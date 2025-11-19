Winning return for LeBron James who makes history

And there we have it, LeBron James has begun his 23rd NBA season. For this longevity record, the King helps the Lakers overcome the Jazz with a double-double of 11 points (4/7 including 2/3 from distance) and 12 assists.

And there we have it, LeBron James has begun his 23rd NBA season. For this longevity record, the King helped the Los Angeles Lakers overcome the Utah Jazz with a double-double of 11 points (4/7 including 2/3 from distance) and 12 assists.

It was on a layup, in the third quarter, that he surpassed the 10-point mark, to continue his streak of 1,293 consecutive matches. The last time he had not reached 10 points scored was January 6, 2007. The second-longest streak in history belongs to Michael Jordan, with 866 consecutive matches with over 10 points between 1986 and 2001, whilst the second-longest active streak belongs to Kevin Durant (262).

But the NBA's all-time leading scorer mainly showcased his court vision for this grand return.

"His 23rd season, it's insane... Being on the court with him is special. He does things that many cannot do. He is there to help all of us. It's his first match and he was incredible," Luka Doncic savoured.

"I can adapt to anyone"

For his part, Deandre Ayton recounted an amusing anecdote. "He sent me an alley-oop and I told him it was my second alley-oop from him. The first time was at his youth camp when I was in fourth grade," smiled the Bahamas centre, who took full advantage of the returnee's assists.

A returnee who therefore quickly dispelled the frustration of this missed start to the season due to persistent sciatica, even though he had no doubt about his ability to adapt quickly to the players in place.

"I can adapt to anyone. I don't even understand why I was asked this question. What's wrong with people? I can adapt to anyone. By watching the guys during the first 14 matches I missed, just by observing them, I imagined how I could help the team and how I could help these guys. I always attract a lot of attention when I attack the rim or when I have the ball."



