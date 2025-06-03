Highest NBA salaries: Who is the best-paid NBA player?

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the highest-paid player in the NBA for 2024-25, as well as the top earners for each team in the league.

With the NBA generating billions of dollars each season from various streams of revenue and continuing to grow in popularity each year, players in the league are being offered life-changing contracts that see some of them now rank among the world's highest-earning athletes.

For the 2024-25 season, which is now reaching its climax, the NBA's salary cap is set at an eye-watering $140.59 million, with several top stars now commanding over $50m per year, more than double the $23.5m allocated to the legendary Kobe Bryant, who was the league's top earner just 10 years ago in the 2014-15 season.

While the highest-paid players in the NBA are not always the absolute best in the league, their earnings are meant to reflect not only their performance on the court but also their marketability and influence beyond it.

As the new season on the hardwood edges closer, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the players that currently top the earnings chart in the NBA below.



WHO IS THE HIGHEST-PAID NBA PLAYER?

Leading the list of the highest-paid players 2024-25 NBA season is none other than the greatest three-point shooter in history, Stephen Curry, who pocketed the highest salary in the league for an eighth consecutive year.

At 37, Curry boasts an incredible resume, which includes four NBA championships, two Most Valuable Player awards, an Olympic gold medal, as well as being named Finals MVP and making the All-Star team on 10 separate occasions. He also led GSW to the Playoffs this season but sustained an injury in the second round, which brought a premature end to his postseason.

Curry's leadership has been a key factor in Golden State's multiple championships, and his record-breaking salary, which is reportedly in the region of $55.7m, highlights his immense value both on and off the court to the franchise.

In August 2021, Curry signed a four-year, $215m contract extension with the Warriors, just before securing his fourth NBA championship, which was a milestone that made him the first player in league history to sign two contracts exceeding $200m.

The future Hall of Famer recently extended his deal by a further year, ensuring his iconic tenure in the Bay Area continues through at least the 2026-27 season. It is understood that the Warriors' sharpshooter will earn $62.6m in 2025-26.

WHO ARE THE TOP 10 HIGHEST-PAID PLAYERS IN THE NBA?

For the 2024-25 season, two players are currently tied for the second-highest salary in the NBA, both of whom are considered the best centres in the league, while five NBA players will earn more than $50m.

Among the top earners, three Phoenix Suns players make the top 10, collectively receiving over $150m in salaries from their franchise, and four players are tied for seventh, pocketing just shy of $50m from their teams.

Top 10 highest-earners in the NBA for 2024-25

1. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) - $55,761,216

2. Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) - $51,415,938

= Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) - $51,415,938

4. Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns) - $51,179,021

5. Bradley Beal (Phoenix Suns) - $50,203,930

6. Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) - $49,700,000

7. Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) - $49,205,800

= Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) - $49,205,800

= Paul George (Philadelphia 76ers) - $49,205,800

= Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers) - $49,205,800

WHO ARE THE HIGHEST-PAID NBA PLAYERS BY TEAM?

After the Boston Celtics clinched the NBA Finals last season, the franchise honoured Jayson Tatum by granting him the largest contract in NBA history and extending his contract for a further five years in a deal worth $315m. However, the Celtics' power forward does not make the list (for now) due to his new contract only coming into effect from 2025-26 when he will reportedly edge Curry with a salary of $62.8m.

After a stunning season, in which he led the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Eastern Conference title and clinched the MVP award, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is set for a significant increase in earnings in 2025-26, believed to be in the region of $38.3m.

Highest-paid NBA players by team



Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young - $43,031,940

Boston Celtics: Jaylen Brown - $49,205,800

Brooklyn Nets: Ben Simmons - $40,338,144

Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball - $35,147,000

Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine - $43,031,940

Cleveland Cavaliers: Darius Garland - $36,725,670

Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic - $43,031,940

Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jokic - $51,415,938

Detroit Pistons: Tobias Harris - $25,365,854

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry - $55,761,216

Houston Rockets: Fred VanVleet - $42,846,615

Indiana Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton - $42,176,400

Los Angeles Clippers: Kawhi Leonard - $49,205,800

Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James - $48,728,845

Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant - $36,725,670

Miami Heat: Jimmy Butler - $48,798,677

Milwaukee Bucks: Damian Lillard / Giannis Antetokounmpo - $48,787,676

Minnesota Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns - $49,205,800

New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson - $36,725,670

New York Knicks: OG Anunoby - $36,637,932

Oklahoma City Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - $35,859,950

Orlando Magic: Jonathan Isaac - $25,000,000

Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Embiid - $51,415,938

Phoenix Suns: Kevin Durant - $51,179,021

Portland Trail Blazers: Deandre Ayton - $34,005,126

Sacramento Kings: Domantas Sabonis - $39,200,000

San Antonio Spurs: Devin Vassell - $29,347,826

Toronto Raptors: Immanuel Quickley - $32,500,000

Utah Jazz: Lauri Markkanen - $42,176,400

Washington Wizards: Jordan Poole - $29,651,786