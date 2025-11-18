Bucks lose Giannis then crumble in Cleveland

Milwaukee Bucks did not have their best player, suffering from a groin injury, in the second half. Inevitably, the Cleveland Cavaliers took full advantage (118-106).

Milwaukee Bucks did not have their best player, suffering from a groin injury, in the second half. Inevitably, the Cleveland Cavaliers took full advantage (118-106).

The opening minutes of the game belonged to Giannis Antetokounmpo, which will make the match scenario even crueller for the Bucks. Milwaukee began with an 11-2 run and the Greek Freak was everywhere, either passing or finishing plays. Result: the Bucks were launched and dominated the first act (26-33). The response came from Donovan Mitchell, who also appeared to be on form. Kyle Kuzma finished the first half well and the match was balanced (59-57).

Giannis suffers groin injury at half-time

Then, surprise, after the break, Giannis Antetokounmpo was not on the court. He was suffering from a groin injury and would not return. Milwaukee would therefore play 24 minutes without their two-time MVP. During the third quarter, they still held on (92-88). But against the three-pointers from Kenny Atkinson's troops, notably those from Sam Merrill, Doc Rivers' men gave up ground. Never out of it, they were no longer in a position to win either and fell 118-106.

Key takeaways

Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out in second half. That was obviously the turning point of the match. In 13 minutes, the Greek had scored 14 points, plus five rebounds and four assists. Playing a half without him, against a team like Cleveland, is no longer the same thing at all. And Doc Rivers was not reassuring, talking about an MRI to come and a left groin injury that seemed serious.

Sam Merrill's three-pointers. Against a greatly diminished opponent, the Cavaliers gradually took control of the game. Without dominating proceedings but without trembling either. And what helped most were Merrill's three-point shots, who finished with six successful shots from beyond the arc in this victory, including five in the second half.

