Bucks, 2023)

Monta Ellis and Corey Maggette (Warriors, 2010)

George Gervin and Mike Mitchell (Spurs, 1984) https://t.co/5PIdARasBP pic.twitter.com/Z5sMzpQpOv — NBA (@NBA) December 1, 2025

Doncic and Reaves: A future All-Star duo?

Incidentally, this is the third consecutive match that Doncic and Reaves have each scored at least 30 points. This is only the fourth time since 1976 that two teammates have done so, after George Gervin and Mike Mitchell (1984), Monta Ellis and Corey Maggette (2010), then Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard (2023).

Like Kyrie Irving before him, who already averaged 59.5 points with Doncic at the Dallas Mavericks in 2023-24, Reaves is thriving in attack alongside the Slovenian.

"He attracts a lot of attention and I can then play with an advantage behind," he explained. "With all the gravity he has on the court, it's impossible to defend him precisely, because of his ability to pass the ball or score shots and his unselfishness. Once you double him after a screen, you find yourself with an advantage when you play with him."

And Reaves excels precisely when it comes to taking advantage of this famous edge: "He perfectly understands when he has a good defensive matchup and he knows perfectly how to play with Luka," JJ Redick, the Lakers coach, simply judged.

To crown it all, the understanding between the two men seems to be at its peak. To be convinced of this, one only has to listen to Reaves's response when he was asked about his missed free throw, with three minutes remaining against the Pelicans, which left him on 33 points, and therefore just one short of Doncic's 34 points.

"Luka needs to keep his confidence at the highest level. I don't need to score more points than him two nights in a row..." joked the man who, at this rate, could well accompany his teammate to the 2026 All-Star Game.

This article was originally published on Basket USA.