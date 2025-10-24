Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about the Houston Rockets for the 2025-26 NBA season, including the player to follow and best and worst-case scenarios.

The Houston Rockets have perhaps signed the finest recruitment of the summer, a few months after leaping to second place in the Western Conference.

The Rockets no longer intend to stop after their take-off. After eleven additional victories in 2024-25, Houston have activated the next stage of their rocket. The franchise are behind this off-season's blockbuster trade by bringing Kevin Durant back to Texas, land of his university exploits. With "KD", the team led by Ime Udoka want to change dimension. The mission is clear: to get involved in the title race, and this from this season.

The elimination from the first round of the playoffs by the Golden State Warriors, number seven seed, highlighted these Rockets' offensive limits. None of the six best scorers in the series against Golden State reached 50% shooting. And the best scorer in the regular season, Jalen Green, completely extinguished himself, with 38 points in Game 2 and 45 in the six other matches. This is where Durant enters the scene, one of the most reliable and consistent scorers in history, still impressive with his 26.6 points average at 52.7% at 36 years old last season with the Phoenix Suns. The two-time NBA champion will be called upon to be one of the offensive leaders of this squad whilst bringing them an additional boost of experience in big moments.

Durant could give a few tricks of the trade to the other young stars of the roster, like Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson. At 23 and 22 years old respectively, the two players will doubtless be called upon to carry more offensive responsibilities, especially with a teammate like "KD" who seems able to adapt to any playing style. Sengun will want to surf on the dynamic of his very fine EuroBasket, which saw him confirm his new status amongst the continent's best players. The All-Star will have to confirm his progression in all sectors of the game and should hold the role of turntable for these Rockets.

Because the other main information of this pre-season is Fred VanVleet's serious injury, very probably absent for the entire season (cruciate ligament rupture). The veteran leaves an important void at point guard and in leadership, so much had he established himself as one of Udoka's main relays. Sengun could take charge of part of the Rockets' offensive creation, as well as Thompson, highly anticipated this season, or Reed Sheppard, who should have the opportunity to see the court more than during his rookie season. With the signings of Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela and Josh Okogie in addition to Durant's, the squad seems cut out to go far. VanVleet's injury and questions about how Houston will remedy it in play nevertheless leave a little doubt hanging before the season's start.

Houston Rockets summer movements

Arrivals: Clint Capela, Isaiah Crawford (two-way), JD Davidson (two-way), Kevin Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith, Kevon Harris (two-way), Josh Okogie

Departures: Dillon Brooks, N'Faly Dante, Jalen Green, Jock Landale, Cam Whitmore

Houston Rockets player to follow: Amen Thompson

Darling of Rockets fans, Thompson had passed a first level last season by establishing himself as a starter. Here he is now labelled as "player most likely to explode" according to the annual pre-season survey conducted amongst the league's GMs.

For his third season in the NBA, the Rockets' Swiss Army knife is preparing to assume full-time his new role as major player. His revelation was already expected, but VanVleet's injury should put Thompson and his distribution potential a little more in the spotlight.

His first outings in pre-season are particularly encouraging, whether in transition or on set plays. One more string to his bow, already well furnished on both sides of the court. Thompson will also very probably be in charge of the best opposing guard, where his explosiveness and length make him a real candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year title. His figures as a starter last season (15.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.5 blocks, regular season and playoffs combined) must be his floor in terms of production. The ceiling, it, has hardly any limits.

Especially if his outside accuracy in pre-season - 4/7 from three-point range, 9/9 from free throws against the Pelicans whilst he averaged respectively 27.5% and 68.4% - were to be confirmed.

Average age: 28.6 years Salary mass: $201.1m (£151.3m) (11th)

Houston Rockets ideal scenario

The Rockets already sometimes acted as a spin dryer on defence last season? Imagine now the fourth defensive rating being able to field jointly Thompson, Durant, Finney-Smith, Jabari Smith Jr and Sengun with Tari Eason or Steven Adams as alternatives. There is the hell promised, in any case on paper, to Houston's opponents this season. Finally, one of the potential hells, because the Texan franchise no longer lack options to adapt to any opponent.

The expected confirmations of Sengun and Thompson already made these Rockets one of the West's most serious teams. Durant's recruitment has everything to help Houston unlock their attack a little more, sometimes too dependent on their transition game and Green's irregular flashes on the half-court.

Now, Udoka's team can also hope to win matches when they attack better than their opponent, even when the latter are having a good evening (22 victories for 23 defeats last season when the opposing team shot at 50% or more). This could make all the difference between a simple outsider and Oklahoma City's main rival in the West.

Houston Rockets worst scenario

VanVleet's injury recalled that even with its depth, the Rockets' squad is not without flaws. Durant's addition is obviously major, but the former Sun is also a regular subscriber to the infirmary. Will Houston then be sufficiently armed? This is not impossible, but the team's good showing will then depend very largely on young players still in development, who must still prove they can constitute the hard core of a team that wins in moments that count.

Already amongst the dunces of the league in assists per match, Houston could suffer at times from a major lack of creation if Sengun or Thompson miss. Sheppard is capable of occupying these functions but must still confirm he has the makings of an NBA starter. Before hoping to play the big guns, the Rockets will have to find their settings.

This article was originally published on Basket USA.