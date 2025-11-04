Giannis Antetokounmpo takes revenge on Pacers at the buzzer

Myles Turner was back in Indiana and Giannis Antetokounmpo gifted him victory at the buzzer (117-115).

More than six months after their first-round playoff series, Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks met again in the regular season. With a different result, as the Bucks emerged victorious (117-115), on the occasion of Myles Turner's (9 points, 7 rebounds, 5 blocks) grand return to Indianapolis.

As often, Giannis Antetokounmpo (33 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists) did significant work in the Pacers' paint, who for their part relied on Pascal Siakam (32 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals) and Isaiah Jackson (21 points, 10 rebounds) to give themselves a chance of winning the game in the final seconds. They chased the score for almost the entire match.

Bucks nearly threw away comfortable lead

However, on the final possession, Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled out his superhero cape, in order to sink a fadeaway of pure beauty at the buzzer, in front of Aaron Nesmith and Isaiah Jackson, silencing the entire arena and sending Myles Turner into raptures. That deserved a finger to the lips, to shut up the Indiana fans.

Before that, it should be noted that Milwaukee often believed themselves safe, leading by +11 in the first quarter, by +10 in the third and even by +12 in the fourth, after an impressive streak of eight consecutive three-pointers. But the Pacers, inaccurate from distance yet never giving up, constantly came back using the physical dimension of their Pascal Siakam-Isaiah Jackson pairing. Ultimately powerless against Giannis Antetokounmpo's final isolation.



GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO KNOCKS DOWN THE FADEAWAY FOR THE GAME-WINNING @TISSOT BUZZER-BEATER ‼️ ?⏰ Everyone Gets 24 pic.twitter.com/whlDHen5zt

— NBA (@NBA) November 4, 2025

Bucks vs Pacers: What to remember

Giannis Antetokounmpo defeats Indiana with sublime fadeaway. The Bucks suffered, but the Bucks won and they can obviously thank Giannis Antetokounmpo, their precious franchise player. Well supported by a well-drilled collective, he put the team on his broad shoulders and went to score the game winner at the buzzer, whilst the Pacers had once again erased a ten-point deficit, as they did each time in this game. Provoked by the crowd, the Greek Freak responded like the two-time MVP that he is and his rivalry with Indy, who eliminated him two years running in the playoffs, takes a new turn.

Myles Turner jeered on his return. After ten years in Indianapolis, Myles Turner decided to join the Bucks this summer. A shock for the Pacers and for their fans, as the latter obviously did not miss the opportunity to boo their former player each time he touched the ball, and even during his tribute video. His recent statements clearly did not go down well and, on the court, he produced a strong first quarter to launch Milwaukee on both ends, before becoming more discreet and inaccurate as the minutes passed. Dominated in intensity by Isaiah Jackson, his former understudy, who was out for revenge, he nonetheless leaves with the victory.

Two more injuries for Indiana. Tyrese Haliburton, Obi Toppin, Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, TJ McConnell, Kam Jones, and now Quenton Jackson and Johnny Furphy. The former, who had just produced the match of his life against the Warriors, injured himself at the start of the third quarter whilst trying to chase down Giannis Antetokounmpo, and it appears to be a thigh strain. The latter, barely back from a foot injury, hurt his ankle trying to prevent a turnover, which caused a twist. The curse is complete for the Pacers.

