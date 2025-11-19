Pistons cannot be stopped, 11th consecutive victory!

On a back-to-back, the Detroit Pistons win 120-112 in Atlanta, where the Atlanta Hawks were without the Young-Porzingis-Risacher trio.

Admittedly, the Atlanta Hawks were greatly depleted, with three starters missing, but the Pistons recorded an 11th consecutive victory tonight! On a back-to-back, Cade Cunningham's partners won 120-112 in Atlanta, and everything was decided in the final quarter.

Before that, Detroit had made a flying start: 65% shooting, dominance in the paint from Jalen Duren and already a well-established rhythm on both ends of the floor. Atlanta nevertheless escaped with a buzzer-beater from 40 feet courtesy of Keaton Wallace to bring it back to 33-27 after 12 minutes.

Despite this small scare, Detroit continued to roll. Compact defence, clean execution, fluid ball movement: the Pistons built a lead of up to 19 points, even though a poster dunk from Dyson Daniels awakened State Farm Arena two minutes before the break. Without Zaccharie Risacher, suffering from a hip injury, but also Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis, the Hawks trailed by 13 points at the break (67-54), and the returns of Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson accentuated the Pistons' dominance.

Detroit seal the deal in three minutes

After the break, Detroit were content to manage this lead, and Thompson gave them a 16-point advantage (94-78) at the very end of the third quarter. And just when we thought the evening was wrapped up, the Hawks suddenly woke up. Visibly exhausted by their match the previous day, Detroit cracked: two for 11 to start the final act, offensive rebounds surrendered, second chances given away... and the Hawks took advantage. A layup from Dyson Daniels even brought Atlanta back to 99-98 and the arena erupted.

Except that acted as a wake-up call for the Pistons, and in three minutes, JB Bickerstaff's players killed off the match. First there was a Daniss Jenkins interception for a transition dunk. Then a forced 24-second violation, and a Duncan Robinson interception. After that, there was also Ausar Thompson's block on Jalen Johnson, then another block on Daniels. Opposite, the Hawks did not score a single basket on five consecutive possessions, and from +1, the gap grew to +9. We then entered crunch time and the Hawks would not recover, ultimately falling 120-112, after five straight victories.

Pistons vs. Hawks: Key takeaways

And make it 11! Leaders of the Eastern Conference with 13 wins for two defeats, the Pistons recorded an 11th consecutive success, something that had not happened to them since the 2007-08 season. That year, they had reached the Conference Finals stage.

Winning returns. It is easily forgotten, but the Pistons had been playing for three matches without Cade Cunningham or Ausar Thompson. The former resumed his good habits with 25 points and 10 assists, and his tempo management is remarkable. Coming off the bench, Thompson changed the course of the final quarter with his defensive activity.

Hawks have nothing to be ashamed of. Without three starters, Quin Snyder's players continue to show good things, and Jalen Johnson justifies his Player of the Week title with 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Alongside him, Onyeka Okongwu continues to surprise from distance: four for seven from three-point range!



