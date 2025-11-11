Cade Cunningham and Nikola Jokic named players of the week

Driving force for the Pistons, leaders in the East, Cade Cunningham accompanies Nikola Jokic, still (comfortably) averaging a triple-double.

We know the third pairing of Players of the Week of the season and, this week, it is Cade Cunningham (Pistons) and Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) who have been chosen by the NBA.

Cade Cunningham leads Pistons to top of East

It is the second time, after December 2024, that Cade Cunningham has been rewarded and, when we see his statistics over the past ten days, and therefore over the past week (31 points, 9.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds, at 55 percent shooting, 36 percent from three-point range and 78 percent from free throws), his award is entirely logical.

Especially as Detroit have not lost for six matches now, in order to climb to the top of the Eastern Conference.

Nikola Jokic secures 17th career honour

Nikola Jokic, honoured for the 17th time in his career, is moving forward more in the shadows. Denver are "only" third in the West, but are nevertheless on a run of four consecutive victories.

With a Joker who averaged 31.3 points, 13.3 assists, 11.3 rebounds and two steals over the past week (at 70 percent shooting, 47 percent from three-point range and 87 percent from free throws), confirming that he is heading towards another triple-double season.

Players of the Week for 2025-26 season

Victor Wembanyama | Giannis Antetokounmpo

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Tyrese Maxey

Nikola Jokic | Cade Cunningham

This article was originally published on Basket USA.