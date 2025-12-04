NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo discusses his future with the Bucks

By Axel Clody | 04 Dec 2025 06:40 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 06:48

Frustrated by the Bucks' disappointing results, Giannis Antetokounmpo has begun discussions with Milwaukee about his future. Approaching his 31st birthday, the two-time MVP could well be considering, more seriously than ever, turning the page on his lifelong franchise.

We could sense him becoming increasingly frustrated, notably refusing to answer the press after the defeat to the Washington Wizards. And the Bucks' poor results may well push Giannis Antetokounmpo elsewhere...

According to ESPN, the "Greek Freak" and his agent, Alex Saratsis, have thus started discussing the two-time MVP's future with the Bucks. Approaching his 31st birthday, will the 2021 champion leave his lifelong franchise?

Last summer, he had for the first time opened the door, considering a possible departure to the New York Knicks.

Greek Freak's patience wearing thin

© Iconsport / SUSA

It did not materialise and Giannis Antetokounmpo had decided to continue the adventure in Wisconsin, hoping that Myles Turner's arrival and the other squad changes would revive the team. Nevertheless, he always refused to make big promises, making it clear that everything would depend on results.

And the latter are not good. Currently, Milwaukee are not in the playoffs, nor in the play-in, with nine wins for 13 defeats, and the momentum is worrying with only one victory (against the Nets) in the last nine matches.

Enough to convince the Greek power forward that he will not be able to aim very high with this group and that he must now change scenery so as not to waste his best years?

As a reminder, he is under contract until 2027, with a player option at $62.3m (£49.1m) for 2027-28.

This article was originally published on Basket USA.