NBA: Boston Celtics end Detroit Pistons' winning streak!

By Axel Clody | 27 Nov 2025 06:31 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 08:17

Cade Cunningham and his crew were riding 13 consecutive victories, a franchise record. But Boston Celtics' efforts finally paid off to win (117-114) and break this fine run.

From the first moments of the game, Cade Cunningham is logically targeted by Boston's defence, but he manages to escape with great composure. The Celtics are struggling from three-point range for a large part of this first quarter and it is therefore logical to see Detroit win it (24-30).

Boston respond with a 9-0 run to start the second quarter and Jaylen Brown, until then rather poor, wakes up. The Detroit Pistons resist with Jalen Duren's presence and, with a buzzer-beating three-pointer, Ausar Thompson gives his side the lead at the break (57-58).

Cade Cunningham continues to rack up points after the break but proceedings are balanced and everything will be decided in the final act (86-83). The Pistons also go on a 9-0 run but Jaylen Brown and Derrick White respond. The Eastern Conference leaders are clearly in danger but save themselves with many offensive rebounds. They will have two important situations to negotiate in the final seconds.

The first is a match point in Cade Cunningham's hands. Jordan Walsh defends well and Derrick White comes to help, which causes a turnover. First missed opportunity. The second is the three free throws obtained, again by Cade Cunningham, to equalise. After making the first two, he misses the third, meaning defeat (117-114) and therefore end of the streak for him and his teammates.

Need a bucket? Call D-White at 1-800-CEL-TICS ?@Dwhite921 stayed hot in tonight's @JetBlue Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/FMOzqE6ycU — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 27, 2025

Key takeaways

The record will have to wait for Detroit. With 13 consecutive victories, the Pistons had equalled the franchise record. But there will be no 14th successive win after this trip to Boston for the Eastern Conference leaders.

Tough end to the evening for Cade Cunningham. With 42 points, eight rebounds and five assists, the All-Star shone, often capable of escaping Boston's defence. If the Pistons were able to hope so much, it is largely thanks to him. But his turnover then his two from three at the free-throw line in crunch time clearly hastened his team towards defeat.

Decisive Derrick White. With Jaylen Brown blowing hot and cold, White waited for the perfect moment to strike. And strike hard. He scored 11 of his 27 points in the final five minutes of the game. His three-pointers did Boston a world of good, as did his defensive help on Cade Cunningham with twelve seconds remaining.

This article was originally published on Basket USA.