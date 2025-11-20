Mavericks ready to listen to offers for Anthony Davis

After Nico Harrison's dismissal, the Mavericks could already turn the page on Anthony Davis. Dallas will listen to offers for their All-Star big man ahead of the trade deadline.

After Nico Harrison's dismissal, the Mavericks could already turn the page on Anthony Davis: according to ESPN, Dallas will listen to offers for their All-Star big man ahead of the trade deadline.

The Mavericks could already turn the page on Anthony Davis. According to information from ESPN, Dallas will thus listen to offers for their All-Star big man ahead of the next trade deadline on February 5.

Whilst the big man was due to make his return after his calf injury, owner Patrick Dumont cancelled his comeback at the last moment, on advice from the medical staff, concerned about a risk of relapse. A decision that bypassed GM Nico Harrison... who would ultimately be dismissed three days later.

Rebuild around Cooper Flagg

It must be said that since the trade of Luka Doncic for a package led by Anthony Davis, the trust between Patrick Dumont and his GM had eroded, as supporters expressed their discontent and dismay. Obtaining the first overall pick in the Draft and the arrival of 18-year-old Cooper Flagg gave hope, but also highlighted the time gap with a 32-year-old Anthony Davis on a massive contract.

Patrick Dumont and his new "basketball cabinet" (with Mark Cuban back at the table, but more as a consultant than boss), are therefore now considering rebuilding around Cooper Flagg. In this plan, Anthony Davis mainly becomes an asset: an elite centre still capable of bringing in young players and draft picks.

It remains to be seen who will dare bet big on a player as dominant... as fragile. Because the former Pelicans and Lakers man has ultimately only played 14 matches since 28th January.



Axel Clody Written by