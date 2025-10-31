After scoring 25 points against New York, Ryan Rollins chained with a record evening and the Milwaukee Bucks surprised lacklustre Golden State Warriors (120-110).

It is a Jonathan Kuminga (24 points, eight rebounds, four assists) always as dashing who allows the Warriors to take the best start. The Bucks, nevertheless deprived of Giannis Antetokounmpo, however respond immediately. Their defence slows Golden State whilst former Warrior, Rollins, Myles Turner (17 points, seven rebounds) and Cole Anthony (16 points) off the bench catch fire to put the Bucks at +9 at the end of the first quarter (34-25).

Slow to start for the Warriors

If Brandin Podziemski attempts to relaunch the Dubs, it is eight consecutive points from Bobby Portis that take the gap above ten units for the first time in the match (49-37). In a Fiserv Forum in seventh heaven, the Stephen Curry (27 points, six rebounds, six turnovers) - Jimmy Butler (23 points, 11 rebounds) - Kuminga trio dampen the atmosphere. The trio launch a scathing 17-5 run that brings the two teams level (54-54). It is a Rollins lay-up in the final seconds of the half that sends the Bucks in front at half-time (60-58).

Steve Kerr's men continue on their momentum and it is an increasingly rhythmic Curry who gives four points' lead to the Warriors on a 2+1 (79-75). The Californians however miss the boat. Instead of driving home the nail, they absorb a 12-0 run from Portis and Anthony's hands (87-79).

Ryan Rollins decisive

Buddy Hield and Kuminga bring the Warriors back several times to -1, but the Bucks will not let them retake the advantage. In the wake of the Rollins-AJ Green duo, at 5/7 from three-point range, Milwaukee run off an 11-2 burst against Golden State to definitively put them on the canvas (117-106)! This is the Bucks' fourth victory in five matches, and Antetokounmpo can be proud of his group.

What to remember

– Ryan Rollins' best career match. Rollins' NBA debut took place at Golden State. Drafted by the Warriors in 2022, he played little there before being inserted in Jordan Poole's trade to Washington in exchange for Chris Paul. Cut by the Wizards in January 2024, he signed a two-way contract with the Bucks a month later. He benefited from Damian Lillard's absences last season to find playing time, and find himself a starter this season. Like a symbol, it is against the Warriors tonight that he produced the best performance of his career, finishing the match with 32 points at 13/21 shooting, 5/7 from three-point range, and eight assists. Better than Curry, his direct opponent! Rollins positions himself at this start to the season as a candidate for the Most Improved Player trophy.

– Golden State lowered their guard. Did the Warriors see themselves as too good after learning of Antetokounmpo's absence? We will never know, but Kerr recalled in a caustic tone after the match that his team were at zero victories and 12 defeats during the last three seasons when opposing superstars do not play. Attractive against the Clippers, the Dubs were non-existent on the ball-handler tonight and chained turnovers (22) against Milwaukee's defensive traps. They will have to show another face in Indiana on Saturday.

– The Bucks show caution with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Whilst Doc Rivers expected his leader to play tonight, the Greek ultimately had to give up because of left knee pain. Nothing alarming however and after an impressive first week, the Greek and Bucks made the right choice by leaving him to rest.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.