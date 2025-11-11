Lakers dominate Hornets as Luka Doncic stars in Charlotte

Without convincing, the Los Angeles Lakers nevertheless move forward by dominating the Charlotte Hornets (121-111). Thanks to the inevitable Luka Doncic's 38 points.

Surprised by depleted the Atlanta Hawks two days ago, the Lakers needed to react in Charlotte, still in the heart of their road trip in the East. To do so, they were able to rely on the return of Austin Reaves (24 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds) and on the contribution of Rui Hachimura (21 points on 9/12), even though it is obviously Luka Doncic (38 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds) who showed the way.

In the end, this gives a laboured but valuable success for Los Angeles, still without LeBron James and who will now travel to Oklahoma City to challenge the defending champions on Wednesday evening.

As for the Hornets, led by Miles Bridges (34 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists) and Kon Knueppel (19 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists), they string together a third consecutive defeat, whilst the absences of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller continue to be felt.

Lakers' sixth win in seven games built after half-time

The Lakers' sixth victory in seven matches was primarily built after the break. The first half saw defences carved up by attacks and it was clear that the first team to raise their defensive intensity would take control of the encounter.

It was therefore JJ Redick's men who took charge of showing a completely different face in this area and, propelled on both ends by their Luka Doncic-Rui Hachimura-Marcus Smart trio, they delivered the hoped-for acceleration, before then maintaining their ten-point lead in the final act.



Key takeaways

Los Angeles accelerated in third quarter. The Lakers really did not want to defend in the first half and, consequently, the Hornets took advantage: 40 points in the first quarter. This then improved in the second, without being spectacular, before clearly stepping up another gear after the break, with this 31-15 inflicted on Charlotte. Besides Luka Doncic, true to himself and who allowed himself a dunk, Rui Hachimura's three-pointers made the difference, as did Marcus Smart's energy in defence or on the boards (seven steals).

Austin Reaves played again. Author of a blistering start (nearly 31 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds average), the point/shooting guard had been out for three matches due to a groin injury. Back in the Lakers' starting five, he did the job to support Luka Doncic, despite his inaccuracy from three-point range, which generally lasted throughout the match but which was compensated for by his aggression in going to get his points at the line. To be at full strength, Los Angeles now only need LeBron James, Gabe Vincent and Adou Thiero.

