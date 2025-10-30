Nikola Jokic: A record broken on Friday evening?

Author of four consecutive triple-doubles to attack the season, Jokic greatly appreciates David Adelman's systems and playing time management.

Author of four consecutive triple-doubles to attack the season, Nikola Jokic greatly appreciates David Adelman's systems and playing time management.

In the Denver Nuggets' very easy victory against the New Orleans Pelicans, Jokic accumulated 21 points, 12 rebounds and ten assists in 28 minutes. This is his 17th career triple-double achieved in fewer than 30 minutes, and nobody has done better. It is also his fourth consecutive triple-double to begin the season, and the three-time MVP thus equals an NBA record co-held by Oscar Robertson (1961) and Russell Westbrook (2020).

These are moreover the only two players who still lead Jokic in the career triple-double rankings: the three-time MVP now has 168, against 181 for Robertson and 203 for Westbrook. In a press conference, a journalist points out to him that everything seems easy with him, and especially at this start to the season.



Nikola Jokic ties the NBA record for the most consecutive triple-doubles to start a season. pic.twitter.com/aScJMpzBOB

— Real Sports (@realapp) October 30, 2025

European-style rotations

"It's not easy! You must stop saying that!" he laughs. "I run like the others, I jump like the others. Sometimes, the game simply comes to me, and I have a good evening. Like today: it was a good evening, decent. I hope it will continue like that."

What Jokic especially retains is that the Nuggets are more consistent in their play than last season. There are no lapses, or passages where the team loses their thread. Adelman manages his rotation differently, and it appeals to the Serb.

"I trust DA (David Adelman), I trust the players. I think it's good to play the guy who is succeeding, or to try new combinations, new players, new rotations, different fives on the court," he confides about his playing time management. "It resembles a little the European style: the one who is hot continues to play. For example, against Minnesota, it was other players who finished the match, and I think that's how it must be."

The absolute record on Friday evening?

Generally speaking, Jokic appreciates the team's richness. "It's important to have different players with different energies. Sometimes, a single guy can change the whole rhythm and energy of the team, for better or worse," he emphasises. "I like what we're doing: we try new things. Sometimes, a player like Spans (Peyton Watson) will only play one or two minutes, just to bring energy. Julian (Strawther) stayed ready, even if he didn't play much at the start. So I like this approach where everyone tries, everyone stays involved."

To return to this equalled triple-double record, no player has started a season with five consecutive triple-doubles, and Jokic will have the opportunity to become the first to do it on Friday evening during the NBA Cup's first evening with a match against the Blazers.