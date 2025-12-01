NBA: The Curry brothers soon reunited at Golden State Warriors

By Axel Clody | 01 Dec 2025 06:51 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 07:59

Cut by the Golden State Warriors before the restart for financial reasons, Seth Curry will indeed rejoin his brother's team.

In mid-October, the Warriors temporarily parted ways with Seth Curry, after his participation in training camp. Having arrived with a non-guaranteed contract, he was paying the price for Golden State's delicate salary situation, stuck under the luxury tax second apron and therefore unable to afford signing a 15th player with a standard contract.

However, the door was not closed for Stephen Curry's younger brother and, now that budgetary room has been created, ESPN announce he is returning to San Francisco until the end of the season. For the first time in his career, he will thus wear the same shirt as his older brother in an official match.

"I had already said several times in the past that I didn't want to be on the same team as him, that I wanted to forge my own path. But I'm comfortable being here now and, clearly, everyone is enthusiastic, so I am too," he recalled after his signing in early October.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Elite three-point shooter joins Warriors bench

Last season, Seth Curry played for the Hornets and confirmed his impressive three-point accuracy there: 45.6%! No other player had done better and his presence on the court will allow the game to be stretched to the maximum, for his brother Stephen (once he returns from injury) but also for Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga and also Draymond Green.

The Warriors, eighth in the West (11-10), were already well-armed in terms of spacing, but the 30-year-old guard's arrival will bring one more option for Steve Kerr off the bench.

This article was originally published on Basket USA.