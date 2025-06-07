Sports Mole takes a look at which players have won the most NBA championships, both past and present.

Winning an NBA championship is the ultimate goal for every player who steps onto the court, and only a select few have managed to achieve this feat multiple times.

Throughout the history of the league, certain players have not only excelled individually but also played pivotal roles on dynastic teams that dominated their eras.

These players became synonymous with success, collecting championship rings year after year and etching their names into basketball lore.

While some benefited from playing alongside other all-time greats, others were the driving force behind their teams' success.

From the legendary Boston Celtics dynasty of the 1950s and 60s to modern-day superstars who contributed to multiple title runs, these individuals stand apart for their consistent ability to contribute to championship-level basketball

Here, Sports Mole delves into the NBA players with the most championships, highlighting their remarkable accomplishments and contributions to the game.

Which player has the most NBA Championships?

© Imago

Standing at the top of the list with more championship rings than fingers to wear them is Bill Russell, who won a record 11 championships in 13 years during his career. Russell's dominance on the court was unmatched, as he led the Boston Celtics to nine consecutive titles from 1959 to 1967.

While not necessarily being much of an offensive juggernaut, Russell's defensive prowess, rebounding ability and leadership were instrumental in the Celtics' most successful era. Unsurprisingly, the next player on this list is another Celtics legend, Sam Jones, who played alongside Russell and contributed massively to the team's success.

With 10 championships from 1959 to 1969, Jones was renowned for his clutch shooting and scoring ability, which made him a key component of the Celtics dynasty despite being often overshadowed by Russell.

Russell and Jones are the only players into double figures for NBA titles, but just behind them are a couple of their teammates, with John Havlicek, Tom Heinsohn, KC Jones and Satch Sanders all tied on eight titles.

Jim Loscutoff and Frank Ramsey both won seven championships in nine years with the Celtics, meaning that each of the eight players with the most NBA titles solely represented the record NBA winners.

Managing seven titles in 16 seasons, Robert Horry has won the most championships of all players not to have represented the Celtics, having gone all the way with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs, becoming the second man in history to win titles with three different franchises. Widely regarded as a top-10 point to have ever played the game, Bob Cousy was part of six title-winning teams with the Celtics in his 13 seasons, all of which saw him also named an all-star.

© Imago

Also on six titles are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who held the record for the most points in NBA history until being surpassed by LeBron James in 2023, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Jordan and Pippen won all of their six titles with the Chicago Bulls, with the last three coming after they teamed up with Dennis Rodman.

Rodman had earlier won two rings with the New York Knicks and sits on five NBA rings alongside Bulls teammates Ron Harper and Steve Kerr.

The Chicago Bulls' dominance in the 1990s remains one of the most iconic eras in NBA history. Led by coach Phil Jackson, the Bulls were the team to beat between 1991 and 1998, most notably the 1995–96 Bulls team who finished with a then-record of 72-10 during the regular season.

Magic Johnson and Michael Cooper were part of one of the most dominant teams in the NBA, as they claimed five rings with the '80s Lakers, while George Mikan, Jim Pollard, Slater Martin, Kobe Bryant and Derek Fisher also recorded five championships with the Lakers, albeit in different eras.

The Boston Celtics are back on this list represented by Larry Siegfried and Don Nelson, who both won five titles between 1964 and 1976. Rounding off this list is the only player not to have represented any of the Celtics, Lakers, or Bulls — Tim Duncan. "The Big Fundamental" lived up to expectations as the number one draft pick as he led the San Antonio Spurs to five championships across a career spanning just under two decades.

Which current players have the most NBA championships?

© Imago

NBA all-time leading point-scorer LeBron James is one of four active players to have won four championships, alongside Golden State Warriors trio Draymond Green, Steph Curry and the now-departed Klay Thompson.

Next up is JaVale McGee, who won consecutive titles with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018 before picking up another championship ring with the Lakers in 2020. Danny Green was McGee's teammate at the Lakers, where he won his third title with a third different team, making him one of only two active players - alongside LeBron James - to achieve that feat.

Kevin Durant, Damian Jones and Kevon Looney were part of two title-winning teams with the Warriors, while Kawhi Leonard, Jrue Holiday and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also sit on two titles, albeit with different teams.

Winning the Finals MVP award in both years, Kawhi led the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors to triumphs in 2014 and 2019. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was a key cog for the Denver Nuggets en route to becoming champions in 2023, three years after picking up his first ring with the Lakers.

The latest NBA champion on the list, Holiday starred for the Boston Celtics last time out, forming a superb defensive backcourt with Derrick White as the Celtics swept all before them to hand Holiday a second ring off the back of his 2021 exploits with the Milwaukee Bucks.