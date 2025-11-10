Detroit assert leadership in Eastern Conference

Author of an exceptional poster and the game winner, Cade Cunningham devastated courageous Sixers.

Back-to-back obliges, Joel Embiid is in civilian clothes, and it is Andre Drummond who finds himself at the heart of the paint, and even the game. The former Detroit Pistons centre wins the tip-off and sends Kelly Oubre Jr to the dunk. Philly's guards are troubled by the Pistons' wingspan, and Drummond surprises everyone by literally hitting a three-pointer. Despite that, the Pistons have control of the match thanks to a dominant Jalen Duren and explosive Ausar Thompson.

Nick Nurse multiplies rotations and initiatives, and the Grimes-Walker duo helps limit the damage after 12 minutes with a five-point deficit (30-25).

A strong spell that was confirmed in the second quarter with better defence and Jabari Walker hitting from distance to give the advantage to the Sixers (42-39). Jared McCain brings the same enthusiasm, and that inspires Tyrese Maxey. Accurate from distance and difficult to stop on penetration, the All-Star guard dominates the end of the first half, and the Sixers head to the locker room with a 10-point lead (58-48).

Exchange of poster dunks

After the break, another All-Star takes the match into his own hands, and it is Cade Cunningham. Very quiet in the first half, Detroit's tall point guard launches an 11-0 run to allow the Pistons to regain the advantage (82-81). Alongside him, Duncan Robinson is the ideal ally to space the defences and punish on kick-out balls. Quentin Grimes responds but a Paul Reed dunk allows the Pistons to take the lead before the final quarter (88-85).

Tired from yesterday's match against the Raptors, the Sixers lose many turnovers, and Tyrese Maxey lacks support in attack. Result: Jalen Duren maintains a small gap (99-94) before attacking the final five minutes. In front of a boiling crowd, the Sixers hang on, and rookie VJ Edgecombe brings his team to within two points (106-104). What follows is the craziest sequence of the evening: Cunningham goes to posterise Drummond with the foul, but Maxey takes revenge immediately afterwards by dunking on Cunningham.

With 30 seconds remaining, that same Maxey scores his free throws to come back to within one point (109-108). The Sixers need a stop to give themselves a chance to win, but Cade Cunningham, him again, finishes them off with a superb fadeaway shot in the heart of the paint (111-108). On the final possession, the Sixers turned into handball players to find the best possible three-point shot, and it is Maxey who misses at the buzzer.

Key takeaways

Cunningham dominates second half. Cade Cunningham records his sixth double-double of the season with 26 points and 11 assists. He scores 17 points in the third quarter alone, and he splashes all his class over the final minute with this poster dunk on Andre Drummond and this winning shot.

And six for Detroit. Without making noise, the Pistons have settled into first place in the Eastern Conference with eight wins and two defeats. Tonight, they secure a sixth consecutive victory and confirm their status as the number one outsider in their conference. With a Cunningham-Duren duo at this level, the Pistons have the means for their ambitions.

Indefatigable Drummond. The former All-Star centre still delivers with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Against his former team, he even allowed himself to hit three-pointers.