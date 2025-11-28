NBA: Jalen Williams can finally launch his season with the Thunder!

By Axel Clody | 28 Nov 2025 06:51 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 09:06

Convalescing since his wrist operation, Jalen Williams returns to strengthen an Oklahoma City Thunder team already walking all over the NBA.

The competition can already tremble: ESPN announce that Jalen Williams will return to the court this Friday evening, on the occasion of the decisive NBA Cup encounter between the Thunder and the Phoenix Suns (the winner will qualify directly for the quarter-finals).

Good news for the defending champions, deprived of the forward since the restart, due to his right wrist operation that occurred last July. The franchise logically did not want to rush his return, as we recall that, during the playoffs, he received nearly 30 injections (!) to be able to suit up with OKC...

© Iconsport / SUSA

Thunder thriving despite Williams's absence

Slowed by several setbacks in his rehabilitation, Williams has already missed 19 matches this season and, as he will not be eligible for end-of-year awards, he has just said goodbye to a potential financial bonus.

Nevertheless, his absence has not prevented the Thunder from thriving collectively: 18 wins and one defeat!

Last season, J-Dub established himself as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's first lieutenant with his 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game average. Inevitably, his performances then motivated OKC's management to extend him for a very handsome sum during the summer: $239m (£181m) over five years.

This article was originally published on Basket USA.