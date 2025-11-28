NBA: Could a lengthy Stephen Curry absence derail the Warriors' season?

By Axel Clody | 28 Nov 2025 06:37 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 09:05

In addition to losing at home against the Houston Rockets, the Golden State Warriors also lost their leader, Stephen Curry. An injury that could weigh heavily on a major NBA franchise already on the edge.

One person is missing, and everything feels empty. Last night, the Golden State Warriors had to manage crunch time against the Houston Rockets without their guide, Curry. Despite a 12-point lead at half-time, the 2022 NBA champions let a red-hot Reed Sheppard (31 points, nine rebounds, five assists) and his teammates come back gradually, before silencing the Chase Center in San Francisco (100-104).

A defeat that already mathematically eliminates the Warriors from the NBA Cup quarter-finals race. A first setback in a season that, let us be clear, has not started very well for Steve Kerr's side. And this may only be the beginning. In the meantime, Golden State are praying that Curry's injury is not serious.

Stephen Curry suffering from quadriceps issue - is it serious, doctor?

The images are relatively worrying. After 33 minutes on the court (14 points, six rebounds, five assists), Curry suddenly stopped, limping badly and grimacing. At first glance, the 37-year-old point guard is suffering from a contusion to the quadriceps, following a heavy contact with Amen Thompson. The question now is whether the reigning Olympic champion with Team USA will be absent for long, or not.

Stephen Curry, who exited last night’s game against the Rockets due to a right quadriceps contusion, underwent an MRI late last night. The MRI confirmed a quadriceps contusion and muscle strain. He will be re-evaluated in one week. pic.twitter.com/Sr6X3rGynO — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 27, 2025

On the Warriors' staff side, whilst awaiting the MRI results their man will undergo, they were relatively relieved after the defeat to the Rockets. Thus, a contusion should only require a few days' rest. It remains to be seen whether the problem is deeper, especially as physical ailments generally take longer to heal in older athletes. The duration of Curry's unavailability could determine the rest of Golden State's season, no more, no less.

Warriors, at equilibrium, can tremble

To better understand Stephen Curry's contribution to the Golden State Warriors, it is worth recalling that over the past ten days, the point guard has delivered one outstanding performance after another. 34 points in Orlando, 38 against Portland, 31 against the Jazz, not to mention the 15 assists delivered over the period. With OKC and Cleveland on the menu in the coming days, Kerr's roster would really need their star.

Especially as after 20 matches played in this 2025-26 NBA regular season, GSW are at equilibrium with 10 wins and 10 defeats. Far, very far from the invincible Thunder, the Lakers, the Nuggets, the Rockets, and also Victor Wembanyama's Spurs. So as not to fall too far behind, the Dubs will need all their key players, Curry first and foremost. Verdict imminent.

This article was originally published on We Sport.