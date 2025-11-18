LeBron James-Kevin Durant duo has entire league salivating

Currently convalescing, LeBron James is perhaps about to play his final NBA season. Unless he extends the pleasure, in the company of another basketball legend, Kevin Durant?

Is this a dress rehearsal, or to better accustom us to the abyssal void he could leave next season? In any case, James has still not made his appearance at the start of the 2025-26 NBA regular season. King James is convalescing, but everything suggests he should return to his Los Angeles Lakers franchise in the coming days.

With an obvious objective. As he prepares to celebrate his 41st birthday, LBJ has only one idea in mind, namely to win one last championship ring before hanging up his boots. It is notably with this in mind that the Lakers broke their piggy bank to secure Luka Doncic's services. It remains to be seen whether such an addition will be sufficient for the Californians, currently fourth in the Western Conference. If not, LeBron James could be tempted by one final XXL challenge.

Houston bound for LeBron James?

Last summer, the Houston Rockets created a sensation by securing Durant's services. The 37-year-old forward, four-time Olympic champion with Team USA, two-time NBA champion and 2014 MVP, is one of the living legends of this sport. Since his arrival, the Texas franchise have hoped to play leading roles within the Western Conference, and why not secure a new title after the formidable double achieved in 1994 and 1995.

According to Basketball Rush, after Durant, Houston would be considering signing James to considerably strengthen their roster. Financially speaking, the Rockets would have their work cut out to stay within the salary cap implemented by the NBA. Sportingly, however, the current third-placed Western Conference side would become even more among the favourites in the race for the famous ring. The perfect choice for The King?

This article was originally published on We Sport.